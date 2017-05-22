What Should Investors Do With Apple Ahead Of A Potential Market Sell-Off?

Investors should weigh the discrepancy in optimism relative to prior peaks and determine whether risk/reward remains favorable. We maintain our price target of $137.

Apple is exposed to cyclical rotations in assets and experiences more volatility relative to the market, implying further downside in the event of a sell-off.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) remains one of those controversial stocks that confound experts on a regular basis. While we love the long-term prognosis, the near-term risks to our value framework diminish conviction in buying shares at current levels. However, we acknowledge that sentiment is bullish when working from a multi-year investment thesis, but also weigh uncertainty in equities as another conflicting data point.

The divergence in expectations among bears/bulls has only widened. While we do not necessarily subscribe to the notion that Apple is overvalued, we do believe the stock is poised for some meaningful drawdown in valuation following last week's sell-off, which was mostly concentrated in Nasdaq constituents. Tech has remained a bright spot even when compared to bank stocks and various other sectors.

As a tech-focused analyst, I frequently run across conflicting indicators due to differences in time frame and data points. As such, we're going to weigh the bullish/bearish scenarios published by sell-side analysts.

Katy Huberty still gung-ho on Apple

Survey data from Morgan Stanley remained positive, as expectations on heightened base refresh rates have ticked modestly higher. Katy Huberty reiterated Apple iPhone shipments of 260 million+ in FY'18 and reasserts that her stance is conservative.

Our stance: We model iPhone shipment estimates of 248 million for FY'18. We think we're conservative on the demand side but remain cautious on supply and whether or not Apple can ramp volumes ahead of a major product refresh. We believe expectations are quite high when going into the 10th anniversary model, and while there's plenty of room to sell into the channel, we also acknowledge the limitations to OLED supply on aggregate, and have taken a slightly cautious stance on Apple's forecasted build relative to actual demand. We've seen enough incidences to warrant this type of skepticism, given iPhone 6/6 Plus exceeded expectations on tight inventory, 6S/6S Plus oversupply, and iPhone 7/7Plus undersupply due to Galaxy Note 7 recall.

Here are some of the key highlights from the Morgan Stanley report published by Katy Huberty and distributed to clients of Morgan Stanley Investment Bank on May 17th, 2017:

Our recent April 2017 survey of 1,000 US consumers shows a rising iPhone retention rate, with 92% of iPhone owners that are somewhat or extremely likely to upgrade their phone in the next 12 months planning to repurchase an iPhone, a 600bps increase from our last US survey, in April 2016. The higher customer retention rate more than offsets the smaller switcher opportunity in the US, resulting in an expected 352bps share gain over the next 12 months, higher than the 274-bps gain expected in our survey a year ago. Recent reports on low yields for new components that could affect the 10th anniversary iPhone launch have caused investor concern, although Morgan Stanley's Greater China Technology Research colleagues have not yet seen delays in the supply chain and still expect new iPhone production to start on time for most of the components (including OLED).

We think Katy makes some very valid points here: 1) Apple demand remains healthy; 2) super-cycle thesis is well supported; and 3) supply chain commentary is still upbeat.

Of course, investors are bidding shares in anticipation of the super-cycle, and it's debate-worthy as to how much has been priced in and whether there's enough gas left in the recent rally to sustain Apple's current multiple on sales/earnings/cash flow.

Near-term risks to valuation

In the past couple weeks, we've seen enough conflicting macro data to merit a deeper discussion. Of course, we acknowledge that fund flows data isn't always indicative of market pullbacks, as asset outflows may mean reallocation as opposed to net reduction in equity exposure.

However, there's no denying the recent market rally seems a bit overextended, and as a natural corollary, Apple is exposed to macro flows given its disproportionate weighting in Index ETFs.

(Source: Morgan Stanley)

In the past several weeks, asset flows have turned negative on domestic mutual funds, with a cumulative reduction of $10 billion into U.S. mutual funds paired with a $9.2 billion addition to fixed-income mutual funds. Equity investors are getting more defensive, but with some caveats.

