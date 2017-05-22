Independence Realty Trust: High Yield, But Growth Needed

Despite these concerns, I think management is making the right moves to grow the company.

It boasts a high yield, but funds from operations has stagnated, and there is considerable debt.

Independence Realty Trust is an apartment REIT that specializes in multi-family properties.

Investment Thesis

With a yield just a shade under 8%, and dividend payments distributed monthly, Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) would grab the attention of any income-minded investor.

I first opened a position in this Philadelphia REIT in August 2016 and then added some more on price weakness a few months later.

In this article, I will give some background on the company and analyze the latest earnings, 2017 outlook, FFO growth, debt situation and dividend safety.

About

Independence Realty Trust is an internally managed REIT that specializes in multi-family apartment properties located in non-gateway markets.

IRT was externally managed by RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) until December 2016. As of Q1 2017, IRT manages or owns 47 properties (13,198 units) primarily in the southeastern United States. Scott F. Schaeffer is the CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Latest Earnings

In its 2017 Q1 earnings report, IRT announced core funds from operations of $0.18, a 17% drop from the previous year's figure.

The situation was better than that figure suggests though as rental income (+4.2%), total revenue (+4.8%) and same-store net operating income (+5.2%) all increased. Average occupancy was also solid at 93.9%.

Here's a look at the historical average occupancy

In February 2017, the company acquired an apartment community of 216 units in Tampa, Florida for $29.8 million.

2017 Outlook

Management expects core FFO to fall somewhere between $0.72-$0.76 for the full year. This is a lower figure than 2016 and leaves little to no excess when it comes to the yearly dividend of $0.72, which I'll discuss later.

As the firm adapts to its new status as an internally managed REIT, Scott Schaeffer and his team plan to focus on higher class apartment complexes. He outlined this strategy in the Q4 earnings conference call:

"Our core Class B properties, which represent 58% of our total portfolios revenue provides consistent stable revenue growth. ... We continue to believe that the Class B apartment market offers the most opportunity to consistently increase rents and is much less likely to be impacted from construction [of] new apartments [supply]. We also believe that Class B apartments [suffer] much less exposure to homeownership as we see far fewer move outs due to home purchases on a Class B portfolio as compared to our Class A portfolio. The balance of the portfolio four Class C properties have intent to sale by the end of the second quarter and reinvest the proceeds in Class B communities.

To this end, IRT plans to sell four Class C properties in Texas, Virginia, Mississippi and Indianapolis for about $85 million. The proceeds received will be used towards further acquisitions and paying down debt.

Management monitors a pipeline worth around $130 million but only intends to pick off certain properties when it sees fit.

Stagnant FFO

Since its IPO in 2013, IRT's FFO growth has been far from explosive.

This isn't hugely surprising as the company has worked to increase scale and, most recently, convert to an internally managed operation.

IRT acquired a significant amount of Class A properties with its takeover of Trade Street Residential for $140 million in 2015. Another major expense was the internalization process, which cost somewhere north of $43 million.

However, the picture brightens when one looks at NOI growth.

Management seems well able to grow internally as rental revenues rose in 18 out of 20 markets in the first quarter of 2017. IRT's President, Farrell Ender, outlined some of the high-growth areas in the Q1 conference call:

Louisville had year-over-year revenue growth of 4.4% and NOI growth of 8.1%. In Memphis, we experienced revenue growth of 7.9% and NOI growth of 12.3% compared to Q1 of last year. Raleigh saw revenue growth of 7.2% and NOI growth of 9.3%. Finally, Atlanta had revenue growth of 7.2% as well and NOI growth of 6.4%.

NOI growth will be the chief support to IRT's figures in 2017 as the company tries to improve its balance sheet.

Considerable Debt

IRT's growth from 10 properties at the end of 2013 to the current total of 47 has naturally come with a higher debt load.

Total debt to gross assets stood at 55% at the end of the first quarter. This is higher than the average but a significant improvement on the 2016 equivalent of 67%.

Total debt now stands at $766 million. Thankfully, 97% of it is fixed given the environment of rising interest rates. Net debt-to-EBITDA is just under 10.

Clearly, IRT's balance sheet could be healthier. However, management understands this and is making moves to reduce leverage in pursuit of the long-term goal: an investment grade credit rating.

Tight Dividend Cover

With static FFO and a large chunk of debt I bet you're asking, "Why do you own this name?"

Well, the reason arrives monthly.

IRT pays a dividend of $0.06 per month or $0.72 per annum. This gives it a current yield of 7.8%, the highest in my portfolio.

There hasn't been room to grow the dividend over the past three years, and I wouldn't expect that to change in the near future.

If the company only hits the low end of 2017 guidance, the payout ratio will hit 100%. This squeeze would understandably put off many investors and may be why the stock price has struggled to push through $10.

Conclusion

My portfolio contains seven REITs, and IRT is definitely the most speculative holding of that group.

However, I don't think that the headline figures represent the true story and potential of Independence Realty Trust.

Forbes recently named its 25 fastest growing cities in the United States and IRT has properties in five of them.

A Freddie Mac report also shows that rents in Charlotte, Dallas, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Raleigh and Tampa are growing faster than their historical averages. IRT has 12 properties in those locations.

With significant demand for multi-family properties, particularly in areas with population growth and limited new supply, IRT should be able to take advantage of this.

There is no doubt that Independence needs FFO growth and a healthier balance sheet to progress to an investment grade security, but I think it's on the right path.

2017 will be a transformative year for the REIT, and I will closely watch its development.

While collecting that juicy dividend of course!

