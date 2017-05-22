Cisco Systems: In The Bin, But No Bargain

Back on February 19th, I recommended taking some Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) off the table. At the time, shares had risen well above their average ten-year valuation, and the company's ongoing transition to software and services meant four or five straight quarters of revenue declines. Those revenue declines were slight, typically in the low single-digits, but together, this was enough for me to recommend selling. There just wasn't much growth, and the risk seemed a bit high.

Looking at things today, it seems that selling was a pretty good idea. Shares of Cisco are now around $31, and I recommended lightening up at close to $34. The reason for Cisco's drop was much in line with the things I had worried about. Specifically, in the latest earnings call, Cisco announced lower revenue guidance for 2017 to the tune of lower by 4%-6%. Revenue came in for the quarter lower by 1% year on year, which was less of a big deal, but still not good.

Over the last quarter, a lot of Cisco's legacy businesses continued to decline. NGN routing dropped by 2%, collaboration revenues dropped 4%, and data center revenue dropped another 5%. Wireless and security grew revenue by 13% and 9% respectively. A weaker backlog and a lower British Pound, among other things, are taking a bite out of Cisco's revenue, and are two of the biggest reasons why management now expects lower revenue by about 5% in 2017.

Like many 'old tech' companies, Cisco has had to re-invent itself and transition out of its old businesses in order to stay relevant. That transition has lead to lower revenue for six straight quarters. It's a big change, and while Cisco has made good strides in wireless products and network security, there are some legitimate fears about the overall 'commoditization' of networks, and what that might mean in the long run.

I continue to have confidence that Cisco will remain relevant; however, I continue to believe that this transition process is going to be a multi-year deal. In the meantime, Cisco was able to raise its earnings per share by 5%, but only on buybacks and slightly higher margins. The top line isn't growing by much at all, and that is a factor we must consider.

It's not cheap yet

I've noticed a number of people jump to recommend Cisco as an excellent buy after this latest drop. I'm going to take the other side of that coin. In fact, this latest drop has only brought Cisco back down to its ten-year average valuation of 13.5 times (this according to data from FAST Graphs). Shares are not trading at a significant discount right now.

And in fact, Cisco has been trading below its average ten-year valuation since about 2010, so what's to stop Cisco from falling back down to below its average? The truth is, shares of Cisco could still have a ways to drop. I do not recommend adding shares of Cisco unless it continues to fall to about 11.5 times or 12 times trailing earnings, or about 10% lower than where it is now.

There are a lot of good things about Cisco, nevertheless. As of right now, the dividend is 42.5% of free cash flow (that is, operating cash flow minus capital expenditure). In addition, Cisco also has $37 billion in net cash (that is, cash minus all outstanding debt). So Cisco's balance sheet is clean as a whistle. Still, it's tough to get excited about investing in a company where revenue is declining. Once again, I do not recommend buying Cisco Systems until it trades at a substantial discount to what it has traded at over the course of the last business cycle.

Conclusion

I will continue to watch Cisco Systems. In fact, I still have a small position in it in an account which I manage (I sold half a couple months ago). Cisco has a terrific balance sheet and a dividend that is slated to grow for quite a while. It also yields a nice 3.7%. As a dividend investor, I find a lot of reasons to want to be in Cisco if I can, but right now it is not a buy for fundamentals reasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.