ETFs have added $26 billion in the past several weeks, but as you notice, the inflows into domestic U.S. funds have slowed in the past week >$1 billion (5/17). This is the lowest contribution to ETFs we have seen in quite a while, and it's what's prompting skepticism among professional investors, notwithstanding quality equity selection tends to beat indexed returns over a longer time frame.

Of course, we've weighed in on data points from other economic research teams as well. For example, Bank of America Merrill Lynch reported figures of $8.9 billion in U.S. fund outflows. This is the third straight week of fund outflows, with investment managers limited on dry powder, as many are near-fully invested into markets currently at a 4.9% cash balance, according to BofAML's Global Manager Survey.

(Source: BofAML)

Tech inflows have been the secular rotation theme of 2017 despite the broad recovery in financial stocks. I've gone through periods where tech stocks have been in favor and out of favor contingent on macro-cycle and the number of promising unicorns waiting to go public. This is one of those years where investors have swooped up more tech than perhaps anything else (excluding banks), and inflows into this specific sector should be watched closely.

After all, the market can take back what it gives you, especially if you're too greedy. The emotional impulse of buying near market tops is well known, but whether the average investor can manage expectations in this market environment remains questionable. Hearing the bullish prognostications of various media pundits and your next-door neighbor should give you reason to pause and reassess as opposed to buying more equities.

Remember "Cocktail Party Theory," which Peter Lynch mentioned in One Up on Wall Street:

Stage 4: Everyone crowds around Lynch, but there is a difference this time. In stage 3, they were asking Lynch what to buy. Here they are telling him what to buy. Even the dentist is advising Mr. Lynch, who does investments for a living. In the next few days, all these stocks are up. Soon, Mr. Lynch's neighbors are also telling him what to buy. This is the sign that market is about to fall anytime soon.

Clearly, I've been running into the "everyone and the next-door neighbor is a stock market expert" paradigm. In the past year, I've run into more stock speculators, upstart day traders, and self-managed investors than in any point in the past ten years. Obviously, crowd wisdom suggests buying stocks, but the wisdom of crowds is flawed when we hit the last legs of a market rally, as the deafening roar of bulls soon gets replaced with the deafening silence that arises from losses.

While the usefulness of crowdsourced wisdom varies, I do notice one thing. When the price of stocks fall, there's much less engagement on Seeking Alpha. The amount of viewership, comments, and various interactions among members of the SA community tends to drop in line with equity prices. I've noticed this phenomenon for quite a while now, and recent viewership data adds suspicion, not validation.

My viewership statistics on Apple alone give me pause. I've never seen engagement this high, as the viewership for my most popular Apple article over the past month generated nearly twice the viewership for my most popular Apple article from 2015 (where I alerted investors of weakening channel commentary going into iPhone 6S launch).

What changed? Higher participation in Apple, more tech investment inflows, and heightened sentiment coming out of the Trump election.

These factors really aren't that sustainable.

So, how does this apply to Apple specifically?

The run-up in AAPL is due to value expansion as opposed to an earnings-themed narrative (though earnings growth is broadly anticipated). Even after weighting the impact from iPhone 8, we've got to wonder how much of this is already "priced in." Furthermore, even with the various upside scenarios, we're still long overdue for a correction and should expect Apple to underperform relative to the market when markets experience dislocation.

Some interesting comments were shared by Steven Milunovich over at UBS Securities, released in a note to clients of the investment bank on May 17th, 2017:

Analyst price targets have risen by 27% since Oct on just a 4% increase in F18 earnings estimates and a 12% increase in F19 earnings estimates. Catalysts include Buffett increasing his stake to 2.6% and Apple promising a doubling of services revenue. Investors are forced to play catch up with institutional ownership increasing from 58% to 62%. Anticipation of the product cycle likely is the primary factor, but the narrative of greater financial consistency is at least a supporting player.

