May Buys: The 16 Stocks Added To My Fund

My Ian's Million Fund, IMF, is a quasi-index fund where I have two main goals. One, beat the S&P 500 over time with my own diversified basket of stocks, while avoiding any ongoing management fees. Two, build a model that my non-investment professional friends can copy. If I didn't have other investments and had $1,000/month to invest, what retirement portfolio would I build to ensure I ended up with a strong solid nest egg? The IMF answers that question.

For this month, first things first. I made my purchases on May 1st, so don't expect last week's volatility to factor into this month's selections at all. If I had more foresight, I might have waited for Wednesday's big dip. And I certainly would have started buying the mall REITs that have recently attracted my attention. However, we'll see what June brings. The May purchases were made since I saw some relative value at the start of the month - and as it is - this month's purchases are up 1% to date despite the uptick in volatility both in the US and Latin American markets.

I bought 16 stocks this month, 13 being additions to existing positions, and three being entirely new positions. Mike Nadel's recent series on "core positions" is informative here. While I said that I don't really have core positions exactly, I do tend to add to stocks that I'm comfortable with and understand well as opposed to starting new positions in stuff that might be equally attractive on a valuation basis.

That reflected on my purchase decisions this month, as I added to six of my top 10 positions (positions I added to in May are highlighted in bold):

As you can see, most of these stocks are well up from my cost basis. Something like Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) at first glance is far less attractive at $48 than my cost basis in the mid-$30s. However, I was looking through regional banks to buy something on the recent dip, and in the end, Washington Trust looked more attractive even way up from my basis than most of the other regional banking options at my disposal.

Similarly, something like Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) is way up from my "Top Pick of 2017" call at $73/share in January. However, it's still well under my price target, and I don't know many other places to get a 4.3% yield that should grow at 15%/year. I was reluctant to buy more after such a huge run, but ultimately, it probably will outperform other options even from today's starting price. To not buy more of something just because the price is up a lot from your cost basis is a emotional bias that could hurt one's returns over time.

Given the emphasis on top holdings this month, it's worth clicking over to Part 2 of Mike Nadel's series as well. In that article, I discuss the case for Diageo (DEO), PAC, Hormel (HRL), Public Storage (PSA), New York Community Bank (NYCB) as safe central portfolio holdings. I won't be redundant to that article - so look there for my commentary on those stocks. Finally, this month's purchases added up to $1,100. That's because $100 of accumulated dividends were reinvested in Hormel, in addition to the standard $1,000/month capital addition.

With all that out of the way, here's the screenshot of all my purchases for the month. As a reminder, this account is hosted at Motif, which charges you a $9.95 commission to buy up to 30 stocks at a time - so no, commissions aren't a problem for this strategy:

Let's start off with arguably the timeliest purchase of the month. I added to my position in Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B) at $48/share. The long-running comment on B-F is that it's a great company but simply too expensive. Well, there's bad news on that front. The alcohol stocks are running now. Diageo has surged to new multi-year highs this month. Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) has spiked 30% in recent months. And Brown-Forman is starting to play catch-up; in fact, it's up 10% since the start of the month:

BF.A data by YCharts

What's going on here? Simply put, the alcohol stocks got way too cheap compared to the rest of the market. Historically, alcohol tends to sell around 20-22x earnings. That sounds expensive - however, alcohol has been the second-strongest market sector out of 30 over the past eight decades. So a premium is warranted.

Nowadays, instead of the usual 15x or so PE, the S&P 500 is selling at a nosebleed 25 (and rising) PE ratio (source):

So when investors can buy exceptional companies like Diageo or Brown-Forman at an outright cheaper price than the S&P 500 as a whole, you know that they're going to do it, sooner or later. I've been pounding the table on the alcohol sector for the past year, and it appears the market is now waking up to the relative value. I'm pleased and rest at ease with Diageo and B-F as the #3 and #4 largest holdings in this portfolio. B-F stock exploded higher on Wednesday as the rest of the US market dove; the bull market may make us forget it sometimes, but there is value in accumulating defensive stocks when they sell at a discount as people chase growth.

What do I own even more of than B-F and Diageo? That'd be the Mexican airports. PAC, discussed above, is my top position and Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) is #2 overall. I added to both this month. They both remain highly attractive, particularly as Trump's political agenda has gotten bogged down. This month, I also started a new position in Mexico's other airport operator, Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR), due to its transformational deal to buy airports in Colombia.

Moving to my losers, I averaged down (rather than up for a change) on BT Group (BT) and Frank's International (FI). In the case of BT, the company's situation has improved (dividend is now secured, accounting troubles haven't spread further, Openreach drama taken care of), but the stock is still lingering near the post-scandal lows. As for Frank's, the oil CAPEX market remains lousy, hurting its near-term prospects - but a cash-rich balance sheet ensures it has time to wait it out until the market turns.

Sticking to energy, I started a new position in the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT). Investors unfamiliar with the company should check out Dividend Master's informative article - I discovered the company from him and am glad I did. What's the appeal in a nutshell? A yield around 8-10% (it is paid monthly and fluctuates greatly, but it should be around there on average). Plus, I'm modestly bullish on natural gas, which would cause the yield to grow to a degree. This is unlikely to be a home run investment; the starting yield isn't all that high for a depreciating asset like this, but it should produce decent returns, and the large monthly dividend is useful for funding other positions.

On a related note, I also began a position in the CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT). It seems slightly cheap compared to the other timber REITs, and the outlook for timber in general has been improving. The 4.6% starting yield is reasonably strong for this sort of holding - I see no reason to get aggressive on this sort of thing at this price, but it's not a bad idea to acquire small bits of these sorts of hard asset inflation hedges at acceptable prices.

The other new position for the month is in Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR). The stock has blown up since 2014, supposedly on the idea that mutual funds are suddenly a dinosaur industry now. However, we've had ETFs for a long time now - their presence didn't deter the stock from soaring coming out of the financial crisis. In reality, the stock is down because of hot money flows pulling out of WDR after some fund managers left - a short-term issue, not a destruction of the business model. In the meantime, enjoy a 10% dividend yield while you wait:

WDR data by YCharts

Speaking of stocks that have blown up lately, I also added to my position in Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), which continues making new 52-week lows. For now, healthcare stocks remain difficult propositions given the uncertain political landscape. I don't know when the sector will turn, but there is some value that will be realized sooner or later.

Finally, I added to my two big Colombian positions. In an odd twist, they've been both the biggest winner and biggest loser since May 1st in this bunch of stocks, with Bancolombia (CIB) climbing 13% month to date, while Tecnoglass (TGLS) has slid 6%. With the recent excitement in Brazil, you can be sure we'll have plenty more volatility in South American stocks in coming months as well.

That does it for our May stock purchases. I'll be back with a long-overdue overall portfolio performance update at the end of the month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long all the other stocks listed in the table as well.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.