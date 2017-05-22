InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/19/17: REV, FRGI, BEBE, MCC, BRKR, AAT

InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday, so investors can efficiently identify potential new investments and follow stocks they already own. Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more significant insider trades with lower dollar values on any given day.

It takes over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions for us to able to harvest, analyze, and effectively rate insider transactions in real time. Our programs mathematically score the significance of a company's insider profile based on numerous criteria, but we relay our research conclusions in simple language below.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" (meaning "Leaning Bullish or Bearish") have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonal high period and will remain strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC);

Fiesta Restaurant (NASDAQ:FRGI);

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR);

Bebe Stores (NASDAQ:BEBE), and;

American Assets Tr (NYSE:AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Revlon (NYSE:REV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Concurrent Computer (NASDAQ:CCUR);

American Intl (NYSE:AIG);

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW);

US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD);

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC);

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV);

Home Depot (NYSE:HD);

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO);

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), and;

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC);

SBA Comms (NASDAQ:SBAC);

Cigna (NYSE:CI), and;

Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).

Source: InsiderInsights.com - Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

