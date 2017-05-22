Cisco Flags A Major Downturn And Drops Like A Stone

Uncertain financial consequences of a change in business model forced by the rise of software-defined networking.

The sixth consecutive quarterly decline in revenue prompts a 10.2% drop in share price, triggering technical sell metrics, despite the share buyback program.

Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Revenue Decline

Taken in the context of other negatives developing over the last few years, the aspect of its Q3 earnings report which really did it for Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the below-consensus forward guidance for Q4. The guidance said earnings in the current quarter may fall short of analysts' expectations by 2 cents and revenue by a worrying 6%.

With Cisco's sixth consecutive quarterly decline in revenue, the company stated it would cut 1,100 jobs - that is in addition to the 5,500 jobs cut in August 2016. The latest job losses will represent $150 million in pretax charges.

Already identified as transitioning into a downturn in an article by this author published on Seeking Alpha on April 7, 2017, Cisco is now embarking on that major retracement. The Q3 earnings report is a waypoint in the fulfilment of that prediction. Anticipated to go substantially lower over time, the stock will offer the opportunity for a profitable short if timing of an entry is well chosen, as considerations discussed in this article are not currently priced in.

Important Technical Triggers

Cisco gapped down as much as $3.45 (10.2%) the day following earnings. The stock has now twice closed below its 50-day moving average and once below its 200-day moving average - important technical triggers for sell orders. The 200-day moving average has served as support for the past year.

(Source: Nasdaq)

While it is anticipated that Cisco has a good probability of first closing the gap down over coming weeks, the stock is projected to experience a significant downturn thereafter.

Such a drop in the stock is all the more impactful when it is considered that the company buttressed its price by repurchasing 15 million of its shares in the quarter for approximately $500 million. There is also an authorization outstanding for repurchase of a further $12.9 billion of stock.

Change Thrust Upon It

Negative fundamentals have been attaching to Cisco for some time. As one of the biggest network hardware manufacturers, the company is having change thrust upon it by the rise of software-defined networking.

The industry is moving away from Cisco's hardware business model of seeking to bind customers exclusively to their premium-priced routers and switches to a software-oriented model. The magnitude of the challenge posed to the company by this disruptive change is illustrated by the fact that Cisco's switching products provided 37% of revenue in its last financial year.

Customers are migrating to generic switches and routers which use open source software. Forced to respond to structural change in the industry, the company is now having to market software to software-defined networking and cloud customers without obligating them to purchase its expensive, high-end hardware.

Abandoning Brand Exclusivity

Cisco in abandoning its policy of brand exclusivity is developing a new platform, Lindt, which permits customers to use other manufacturers' low-end switches. It faces competition from Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), among others. Also, Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) positions its 400G chipset as being more efficient than the competition for software-defined networking applications.

It will take time to assess what impact this change of business model will have on Cisco going forward, and in the meanwhile, the attendant uncertainty will no doubt negatively impact its share price.

Further, the political furore in Washington has not helped Cisco. Public sector sales, including federal, state and local governments, fell 4 percent in the third quarter, the company said.

It's a pretty significant stall right now with the lack of budget visibility. - Chuck Robbins, Cisco CEO

Two Reputational Setbacks

As a leader in the cybersecurity market, Cisco's revenue in that business segment, while rising 9% to $527 million, failed to equal estimates of $545.5 million in Q3. Other leading companies in the space are Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW), Kaspersky Lab, Trend Micro Inc. (OTCPK:TMICY), and FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Though recent headlines have thrust cybersecurity into the international spotlight, Cisco has suffered two reputational setbacks of great magnitude in past months.

Firstly, in March 2017, Wikileaks published documents which showed that the Central Intelligence Agency had, for more than a year previously, hacked Cisco's switches for channeling data traffic in order to facilitate covert data acquisition.

More than 300 of Cisco's products were identified as compromised. The company's customers, both large corporations and governments, were consequently subjected to elevated risk of competitive entities, hackers and governments obtaining their most confidential data.

Secondly, it was stated by Reuters in April 2017 that a group called the Shadow Brokers had shown in documents and computer files that Cisco's ASA firewalls in the system for international money transfer between banks, known as SWIFT, had been hacked by the National Security Agency, allowing it to obtain confidential data covertly. There are more than one million of these Cisco devices in use worldwide.

For further information on the security breaches of the company's firewalls and switches, please see the article "Cisco: Two Disturbing Revelations."

Conclusions

Identified in early April as being on the cusp of a major downturn, Cisco, in suffering a reaction to its Q3 earnings, fell precipitously to trigger key technical sell metrics, despite the company's extensive buyback program.

The change of business model as its networking market undergoes disruptive technological change to software orientation places its forward financial performance in the realm of uncertainty, as much of its previous revenue was derived from brand-exclusive hardware marketing.

Weakening of its public sector sales and considerable damage to its cybersecurity reputation have augmented the prospects for continued decline. Expected to go substantially lower after an interim closing of the gap down, the considerations described in this article are not yet priced in, and so offer the potential for a profitable short if the timing of an entry is well chosen.

