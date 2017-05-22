Step Aside AT&T, There's A New Telecom Dividend Growth King

That being said, Telus has its own risks to be aware of, which means that which stock is right for you depends on your time horizon, risk profile, and financial needs.

In contrast, Telus, a blue-chip Canadian telecom, offers investors an equally safe high yield payout but with far superior growth prospects that should lead to far better long-term total returns.

While AT&T's long-term growth strategy remains promising, its mountain of debt means that investors shouldn't expect much improvement to its dividend growth rate anytime soon.

However, when it comes to growing its payout, this Dividend Aristocrat has been disappointing shareholders with token dividend hikes for years.

AT&T (NYSE:T), thanks to its 32 straight years of dividend growth, has become a core holding for millions of low-risk income investors.

T Dividend data by YCharts

However, while the telecom's steady payout growth is impressive, since 2009 they have been mere token amounts, just barely keeping ahead of inflation.

And while AT&T's long-term plan to diversify its operations into faster-growing businesses remains solid, the fact remains that the company's mountain of debt, especially after acquiring Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), means that it's going to be a long time before dividend lovers see an acceleration of payout growth.

On the other hand, there is another blue-chip telecom that also offers a generous and highly secure payout, but one that's likely to grow far quicker. Let's see why Telus (NYSE:TU), which expects to grow its dividend 200-400% faster than AT&T in the coming years, may be just what your diversified dividend growth portfolio needs.

AT&T's Growth Has Stalled

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $40.5 billion $39.4 billion -2.9% Net Income $3.8 billion $3.5 billion -8.8% FCF $3.2 billion $3.2 billion -0.9% Shares Outstanding 6.19 billion 6.19 billion -0.1% EPS $0.61 $0.56 -8.2% FCF/Share $0.52 $0.52 -0.8% Dividend $0.48 $0.49 2.1% EPS Payout Ratio 78.7% 87.5% 11.2%

(Source: Earnings Release, Morningstar)

Despite impressive growth in its core businesses, including 2.7 million net wireless users, 115,000 net broadband users, and an all-time low wireless churn rate of 0.9%, AT&T's overall top and bottom line results failed to show the kind of growth that its aggressive acquisitions might cause one to hope for.



(Source: Earnings Presentation)

However, in fairness to the company, the bottom line declines were the results of one-time merger costs related to its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner. Adjusting for one-time expenses, the company's EPS did grow by 2.8%.

Similarly, the flat performance of its free cash flow was the result of a sharp increase in growth capex as the company works towards improving its network in the US and growing its overseas operations (sales growth of 15.7%).

In fact, AT&T's Mexican wireless business added 633,000 net customers and now boasts not just 12.6 million subscribers but is also cash flow-positive.

Better yet, management's guidance for the full year continues to point to solid bottom line growth, especially regarding free cash flow, which is expected to increase by about 6.5%.

That's thanks to ongoing cost-cutting efforts, including the company's long-term network virtualization initiative (55% target by year end), which is designed to vastly increase both the performance and reliability of its hardware as well as improve margins.

In other words, while its legacy phone business continues to drag on results, AT&T has a solid long-term road map to slow top line growth and moderate bottom line and dividend growth.

However, that does mean that investors are likely going to have to remain patient, waiting another three to five years before the company's turnaround effort bears fruit.

What if you're not willing to wait that long? Well, then here's an attractive alternative to consider.

Telus Is Doing Far Better On The Growth Front

Telus is one of Canada's big three telecom providers, serving 12.7 million customers mostly in Western Canada. In addition to wireless, payTV, traditional phones, and internet services, the company also provides corporate clients with cloud storage infrastructure. In addition, its Telus Health subsidiary offers pharmacy, medical records, and medical claims management services.

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue 3.1 billion CAD 3.2 billion CAD 3.3% Net Income 378 million CAD 433 million CAD 14.6% FCF -59 million CAD -87 million CAD 47.5% Shares Outstanding 594 million 591 million -0.5% EPS 0.64 CAD 0.73 CAD 14.1% Dividend 0.44 CAD 0.48 CAD 9.1% EPS Payout Ratio 68.8% 65.8% -4.4%

(Source: Earnings Release, Morningstar)

Best of all, unlike AT&T, which is struggling to keep the growth engine humming, Telus continues to enjoy strong growth both in its top and bottom line. That's thanks to the large investments in its wireless and fiber systems in recent years that have helped it to win market share while simultaneously raising prices.





