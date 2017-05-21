Cisco: More Disappointment As M&A Fails To Fuel Organic Growth

If the company can significantly boost the growth profile, which is a big if, a >$40 valuation might be within reach by 2019.

Sales have been stagnant for a year or five by now, despite having spent >$15 billion in deals.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) continues to face real challenges as is evident in its third-quarter earnings report and accompanied outlook for the current fourth quarter. The company has been spending serious money on acquisitions in recent times, giving this priority over share buybacks as topline sales have been stagnant for quite a while.

That being said, the margin of safety in Cisco's case continues to be supported by the profitability of the business and the large, although falling, net cash balances. If acquisitions start to rejuvenate topline growth and organic growth going forwards, investors could benefit meaningfully from valuation multiple inflation. For this to happen, Cisco and its executive Robbins really have to start to deliver, as investors are rightfully skeptical for now.

Stagnation Has Been Going On For A While

Over the past decade, investors in Cisco have hardly seen any capital gains, although they have been rewarded with a juicy dividend in the meantime. While the company has managed to grow sales from $28 billion in 2006 to roughly $49 billion at the moment, the reality is that sales have been flat from 2012-2013 onwards.

This is painful as Cisco has spent over $15 billion in dealmaking since 2012, indicating that either these deals have not worked out as planned, or the own business has been shrinking, as a combination of these two factors probably comes close to the truth.

Third-quarter sales fell by 0.5% to $11.94 billion as sales are down 2% so far this year. While the minus 0.5% growth number for Q3 looks reasonable given the performance year to date, the outlook for a 5% drop in fourth-quarter sales looks particularly soft.

The company returned to 2% growth in its core switching business this quarter. While wireless (+13%) and security revenues (+9%) were both up, this was overshadowed by weakness in many other areas. NGN routing was down 2%, collaboration sales fell 4%, and even in the hot area of data centers, Cisco posted a 5% drop in sales.

Not only does competition have an impact on sales volumes, it hurts prices and thereby gross margins as well. Gross margins contracted a bit to a still impressive 63.0% of sales. The company managed to offset this by cutting general expenses and R&D efforts as well, as operating margins came in at 26.5% of sales, up 160 basis points.

Amidst rising cash balances and a small increase in interest rates, the company recorded higher interest income. Combined with a modest decline in the effective tax rate, Cisco posted a 7% jump in net earnings to $2.51 billion. Despite continuing to pour money into share buybacks, the float was only reduced by 0.4% as a result of the dilutive effects of stock-based compensation and using shares to finance dealmaking (in part).

Continuing Dealmaking

CEO Chuck Robbins notes that networks become even more critical in today's environment. In one of the first points of the press release, Cisco stressed that the portion of recurring revenue was up 2 points to 31% of sales. He also stressed the fact that deferred revenues were up 13% to $17.3 billion as Cisco aims to make the transition to subscription based revenue streams over outright sales. The market is clearly awarding companies with more predictable and reliable revenue streams with higher multiples, exactly the thing which Cisco is lacking.

A big effort to continue to make this transition are deals. Of course, Cisco closed on the $3.7 billion purchase of AppDynamics during the quarter. The deal took place at steep multiples just a day before AppDynamics was scheduled to go public at a $2 billion valuation. This transaction adds roughly $200 million in rapidly growing sales, yet the impact on all of Cisco is limited, contributing roughly 0.4% in total sales. In May, the company already announced the acquisition of three other companies. Cisco bought Viptela in a $610 million deal and MindMeld for a reported $125 million price tag. I could not find information on the purchase price for the Advanced Analytics Team from Saggezza.

The company continues to have plenty of resources to make such deals, although many are held abroad, making Cisco a potential key beneficiary of a tax holiday. Cash and equivalents stood at $68 billion, of which just $2.9 billion was held in the US. Total debt has risen to $32.5 billion, for a $35.5 billion net cash position (down from +$43 billion this period last year). While net cash is down a bit year over year, it continues to be equivalent to a sizable $7 per share.

With earnings projected to come in at $1.90 per share this year (based on GAAP accounting), and shares trading at $31, operating assets are valued at a non-demanding 12-13 times multiple. While the company could use its cash balances in the case of a tax holiday to engage on a massive share buyback program, or special dividend, the truth is that the company really needs growth. As such, investors can and should expect further dealmaking in the coming quarters, as the $35 billion net cash position and huge leverage capacity (with EBITDA coming in at +$15 billion a year) continues to give Cisco a lot of resources to pursue growth and keep investors satisfied.

Final Thoughts

Cisco remains an excellent and safe yield play. The 3.7% yield is equivalent to a $6 billion annual payout, as net cash balances are sufficient to fund this dividend for another 6 years alone. The reality is that in order to ignite growth, organic and acquisition-driven initiatives will have to start paying off at some point.

This takes time, effort and a solid M&A strategy. Let's take the AppDynamics deal as an example. The value of that deal is roughly equivalent to 4 months' earnings but adds just 0.4% to Cisco's current revenue base, hardly making a dent to the size and growth profile of Cisco, even if it continues to grow at impressive percentages.

The potential for Cisco to benefit from great valuation multiple inflation is within reach, but for that to happen, growth has to accelerate in a meaningful way. Given the current performance, the prospects for this to happen in the short to medium term remain modest. If the company could really deliver on its promises, and deliver on mid-single-digit growth in the second half of 2018 or in 2019 and thereby warrant a market multiple, prospects would look better.

Using a modest $2 per share in real GAAP earnings power, multiplying this by an 18 times multiple and adding $7 in net cash yields a $43 valuation. It is up to Cisco to deliver, as the prospects for this to happen in the coming quarters remain modest. As expectations are low, and the margin of safety seems reasonable, I am happy to buy shares in the high twenties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.