Symantec: Incoherent Business Pursuits

Keeping its consumer security business, not to mention doubling down through LifeLock, an unrelated business to cybersecurity, Symantec risks impeding the true valuation of its main enterprise security business.

Symantec has seen its fair share in the computing-security history when antivirus for desktops dominated the market, but with cybersecurity front and center now, it's time cutting loose with the old services.

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC) sought and completed acquisitions of two companies in 2016: Blue Coat, an enterprise internet security company, and LifeLock, a consumer identity theft protection company, for $4.65 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively. Buying the two unrelated businesses are said to be part of the company's efforts to have diversified offerings, but to what end?

Symantec's two current operating segments are already disagreeing enough, namely its enterprise security services for companies and governments and the Norton-branded antivirus products for consumers. These are business solutions of increasingly less commonalities when considering the distinctive customer needs they are supposed to meet. Value could be uncovered if the company would allow its two segments to run independently from each other in a spin-off or sale of the consumer security business.

Symantec has done something similar in the past. In later 2015, the company divested the assets of its information management operation in a sale to a private equity group led by The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG). The initial plan was to spin it off into a publicly-traded company using that business' original name Veritas - previously a data management software company that Symantec acquired in 2005. The sale generated $6.6 billion in pre-tax cash, which the company subsequently used for certain questionable capital allocations.

Like the Veritas situation, the Norton brand is the result of Symantec's acquisition of Peter Norton Computing in 1990. Now with the Norton brand having developed into consumer-only security services for desktop and mobile operating systems, and the company's web and cloud security operations taking the form of enterprise security services, the increasingly less overlapping product developments may eventually force Symantec to separate the two businesses altogether.

Symantec's annual revenue declined for three consecutive years after its fiscal-year 2013 ending on March 29, as measured on a comparable basis by excluding sales of the company's information management segment from the years before it was divested. While total revenue decreased, sales of consumer security products fell at faster rates than those of enterprise security products over the same periods.

This in a way echoes the observation by some that Symantec is struggling with dwindling sales of its Norton antivirus products to consumers. Consumer security business can be a tough sell because using consumer antivirus services, individuals are not to see any gains beyond what's not lost. In addition, the portion of enterprise security sales exceeding consumer security sales has grown from below 3% in 2013 to over 15% in 2016, further demonstrating the relative weakness of its consumer security business.

We mentioned earlier that Symantec had some extra $6.6 billion of cash at its disposal in the latter part of its fiscal 2016 from selling its information management business. As of the end of its fiscal 2017, the company had used up all that cash, as well as increasing its long-term debt by about $5 billion from the year before. Total long-term debt stood at close to $7 billion at the end of fiscal 2017, about twice the amount of its total shareholders' equity. All the while, Symantec generated a negative cash flow of $220 million from operations in fiscal 2017, putting the burden of meeting future borrowing obligations more on debt refinancing.

So where did all that cash go and why Symantec had to further borrow so much? Here are the cash uses: two acquisitions valued at a total of $6.95 billion, a special dividend of about $3 billion and an accelerated share repurchase exceeding $1.8 billion. The $6.6 billion cash receipt was not nearly enough to fund all the above spending without additional borrowing.

However, without the special dividend and share repurchase, Symantec stock most certainly would not have nearly doubled from about $16 back around March 2016. That was the start of the stock's latest ascent and mostly coincided with the time when the company paid the special dividend and speeded up its share repurchases. Note that the stock was trading range-bound for the previous three years under stagnant business fundamentals.

Returning capital to shareholders may provide a one-time boost to the stock price, but investing capital can have a more lasting effect, positive or negative. With regard to Symantec's LifeLock acquisition, investors have to wait to see if the company really misallocated its capital. Personal identity theft protections and cyber network security solutions aren't as close as they seem to be and may not feed into each other in any shape and form to achieve much synergy.

We think investors should make an important note of this, as well as any change of stance on its consumer security business for a potential divestiture. Coupled with its weakened financial positions partly affected by the company's decision to return such a large amount of capital, it'll be a while before Symantec stock may rise further.