In fact, Telus's average revenue per customer increased 3.9% in 2016, and thanks to the highest retention rates (sub-1% churn rate for three consecutive years) of any Canadian telecom, the company enjoys a very impressive 5300 CAD in average customer lifetime revenue.

This means that, factoring out the restructuring costs of its own turnaround efforts (away from legacy phones), Telus's EPS grew 18% in 2016.

Meanwhile, management's guidance for 2017 continues to be impressive relative to other major telecoms such as AT&T or Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Best of all? While Telus's aggressive growth investments of the last few years sent capex costs rising significantly (resulting in declining FCF), the next few years are set to see decreased growth expenditures that should see FCF soar.

This is why management expects to grow the dividend by 7-10% through 2019, while maintaining a safe payout ratio of between 65% and 75%.

Superior Profitability That's Likely To Improve Further...

Telecom Operating Margin Net Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital AT&T 14.8% 7.8% 3.1% 10.2% 6.3% Telus 17.6% 9.9% 4.6% 16.2% 7.9% Industry Average 13.8% 6.8% 3.2% 11.2% NA

(Source: Morningstar)

As you can see, AT&T is doing alright from a profitability perspective, with slightly above-average margins. However, its profitability can't compare to that of Telus, whose stronger pricing power leaves it with some of the highest margins and returns on shareholder capital in the industry.

And while true that AT&T's planned cost-cutting efforts, both via ongoing synergies with DirectTV and Time Warner as well as virtualization savings, means that its own profitability should improve in coming years, the same is true of Telus.

That's because Telus's long-term turnaround efforts (pivot from legacy phone business to wireless, payTV, and internet) are now bearing fruit, which should keep it as one of the industry's most profitable capital allocators.

... But The Debt Profile Is Something To Watch For Both Companies

Telecom Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating AT&T 3.06 7.98 47% BBB+ Telus 3.17 8.27 56% BBB+ Industry Average 2.69 NA 44% NA

(Source: Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Telecom is a highly capital-intensive industry, so high debt levels are to be expected. However, it's important - both from a dividend safety perspective as well as to allow financial flexibility to allow for long-term growth - to make sure that any telecom you own isn't overextending itself with debt.

As you can see, both AT&T and Telus have above-average leveraged balance sheets. For AT&T, that's because of its penchant for large acquisitions, including DirecTV and Time Warner. In fact, after the Time Warner deal is completed (which it now appears it will be), AT&T will have over $190 billion in total debt.

This is the main reason why, despite AT&T's FCF being set to grow to $25.9 billion by 2020, investors shouldn't expect dividend growth to accelerate for the next few years. The company needs to deleverage in order to avoid further credit downgrades.



(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Meanwhile Telus's high debt levels are a result of its large recent investments into network expansion, combined with one of the industry's most consistent buyback programs (2% CAGR over the past decade).

Now it's important to note that neither AT&T's nor Telus's balance sheet is actually at dangerous levels yet. After all, their interest coverage ratios are still high and their credit ratings remain strong.

However, going forward, investors in both telecoms will want to keep an eye on those credit metrics to make sure they don't get any higher, because in a rising rate environment, a potential credit downgrade could be a large competitive disadvantage in a highly capital-intensive industry such as this.

Dividend Profile Shows Telus Is The Clear Winner Unless Low Volatility Is Your Goal

Telecom Yield TTM EPS Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Potential Total Return 10-Year Potential Risk-Adjusted Total Return AT&T 5.1% 95.1% 3.4% 8.5% 21.8% Telus 4.3% 89.0% 7.3% 11.6% 12.0% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1% 9.1%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com, Simply Safe Dividends)

At the end of the day, owning big blue-chip telecoms is all about the dividend. As you can see, both AT&T and Telus have very generous payouts, which eat the vast majority of earnings.

However, which stock is the better buy for you depends on your needs. For example, while Telus is likely to have a much faster-growing dividend, resulting in superior absolute total returns, AT&T offers superior risk-adjusted total returns. That's thanks to its long-term beta of 0.39, meaning shares are 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Telus, on the other hand, has a beta of 0.97, which is high for a telecom.

That means that which stock is truly the better long-term investment depends on your needs and time horizon.