Expectations on valuation have trended higher than diluted EPS growth. This is the reality, and while various members of media and buyside managers have gone onto CNBC/Bloomberg proclaiming broad equities are rallying on earnings momentum, there's hardly any real data to back this claim - and in most instances, many of the large-cap, blue-chip tech names have traded upwards on modest beats/outlook revisions.

We're not seeing the same type of earnings-themed buying we had witnessed from 2012 to 2014, so it's a stretch to label Q1'17 earnings season a driver of equity valuations. Rather, sentiment alone is the primary driver for equity gains.

This should add uncertainty to the minds of investors, but proverbial to the conventional wisdom, we've seen quite the opposite occur. Everyone is excited, no one is panicking, and the clear majority doesn't even recognize it's being hoodwinked by the "bandwagon effect."

People are buying because others are buying, and quite frankly, this is the type of pattern that keeps me awake at night (more so than the ramblings surrounding Trump's presidency, eurozone contagion, China slowdown, and North Korean threats).

As indicated in the above figure, investment managers have increased ownership over the past year. Institutional ownership troughed at a figure of approximately 58% last year following the iPhone 6S fiasco, which many had documented and can remember with vivid clarity. That being the case, investment professionals have taken a more cautionary approach on Apple, hence its valuation is depressed when compared to peer multiples because it's not viewed as a core holding.

Here's a brief excerpt from the UBS Research report:

The UBS Quant team does a weekly Crowded Trade report, looking at active management ownership of a stock relative to the stock's weight in a broader index. Apple consistently ranks as the most underweight stock, which is not surprising given its market cap. Since Dec there has not been a meaningful change in the relative active weight.

On the other hand, investment managers are still net underweight Apple. But, that just suggests that there's disproportionate ownership among individual investors. The caution among investment professionals could be driven by specific investment objectives or because of the well-documented nature of the stock's run-ups and drop-offs. We're not necessarily agonizing over allocation, but we do acknowledge that AAPL is more retail investor-heavy than other blue-chip stocks.

The stock price also exhibited more volatility than broad markets, as the Wednesday sell-off managed to dent Apple's valuation by 3.36%. The 1.8% drop in the S&P 500 translated into a 3.36% move in AAPL shares. Meaning AAPL was 86% more volatile than the broad market last Wednesday.

(Source: TC2000)

We're now moving lower from the upper regions of the price channel formed since February 2017. Volume is noticeably higher in the month of May, partially due to earnings season but also due to heightened fear of a market correction. Furthermore, the momentum indicator or RSI (relative strength index) seems to be trending lower, as the recent rally likely fades on net distribution of shares in a market environment where investors are pulling cash out of equities and back into fixed income.

So, even in a modest scenario of a 10% market pullback, we're likely to experience bigger drawdown in Apple as opposed to the S&P 500. Hence, investment managers are more tactical with Apple, as evidenced by David Einhorn's reduced allocation following the unveiling of the latest SEC filing.

Apple has become a crowd favorite among tactical allocators, requiring selection of entries/exits to sustain portfolio alpha. Of course, this adds complication, as it's difficult for most investors to main positions in a stock that could swing upwards or downwards by 30-40% in any given year.

Final thoughts

We maintain our more cautious stance on Apple, as we find little evidence to suggest recent price levels are sustainable enough to merit a good entry for investors. Of course, we can acknowledge that certain sentiment indicators could be incorrect, but when viewing the data objectively, there's very little conviction to be had here.

Furthermore, data on the next iPhone sounds promising, but until there's a solid pattern of supply chain execution, there's an implicit cap on shipments. It's difficult to articulate, much less anticipate, how Apple will respond to this reality, but early indications still imply a shortage of supply in Q1'18, which is problematic for those buying on heightened FY'18 expectations.

That being the case, we still like the long-term investment narrative. But, we would be cautious of buying at a formative peak in the price chart. We maintain our $137 price target and Hold recommendation.

About Cho's Technology Research

Cho's Technology Research is SA's premier technology research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into tech companies. It's a trade publication, research service, and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $40/month.

For more information, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.