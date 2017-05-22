King Dollar?

The dollar is arguably one of the most important assets with respect to asset prices in the entire financial markets. It drives relative currency values, commodity prices, and even corporate earnings. It impacts inflation, and most importantly global deflation. My view up until the last few weeks had been the dollar was in a sustainable longer term bull market, both technically and fundamentally. Things appear to be changing. Since the dollar bull market that began in 2014, we've naturally seen oil prices and a variety of related markets show significant weakness. We've also seen the fed for the most part look the other way.

Having said that, there are significant levels we know they care about and the shifting nature of communication can't be ignored, most particularly 100 and above. An older chart I put together as price traded in the 100-102 range highlights the coordinated action we saw primarily through the jawbone channel. There were numerous communications up here, even as the public position was essentially that 'the dollar is not a policy tool'.

Chart 1: USD and EURO Daily Chart

And it may finally be having an impact after the last few weeks. Below is a 6 year weekly chart highlighting the CRB on the top panel and the dollar on the bottom panel. Here are a few highlights:

The CRB hit resistance numerous times as the dollar found support at 78 (this was also when dollar bears hit a high)

The dollar broke out in 2014 driving a significant move down in commodity prices

Oil bottoms in early 2016 when oil bears hit a high (note the dollar at the time had not hit a new high)

The dollar went on to make a higher high without the CRB breaking below 176. This is a bullish divergence for commodities

The USD last week broke an important uptrend

Chart 2: CRB and USD 6 Year Weekly

A more fundamental and hybrid indicator used at Fusion Point is the following dollar model. When the red line is rising it suggests capital flows will pressure the dollar to the upside. The chart below highlights how the model (bottom panel) broke out and led the dollar higher. The overall jawbone process above took place as the model was holding it's highs in Q1 of 2017. My bigger concern had been the potential inability of policy makers to really bring the dollar down given the overall model strength. Today we not only see price action from weakening but the spread is compressing within the model, suggesting the weakness to date is valid.

Chart 3: USD and Dollar Pricing Model

The bottom line: One of the more important technical developments looks to have taken place on the USD on the weekly time frames. It remains to be seen how this will play out but mental flexibility is always paramount. These types of shifts can open up a variety of intermediate and longer term opportunities. Inside the private twitter and member videos we monitor all these assets from numerous time frames for advisors, portfolio managers and individual investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.