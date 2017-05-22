Delta Air Lines: Watching The Birth Of A Dividend Stock

Delta has been leading the industry in dividends since it became the first of the big legacy carriers to reinstate its dividend.

Dividend investors have rarely found much to like about airline stocks given the industry's history of low and inconsistent payouts. But Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been fighting this narrative, and with a recent dividend increase, it will now have a yield exceeding that of the S&P 500.

History of capital returns

After a decade of economic troubles and reorganizations pushed capital returns to the back burner, Delta was leading the way in profitability and debt reduction in 2013. In an effort to attract more investors and return value to its shareholders, Delta became the first of the major legacy carriers to reinstate its dividend. At the time the dividend was only $0.06 per quarter, but the airline has been boosting its dividend every year since.

Ex-Dividend Per Share Payment Increase May 2017 $0.2025 Feb. 2017 $0.2025 Nov. 2016 $0.2025 Aug. 2016 $0.2025 +50% May 2016 $0.135 Feb. 2016 $0.135 Nov. 2015 $0.135 Aug. 2015 $0.135 +50% May 2015 $0.09 Feb. 2015 $0.09 Nov. 2014 $0.09 Aug. 2014 $0.09 +50% May 2014 $0.06 Feb. 2014 $0.06 Nov. 2013 $0.06 Aug. 2013 $0.06

Alongside these dividends, Delta has also been repurchasing billions of dollars of its stock, resulting in significant capital returns to shareholders since 2013.

The next dividend boost

The dividend increases keep coming at Delta, and at its Analyst Day event, the airline kept the pattern going, announcing another 50% dividend boost to $0.305 per share on a quarterly basis. This boosts the dividend to a yield of 2.5%, easily besting the S&P 500 average of less than 2%.

The latest boost also puts Delta at the front of the pack among its rivals.

Airline Dividend yield Delta Air Lines 2.53%* Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) 1.42% American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) 0.88% Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) 0.86%* United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) 0.00% JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) 0.00%

*forward dividend yield

It's worth noting that some European competitors have higher dividend yields than Delta including Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) and Aegean Airlines. However, major European airlines have been unable to concentrate control of the market like their American competitors leaving them with a high risk profile.

Value with a dividend

Finding dividend value stocks is difficult with the market valued at its current levels, making Delta Air Lines an attractive option for dividend value investors. Despite trading with a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 average, Delta shares trade with a forward P/E of 9.2, half of the S&P 500 forward P/E of 18.4.

Re-rating the stock

Boosting the dividend is the first step to getting a high valuation from the investing community, but there are other factors that could greatly benefit Delta shareholders over the next few years.

Since 2015 airline stocks have been under siege as declining unit revenue caused investors to stay clear. Although airline profits remained healthy since unit revenue was declining alongside and because of falling fuel costs, shares continued to trade at low valuations. As fuel prices have regained some ground unit revenue is beginning to grow again which should help reduce fears of a collapse in fares. At its Analyst Day event Delta noted its expected unit revenue to come in near the high end of its +1% to +3%, showing increasing optimism of the airline's part.

Airlines have also been assigned low valuations by the market due to their history of cyclical volatility. Although the potential for economic downturns will continue to exist, the growing business of airline credit cards and mileage sales could serve to lessen the risk for investors. Since customers continue to use credit cards during downturns, banks still need to continue purchasing miles from airlines giving the airlines a source of high margin revenue. Delta is forecasting $4 billion in annual revenue from its American Express (NYSE:AXP) partnership by 2021. Not only could this be a substantial source of revenue, but the protection from cyclical downturns could earn a high valuation by the market. In fact, one estimate from a Stifel analyst believes that Delta's mileage program may be worth almost as much as the current market capitalization.

Risks

The normal airline risks continue to apply to Delta, but action has been taken to reduce the risk to shareholders. Debt reductions have reduced the chances that the debt load will strangle the company in a downturn while lowering interest expense in the meantime.

A cyclical downturn would negatively impact Delta's core business, although the growth of the mileage program diversifies the airline's revenue stream to mitigate some of the impact of a recession.

Fuel costs still carry a risk for the airline although the development of additional North American and non-OPEC production has greatly reduced the chances of an oil price spike persisting for an extended period of time.

Takeaway

The boost to Delta's dividend should put the stock on the radar screens of dividend value investors. With unit revenue rising again and the growth of mileage programs, Delta shares have the potential to re-rate closer to the S&P 500 average valuation creating significant upside. In the meantime, Delta investors now get paid a 2.5% dividend to wait with the potential for future growth.