If you are a risk-averse investor, such as a retiree living off dividends and using the 4% rule to fund your golden years, then AT&T's slightly higher yield and much lower volatility means it remains the better option for you.

On the other hand, if you have a 10+ year horizon, then Telus' superior income growth potential means it is the far superior telecom to own.

Valuation: A Reasonable Case For Either Company

T Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past year, both AT&T and Telus have underperformed the broader market. However, that doesn't necessarily mean they are screaming buys right now.

Telecom P/E Historical P/E Yield Historical Yield AT&T 18.7 17.4 5.1% 5.2% Telus 21.5 17.1 4.3% 3.9% Industry Median 20.0 NA 2.8% NA

(Source: GuruFocus)

For example, while AT&T is trading at a discount to its industry peers in terms of trailing P/E, it's still overvalued relative to its historical TTM P/E ratio. Meanwhile, Telus is trading at a premium to both its global telecom rivals and its own historical norm.

On the other hand, the most important short-term valuation metric is yield, and from that perspective, buying either company today seems like a pretty safe call. After all, AT&T's yield is right at its historical median value, while Telus is trading at a slight discount.

Telecom Current Share Price Fair Value Price/Fair Value AT&T $38.24 $35 1.09 Telus $33.77 $31 1.09

(Source: Morningstar)

Over the longer term, using a 10-year discounted cash flow analysis, courtesy of Morningstar (famous for its conservative, fundamentals-oriented valuation approach), both stocks appear to be slightly overvalued.

That means if you are interested in either or both telecoms but don't own them yet, then opening an initial position is still justifiable. However, if you are looking to add to an existing position, it might be worth waiting for a pullback for a better price.

Risks To Consider

While Telus is one of my favorite Canadian dividend names, there are a few risks to keep in mind.

First, on a fundamental level, it will be harder for the company to grow in the future. That's because Canada's wireless industry is fully mature and saturated. That means the only way for Telus to continue growing its subscriber base is to win market share from rivals Bell Communications and Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI).

However, that would likely mean a price war which would put pressure on Telus's margins and could essentially end up being a futile effort.

US Dollar to Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Second, as a Canadian company, Telus's US investors are exposed to currency risk, especially since its dividends are paid in Canadian dollars. And as you can see above, the exchange rate between US dollars and Canadian dollars can fluctuate greatly.

Right now, the trend is for a stronger dollar, mainly due to the oil crash (Canada is one of the world's largest oil exporters) as well as rising US interest rates. That's because as US rates (relative to Canada's interest rate) rise, yields on risk-free US Treasury bonds also rise. This increases the attractiveness of the US as an investment destination, and the influx of foreign capital causes the dollar to appreciate in value.

Finally, we can't forget about taxes. Canadian withholdings on foreign investments are 25%. However, due to tax treaties between the US and Canada, US investor withholdings are just 15%. This means unless you own Telus in a 401(k) or IRA, your broker will withhold 15% of the dividend, lowering the effective yield to 3.7%.

Due to tax treaties between the US and Canada, you can get that withheld dividend back, but it involves some extra paperwork at tax time. The simplest involves anyone whose foreign dividend withholdings are $300 or $600 (for single or joint filers, respectively). Using the simpler form 1040, you can get a tax credit for your foreign withholdings.

The only problem is that your tax benefit won't be for the full amount because it's a credit and not a full deduction. Let's say you had $300 deducted in Telus dividends withheld in a taxable account. Using the qualified foreign tax credit means how much you can take off your tax bill depends on your top marginal tax rate. For example, if you're in the 25% tax bracket, you can deduct just $75, or 25% of this amount.

What if you want to get the full amount or your withholdings are greater than $300 or $600? Then you need to itemize and use the more complicated form 1116. Of course, since the instructions for the 1116 are 24 pages long, it might not be worth your time unless your position is large enough to generate substantial foreign withholdings.

Bottom Line: AT&T Is A Solid Bond Alternative, But Telus Is The Superior Dividend Growth Telecom Blue Chip

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying anyone who owns AT&T should sell now and buy Telus instead. Rather, the goal of this article is to point out a potentially better, high-quality alternative that may not be on your radar yet.

Ultimately, the decision about which blue-chip telecom is the better long-term dividend growth investment depends on your individual needs, time horizon, and risk profile.

Just make sure to not overlook Telus, which represents one of Canada's best high yield sleep well at night, or SWAN, stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.