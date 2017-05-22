Apollo Investment: Turned Around Or More Trouble Ahead?

Worse, we worry that lower income in the year ahead for a variety of reasons besides credit alone may cause earnings per share to drop, and the dividend cut. Again.

The BDC Reporter has completed a thorough review of Apollo Investment's (NASDAQ:AINV) press release, 10-K filing, slide Presentation and Conference Call transcript. We have plenty of feedback to provide, and much at variance with the BDC's own narrative that substantial progress has been made towards normalizing the ever-changing business model. More importantly for existing and prospective investors, we have serious doubts about the sustainability of the recently lowered distribution, which is now running at $0.60 a share. We'd like to say we're way ahead of the market on this one, but notice that the stock price in this YTD chart after inexplicably (from the BDC Reporter's perspective) rising to $6.8 a share - slightly ahead of where NAV at March 31, 2017 - has already slumped back. However - if worse comes to worse - and AINV is forced to cut the pay-out again in the next 12-15 months as we anticipate - even that price level may no longer be achievable and AINV could drop to the $5 level.

We would like to highlight several items which cause us to be concerned that the AINV "turnaround,", which began in the summer of 2016 with a new CEO delegated from the Investment Advisor and a fresh approach to the BDC model, may be challenged. The BDC Reporter has no doubt that the actions taken by new CEO Jim Zelter are necessary and sensible, but may not be sufficient or could even contribute to a drop in NAV and in the distribution not so far down the road.

Damaged Portfolio

First, the $2.6bn investment portfolio valued at cost continues to have many, many trouble spots. That's despite shrinking total assets from $3.1bn a year ago, an 18% decrease and devaluing at fair market value by 22%.

Let's begin with Non Accruals - where most analysts begin and end, but which is the tip of the iceberg at any BDC. Yes, AINV has reduced the total dollars of non-performing loans (see page 20 of the Presentation) but largely by booking Realized Losses (another $42mn in FY 2017, after -$203mn in the two prior fiscal years under the prior/management strategy) and "restructuring" many of the companies involved.

We'll revert to the "restructured" companies in a minute. Here, we'd like to point out that the absolute level of Non Accruals remaining is still very high after so much red ink spilt. As the presentation shows, there are 7 companies still on non-accrual, with a cost of $183mn and a fair market value of $69mn, or 7% and 3% at Cost and FMV. Making loans is easy, getting your capital back is hard, as AINV is constantly finding.

BDC Credit Reporter Lends A Hand

Then, let's pull back and look at how many companies are underperforming or are worthy of special attention. We're using the BDC Credit Reporter's analysis, and we count 21 different names (including the Non Performing 7 mentioned above). When we undertook the same analysis at the end of last quarter, the total number was 20. That means a quarter of the companies in which AINV has invested are on our Watch List. Even when we deduct out the 7 and the Westinghouse Debtor In Possession financing, and investments written down to zero or with minor exposure, we are still left with 8 names.

Energy

Some of those are the "restructured" energy investments which the BDC has been loath to jettison and hopes for a pay-day down the road. We are given - as we expected when these restructurings occurred - very little information about the progress underway at the former Miller Energy Resources (now Glacier Oil & Gas) and Spotted Hawk Development (now SHD Oil & Gas). What we do know is that these investments remain in the line of fire in a highly volatile commodity industry; mostly pay interest in non-cash form in very high rates of Pay In Kind and are still being written down. For example Miller/Glacier's restructured equity position was valued at $24mn initially and even at year-end 2016, but was reduced to $18mn this quarter. Spotted Hawk is on non-accrual, but is still carried at a FMV of $32mn.

Latest Trouble Spot

Then, there's AINV's exposure to My Alarm Center. As we recently mentioned vis-a-vis Alcentra (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Saratoga, the borrower has announced its intention not to pay its scheduled interest and hurried negotiations are being held between the parties. AINV has $45mn in loan exposure (albeit in First Lien) at a rate of 9.0%+ all-in.

Further (Potential) Trouble

Further down our Worry List are Elements Behavioral Inc., only modestly discounted in value but paying interest at 3-month LIBOR + 12.0% Pay In Kind, which is an obvious red flag. Solarplicity Group Limited also has its serious troubles to contend with. Even the First Lien Secured Debt appears to be an 8% PIK "toggle", and is still valued at $119mn. Worth watching. Also: Dynamic Product Tankers, where a $48mn investment has been written down to $42mn in an industry which AINV is intent on exiting.

Overall, we count about 15 companies, or a fifth of the total in portfolio, which are cause for continued serious concern at AINV. The BDC is hardly out of the woods from a credit standpoint.

Changing Is Hard

Stepping away from immediate credit sore spots, the BDC Credit Reporter points out that despite AINV's stated goal of having a more diversified portfolio (deal concentration has been identified as one of its key problems) old habits die hard for an Apollo organization which has been successful - in other contexts - by taking big risks in a small number of deals.

