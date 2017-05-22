InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/19/17: REV, FRGI, BEBE, MCC, BRKR, AAT

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/19/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday, so investors can efficiently identify potential new investments and follow stocks they already own. Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more significant insider trades with lower dollar values on any given day.

It takes over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions for us to able to harvest, analyze, and effectively rate insider transactions in real time. Our programs mathematically score the significance of a company's insider profile based on numerous criteria, but we relay our research conclusions in simple language below.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" (meaning "Leaning Bullish or Bearish") have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonal high period and will remain strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC);
  • Fiesta Restaurant (NASDAQ:FRGI);
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR);
  • Bebe Stores (NASDAQ:BEBE), and;
  • American Assets Tr (NYSE:AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Revlon (NYSE:REV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Concurrent Computer (NASDAQ:CCUR);
  • American Intl (NYSE:AIG);
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW);
  • US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD);
  • Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC);
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV);
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD);
  • Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO);
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), and;
  • Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Yum China (NYSE:YUMC);
  • SBA Comms (NASDAQ:SBAC);
  • Cigna (NYSE:CI), and;
  • Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).
Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Apollo Global APO B $18,008,860
2 Duperreault Brian CEO,DIR American Intl AIG B $4,918,248
3 Perelman Ronald O DIR,BO Revlon REV B $4,361,575
4 Laukien Frank H CEO,DIR,BO Bruker BRKR B $1,913,711
5 Taube Brook CEO,DIR Medley Capital MCC B $1,885,837
6 Rady Ernest S CB,CEO,BO Amer Assets Tr AAT B $1,809,095
7 Singer Julian D BO Concurrent Computer CCUR B $1,168,500
8 Hsieh Louis DIR Yum China YUMC B $1,045,440
9 Friedman Brian P DIR Fiesta Restaurant FRGI B $608,197
10 Miller Lloyd I Iii BO Bebe Stores BEBE B $366,785
Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Kkr Fund BO Us Foods Holding USFD JS* $620,818,944
2 Ubben Jeffrey W DIR Willis Towers Watson WLTW S $140,532,000
3 Thomas Lee Adv BO Fogo De Chao FOGO JS* $63,000,000
4 Stoops Jeffrey CEO,PR,DIR SBA Comms SBAC S $12,612,091
5 Soderlund Patrick VP Electronic Arts EA AS $5,910,012
6 Emmett Dan A CB,DIR Douglas Emmett DEI AS $3,793,479
7 Jones Nicole S VP,GC Cigna CI AS $3,250,684
8 Kelly Gary C CB,CEO Southwest Airlines LUV S $2,991,898
9 Hirschhorn Mark VP,COO,CFO Teladoc TDOC AS $2,770,000
10 Carey Matt VP,CIO Home Depot HD S $2,304,907

Source: InsiderInsights.com - Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

