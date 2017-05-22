Dividend Growth Investors Should Watch Sonoco Products

While Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is without doubt a healthy company, run by sound management, at best it is fully valued. Dividend growth investors won't be overpaying for the security, but it is by no means a bargain, and I would advise to wait for a better opportunity to initiate a purchase.

Sonoco Products produces various packaging solutions for its customers. 1st quarter earnings declined by 11% compared to Q1 2016, on revenues, which were 4.4% weaker. Following the announcement, the stock traded downwards towards $50. The company increased their dividend by 5.4%, giving the company a 3% dividend yield, thus introducing it into my screener.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks that have attractive yields, a history of dividend increases and room to grow the dividend and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%. Payout ratio less than 70% Current ratio greater than 1x At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments And a positive PE Ratio.

Sonoco fits the bill in every single respect, as the table below suggests.

Company Industry Name Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Current ratio Number of years Price Earnings 1 year dividend growth SONOCO PRODUCTS CO Packaging 3.08 55.31 1.68 35 16.06 5.4

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

REVENUES AND NET INCOME

Sonoco Products Co's revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 2.5% vs. 3% for the S&P 500; however SON's earnings grew faster at a 6% CAGR vs. 3.4% for the S&P 500.

Sales in USD have declined since the 2014 peak. A strong USD has had negative currency effects in both 2015 and 2016. If you negate the changes in currency, the business grew both years. Through effective cost management, a positive price/cost relationship and volume growth, negative effects have been offset and the company has consistently increased its bottom line. This growth has slowed in 2017, with the company being incapable of beating the record 1st quarter they had the previous year.

HISTORICAL PAYOUT RATIO & OUTLOOK

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

The company has maintained a payout ratio between 50% and 60% throughout the latest 7 years, indexing dividend hikes to increases in net income. This is a definitive positive. The company is expected to remain within this range for 2017.

HISTORICAL DIVIDEND YIELD

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value as well as the historical 1 year trailing average.

SON has historically yielded between 2.9% and 4%. However, since 2016 the yield declined as low as 2.65% before climbing up to 3.08%. The stock is currently at the lower range of its historical yield, which is not what I prefer.

The relatively low dividend yield can be partially attributed to overall markets heating up, as we can see on the graph below, which shows how the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Sonoco Products have co-moved over the last 5 years.

PRICE ACTION

While this doesn't mean I discredit the stock as a potential addition to my portfolio, it does mean its financials will need to comply more strictly with my expectations.

SAFETY OF THE DIVIDEND

Next I need to assess the safety of the dividend. Since the stock has a relatively low yield, I want to make sure it is as good as the price implies. We are approaching the peak of a cycle, and I want to know that in the event of a decline in revenues, my dividends will be safe.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations

This has been particularly skewed with SON where improved margins have been masked by negative currency effects.

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: here between 33% and 85%. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by a third - which is unlikely - the company will continue to produce positive operating income.

I then look at the interest coverage ratio, to make sure the company's financial burden isn't too high to sustain a potential decrease in revenues.

SON's operating income has been increasing steadily during the last 7 years while interest payments have remained low. In the last year the company had enough to pay its interest 9 times. This is very encouraging, because we know that the company will likely be able to pay its interest and have enough money left to pay a healthy dividend.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. SON has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 35 years by different amounts. This is extremely encouraging, because the opportunity cost of not increasing a dividend is too high, which means that the management will likely go out of its way to keep doing so.

As you can see, hikes have been as low as 1% during bad years ( 2001, 2003 and 2009). The remaining years, the dividend has grown at an average rate of 4.6%. 2015 and 2016 increases were considerably high at around 6%. This reflects the company's will to redistribute dividends to investors when net income increases. I expect to see around 4-5% increases in the future. In 2017 the dividend increased by 5.4%, beating my expectations.

These fundamental aspects are enough to consider the stock to be financially sound. The company's net income grew considerably during the last two years. The only sore point is the fact that company's yield is at the lower end of its historical range. This could be somewhat made up for if the superior growth in dividend payments we have seen the last few years persists.

VALUE OF THE DIVIDEND STREAM

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays $1.56 in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 5% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyze, which allows me to compare the stocks within my screeners theoretical value to their stock price.

For Sonoco this gives us a value between $27 and $41, or between 52% and 78% of the current share price. This is in line with the low-ish yield. The way I interpret this is that between 52% and 78% of the value of the stock price can be attributed to the growing dividend annuity. The rest is the premium you pay to be exposed to potential capital appreciation of the equity.

Sonoco is clearly one of the more expensive dividend stocks in our screener right now. This is a negative since other stocks could be potentially more lucrative investments.

I do try to keep in mind that whether it be equities or used cars, you get what you pay for, and Sonoco's record is impeccable from a dividend growth investor's point of view.

RELATIVE VALUATION

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5 year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

As you can see Sonoco Products is trading at its average PE multiple for the last 5 years. This means it probably isn't a fundamentally bad time to buy Sonoco Products, but it definitely isn't a bargain.

Sonoco's management has hinted that growth for the year would be a weak 1% vs. an expected 2.5%. Gross profits were down for the quarter as inflation in raw materials increased. This might be indicative of the economy being at the top of a cycle as revenues stay flat. However long term, I see increased demand for packaging worldwide, in line with the increase in demand for food and basic household products. This suggests a base growth of 1% (population growth) + a spread for countries becoming more developed and increasing their demand of packaged products.

I think that Sonoco is without doubt a sound firm that has been well managed throughout the years. However, the price is somewhat high right now, so I wouldn't recommend initiating a full position. You could always initiate a small position and increase it at any future dip. Personally I will be waiting for a better opportunity to buy.

