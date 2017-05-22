Bombardier: Do Not Enter... Yet

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) has gone through a rough patch during the last few years. Although there have been problems with management, costs, and operational efficiencies, we believe that the company is a solid long-term investment. We have seen management turning the corner in their strategic plans and will continue to increase margins and free cash flows over the next several years. Once investors begin to see incremental improvement, we expect to see a large volume increase in buyers and upwards support for the stock price. We think that these events will likely occur as management has carefully set expectations for 2020 margin goals. They have set their EBIT forecast in the $1.75 billion-$2 billion range, which could fundamentally drive up the share price to $4.15. However, we do not think the stock is currently at a solid entry point, as there are many issues that will continue driving down the price in the short term.

Opportunity in Paris

On June 19th, all the aerospace giants will meet in Paris for the largest trade show of its kind. Historically, we have not seen Bombardier usually announce official order figures during the show. However, there are several reports to suggest that increasingly customers are interested in the CSeries as it is in full service and seems to be performing well. We believe that with the given outlook, Bombardier is likely to announce new orders during the week. Additionally, we expect the company to include insights on the progression of the CSeries including its first stages of performance and a discussion of rough sales targets. We view this event as a catalyst in the short term, as investors will begin speculating on the announcements to be made at the event, which are expected to be overwhelmingly positive.

Risks

Although fundamentally a strong bull case can be made for this stock, we would like to point out some of the short-term issues that must be resolved before we can take a position in Bombardier. To begin, there have been serious issues in the company's business jet sector. Specifically, when examining the company's backlog, we see reason for concern as we are witnessing a steady decline in orders across the board.



In our opinion, until we can see improved orders, there will continue to be negative pressure on the stock price that will limit potential returns. Additionally, management has currently set revenue at $8.5 billion with EBIT margins of 7.5%. Although we believe that these numbers are fairly conservative, we would like to point out that the new trains that are to be delivered to Queensland Rail in Australia have been delayed due to technical and operational issues. While it is not entirely clear how serious these issues are, if this shipment is halted for the rest of the year it will have serious negative implications to both revenue and margins. We continue to believe this is an issue as the company has built up a reputation of late deliveries and operational inefficiencies. Once again, in our opinion, until these issues are resolved, we recommend to not take a long position in this stock despite its favorable fundamental upside.

We have also seen positive investor reactions from the reports of Bombardier and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) combining their rail divisions in hopes of achieving synergies that will allow the merged entity to become the clear market leader that can compete with China's CRRC (OTC:CRCCY). However, there are multiple concerns with the purposed deal that will derail it from happening. To begin, the merger would result in significant geographic overlap between the two companies. We expect competition bureaus to continue to challenge the deal as anti-competitive. Moreover, upon initial analysis, it is believed that such a merger would have limited product synergies. Currently, both companies produce the same rolling stock and do not have many opportunities for complementary products. It does not make much intuitive sense to have two different types or regional trains that would be sold by the same sales team. We do not see this merger as viable and do not recommend using this as a potential catalyst for the stock.

Our Takeaway

The company provides an attractive fundamental long-term play, but has multiple short-term issues that must be resolved before taking any positions in the stock. We will continue to monitor the business jet sector performance, revenue and margin targets, and potential mergers to assess when a strong entry point into the stock occurs.