AINV continues to place nearly a fifth of the BDC's assets in aircraft leasing through one wholly owned, highly leveraged company, Merx Aviation. That's been a successful venture in recent times, but we do suggest anyone interested in getting a full picture of AINV scroll down to Merx's financial statements which - thanks to regulations - AINV is required to file with the 10-K. The balance sheet shows the lessor has $867mn in total assets, and $637mn in debt and $847mn in total liabilities. On AINV's portfolio, Merx is carried at $48.8mn, way over the $19mn invested at cost. However, we couldn't help noting that this value has dropped from $82mn in the prior quarter and $94mn a year ago. Whatever the value, and whatever the income generated, the BDC Reporter can't help worrying about any BDC that makes such an outsized debt, even if one spread over dozens of aircraft.

A little less disconcerting but worth mentioning in this context is a $135mn position in U.S. Security Associates (versus the $30mn or less AINV targets for any single position) and that big exposure mentioned above to Solarplicity.

Everything Is Connected

The troubles in the portfolio cannot be divorced from the company's earnings power. Besides the impact of the non-accruing loans, the BDC Reporter points out that "earnings quality" is questionable because so much of income booked is in non-cash form. Last fiscal year the number was $33mn from the Usual Suspects mentioned above, or 12% of Total Investment Income and 22% of Net Investment Income. We don't think we're being unfair questioning the "quality" of this income given that AINV itself has just written off $55mn of PIK income previously booked in the last 2 years. Also, cash income collected from PIK positions coming to a close has slowed to a trickle: just $2.9mn in all of FY 2017.

If you deducted out (just for fun) net PIK income from the year's Net Investment Income, recurring cash earnings per share were $0.14 per share lower than advertised.

Coverage? What Coverage?

Nor should investors taking too much comfort from current Net Investment Income Per Share running at $0.17 in the last quarter versus a distribution "liability" of $0.15 for a host of reasons aside from "earnings quality." First, this last quarter was boosted by higher than average fee income. That may or may not recur in future quarters, especially as AINV has now reached full capacity, according to the Conference Call. Second, the Investment Advisor has been generously waiving Incentive Fees (which is the least a BDC should do given the very high level of losses incurred). However, the External Manager has not banished the Incentive Fee forever. On its planned return in a year, Incentive Fee expenses would be sufficient by themselves to bring Net Investment Income Per Share below the distribution. Then there's the slow pressure on earnings that will continue to come from the new strategy of positioning AINV in "safer" assets, and will result in a lower portfolio yield. On the CC, the CEO suggested the 1% drop in the portfolio yield anticipated was one-third completed. That suggests another (0.66%) drop in the portfolio yield might be coming. That could reduce Net Investment Income by 10% all by itself.

Tax Returns

Finally, there's Taxable Income to consider. As page 111 of the 10-K shows AINV has been paying much of its distribution for the last 3 years out of capital as Taxable Ordinary Income has been far below the pay-out. We don't know if that continues in the year ahead - but we have no reason to not assume as much - but the trend is certainly down. Last year, the estimated number was $89mn in Taxable Income. The current amount of annual distributions payable is around $130mn at the new $0.15 a quarter level. If AINV was just distributing Taxable Income the pay-out would have been $0.40 or just $0.10 a quarter.

BDC Reporter Speculation

With all the above pressures on GAAP Income, and a potentially declining book value as weaker credits get written down, we'd imagine the new AINV management might be tempted to "right size" the distribution once and for all to match its Taxable Income at some point soon. As this number is so different from GAAP it's hard to speculate as to where AINV's distribution might go (and much will also depend on compensation policy and what the indulgent-so-far rating agencies say). Nonetheless, we'd venture that another 20-33% decrease in AINV's distributions is in the cards, even if earnings may get a boost from a small increase in portfolio assets that has occurred since the books were closed.

Dividend Sustainability Rating: Downgrade

We have added AINV to the BDC Reporter's Watch List for Dividend Sustainability. (We have reviewed 36 BDCs so far and have 16 candidates for a pay-out reduction by mid-2018 on our Watch List, including AINV).

Summing Up With Our Hands In The Air

As usual, we know this may not be what existing AINV shareholders want to hear. However, we ask you not to "shoot the messenger." We also readily admit there are many, many moving parts here and the very determined team under CEO Zelter may be able to skirt some of the issues we've raised; outcomes from troubled loans might be better than we anticipate or the Investment Advisor might make some long-term compensation concessions to shareholders (That last one might be the most shocking of all). Clearly, that's what the market was anticipating till very recently and still remains more optimistic than the BDC Reporter.

From our perspective, investors in AINV are taking on substantial "equity risk" for a modest potential upside and that $0.60 a year dividend. Past is not always prologue and Mr. Zelter's stewardship should not be too tarred by the history of AINV. Nonetheless, remember that over its history the BDC has managed to lose to Realized and Unrealized Losses half the equity capital raised from investors through 4 different strategic changes of heart. We know the expression "Fool Me Once, Shame On You. Fool Me Twice, Shame On Me." However, should investors get "fooled" four times (!) they will have themselves, and a BDC market where shareholders come and go relatively quickly, to blame.

Time Frame

This will take till June 2018 - the first quarter when the Incentive Fee comes back into play - to play out.

