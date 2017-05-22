I'll Take A $20 Billion Saudi Investment Over Unit Buybacks Any Day

About a month ago, I penned a quick note detailing why I thought unit buybacks would be a "nail in the coffin" for the bull thesis on Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX).

My reasoning was simple: Blackstone Group LP has a secular growth opportunity ahead of it centered around: 1) capital flows from traditional to alternative investments, and; 2) capital flows from international to U.S. markets. And, most importantly, that in order to effectively take advantage of this secular growth opportunity, Blackstone Group LP had to maintain a high cash balance with which to invest alongside its limited partners in new funds and grow out its operations.

Some people got it (mainly, those who allocate money alongside limited partners), and others did not. And that's OK.

Then, earlier today as I was enjoying my morning coffee, I saw the news: the Saudi Public investment Fund ("PIF") signed a non-binding agreement with Blackstone Group LP to invest $20 billion into an American-focused infrastructure fund. The fund will be $40 billion in total, with the Saudi PIF as the anchor investor.

The timing of this article couldn't have been more perfect for me to illustrate my original point.

After reading this news, I immediately asked myself:

1) "I wonder how much Blackstone Group LP had to commit to invest alongside the Saudi PIF in order to facilitate this investment? 1% of the fund? 2%? 5%? I gotta run those numbers..."

2) "How much cash did Blackstone Group LP have on hand at 1Q17 quarter-end again?"

3) "Oh dear, it may not be enough!"

So I went back to my original article and found the answer: over $2 billion of cash on hand at the end of 1Q17. Compared to a new $40 billion infrastructure fund, that's not a whole heck of a lot. If Blackstone Group LP had to commit a mere 1% of the fund as a co-investment, then that's $400 million of their $2 billion stash.

And just like that, almost 20% of the cash hoard gone.

So then I asked myself: why am I so sure this use of $400 million isn't better than using $400 million towards unit buybacks?

So I ran through the math; again. A $40 billion fund may generate as much as $400-$600 million per year in management fees, depending on the management fee percentage (I'm assuming a discounted management fee of 1.0%-1.5%, considering the size of this fund).

So, by my math, assuming a $400 million co-investment by Blackstone Group LP, BX has the potential to earn at least a 100% return on their co-investment money just in management fees. Considering that performance fees for Blackstone have averaged >2x management fees over the last ten years, you might increase that return percentage to 200% or higher each and every year.

Have I driven my point home yet? Those of you out there clamoring for unit buybacks, do you expect BX to appreciate/yield more than 200% each and every year going forward? Because then you would be right: Blackstone should have used the $400 million (made up number, I know) for buybacks and not growing the business organically.

Now, to believe my argument, you must also believe that an investment manager ("IM") having "skin in the game" (through a co-investment) is critically important to convincing sophisticated investors to invest with the investment manager. And perhaps I'm biased in this regard; because I've found that element to be critically important to my own business.

But to me it makes intuitive sense. Ideally, an IM has "skin in the game" so that limited partners can rationally expect the IM to deliberately and favorably deploy capital. If it were all the limited partners' money, the IM's incentives change.

So I reiterate my point made in my first article on the subject: Blackstone Group LP initiating unit buybacks would be a signal to investors that the bull thesis is dead. There are no more $40 billion infrastructure funds out there needing co-investment, there are no more operations to build out. No more growth requiring cash on hand, so just use that cash on unit buybacks.

I couldn't think of a more obvious reason to sell the units.