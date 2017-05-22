A Phenomenal Decision By Chicago Bridge & Iron

The idea of additional executives going may not be terrible, but even with Asherman gone, it appears the market is showing signs of trust in the business.

Right now, the largest holding in my portfolio is Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI), an energy infrastructure firm whose backlog is primarily from the US (around 80% of backlog). Since 2014, the picture facing the firm has not been a kind one, as the energy markets tanked due to a supply glut caused by shale oil, but which was exacerbated by irrational behavior from OPEC and non-OPEC nations like Russia. That said, after seeing a recent slide in its share price, the company's stock soared on May 19th, driven by the resignation of its CEO. In what follows, I will provide my thoughts on what this means for the company moving forward.

A list of setbacks

Over the past few years, the list of setbacks facing CBI has mounted. The problems, it seems, began when management decided to absorb The Shaw Group in 2012. The deal closed in 2013 and at a price to CBI of around $3 billion. Fears surrounding the transaction centered around the fact that two of its major nuclear construction projects, Vogtle and VC Summer, were coming in well over budget. Cash flow started to drain from CBI as the firm pumped capital into the projects but disputes over who owed the payments to CBI for this (CBI contends that Westinghouse was largely responsible for the cost overruns) created a less-than-kind scenario for CBI.

In an effort to protect itself and shareholder value, the management team at CBI decided to unload the nuclear construction projects, under the subsidiary CB&I Stone & Webster, in early 2016. Westinghouse, a firm largely owned by Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY), agreed to acquire the business. At the end of the day, the transaction closed with CBI receiving practically nothing in return but receiving a complete release of all project-related liabilities "past, present, and future."

This seemed to be the end of the firm's troubles, but the truth is that it was just the next chapter of more troubles for the company. Management had arranged the contract in such a way that there would be a true-up, as defined as a spread between current assets and current liabilities at the time of closing, so that CBI could continue to invest capital into the projects during the closing process instead of putting the work on hold (which would have been very costly).

Following the close of the divestiture, Westinghouse decided to go against the language of the contract and claim that CBI owed it nearly $2.2 billion (despite knowing beforehand what the breakdown of the current assets and liabilities were and how CBI was basing its claims), while CBI alleged that Westinghouse owed it nearly $500 million. Ever since, CBI and Westinghouse have been arguing in court and are going through the arbitration process to see who owes what in the end.

Also, earlier in 2017, the management team decided that it would be best to sell off its Capital Services segment in exchange for $755 million and to use that cash to pay down debt. Many market participants perceived this as a huge red flag but in an article I published in 2016, I actually recommended that management engage in a sale and I even set a price target not too much higher than the price they actually received. I later applauded this move and still believe that it was a wise decision.

Besides these troubles, there have been two other troubles, one very recent and the other over the past year. The more recent one came out during the firm's first-quarter earnings release. According to management, while revenue guidance for the business was left unchanged for 2017, earnings guidance was decreased from a range of a profit of $4 to $4.60 per share down to between $3.50 and $4 per share. This was driven by underperformance at two of the company's union projects.

The last issue is a little more disturbing. While modest stock sales had occurred from other executives over the past year or so, the company's CEO, Asherman, has unloaded a lot of his stock. In his last change in share count, which was reported on February 23rd of this year, he owned 414,149 shares of the company. This represents a decline of 48% over the 796,650 shares he owned (excluding indirect ownership) in a report dated precisely one year earlier. At no time during a company's downturn should such a large divestiture of shares be tolerated by investors.

But it's important to clear up the air a bit

The share price decline seen by CBI since its stock topped out at $89.22 in early 2014 has been to the tune of around 80% at one point. Without any doubt, a lot of this downturn was driven by the uncertainty related to the company's nuclear construction operations. That said, not everything was the fault of management and the firm actually has fared reasonably well lately.

In its latest quarterly report, for instance, the company saw new awards of around $3.32 billion during the quarter, up from $1.20 billion a year earlier. This brought up the company's backlog to $19.28 billion from the $18.46 billion management reported at the end of the company's 2016 fiscal year. Excluding its Capital Services segment, backlog grew from $13.01 billion to $13.95 billion. Management is also of the opinion that CBI will be cash-flow positive this year, by probably about $380 million, and it has done an amazing job growing its Technology segment, which is high-margin in nature and will help set the company up for its future.

The reason why I say that some (possibly more than half) of CBI's decline is not the fault of management is that there's no denying the company's industry was slammed as a result of the oil price downturn. Take, for instance, the case of Fluor (NYSE:FLR), one of its largest competitors. During approximately the same time (but measuring from head to trough), Fluor's share price tanked by 43% despite not having the same kind of concerns that CBI has had. This is why I can't help but roll my eyes when I see investors claim that management is to blame for all of CBI's troubles. The fact is that the industry took a big hit and that has probably had at least a big a role, if not a bigger one, in the firm's ailments than management has had.

This should help drive value

Having owned CBI for quite some time now (I started buying shares in the mid-$50 range and now have an average purchase price of around the mid-$40s), and having followed its every step meticulously, I believe that there are two things that will add tremendous value to the business. Right now, shares are trading incredibly cheap, at no more than 6 times future operating cash flow and around the same multiple for earnings.

Because of this, continued backlog growth and the absence of problems that plagued it during the first quarter of this year (unexpected cost issues) will mean that, so long as the market improves, it's only a matter of time before the market realizes the value the firm offers and sends its shares materially higher. That said, even if this does transpire, one overhang would have been a lack of confidence in management.

Let me be clear. I am not condemning management in the same way that many market participants have. The firm's strong Technology segment backlog growth, the fact that it has continued to remain (last year at least and almost certainly will this year) cash-flow positive, and the fact that it continues to invest in innovative projects like NETPower, are all a testament to the quality of the business and are due, at least in part, to management's oversight.

I also believe that, if this truly is the bottom of the energy market (or, more accurately, the bottom was in 2016), then management has the ability to pull the company out of its slump. That said, the discount shares will trade at is the fault of management. I am fully confident that its case regarding CB&I Stone & Webster against Westinghouse will end favorably for it (I combed through its entire contract and believe Westinghouse's claims are outrageous and an insult to accountancy). But even if that does come out the way long-oriented investors believe it should, there are spots on management's collective record.

Their acquisition of The Shaw Group and the subsequent issues associated with that purchase and the value it impaired in CBI has left the market not trusting management. However, even that, with good future performance, could be washed away if it were not for Asherman's sale. I don't know Asherman. I never met him and I never spoke with him. I'm sure he's a fine guy and is intelligent when it comes to managing an infrastructure business. However, the fact of the matter is that, when coupled with The Shaw Group troubles, his sale of so much stock between early 2016 and early 2017 shattered the trust that investors might have been willing to lend his and his management team's way now that the market appears to be on the mend.

Because of all of this, it is my opinion that it was undeniably positive when Asherman decided to retire. This is a nice first step, but I do wonder if, in order to bolster confidence further, replacing some other top members in the business may be the way to go. I can't say which executives should stay and which should go, but there is no doubt that a move by either activists to install themselves into the company and/or a move by management itself to purge the company of people who have been complicit in some of the firm's major decisions, would be lauded by investors, myself included. I am not calling for a complete housecleaning whatsoever, because I'm sure a number of individuals are well-qualified for their positions. Rather, I just think management should carefully evaluate who is there and who is not. The board's composition should also be examined.

Takeaway

Right now, I love holding my CBI stock. At the moment, I am down on it but the fact of the matter is that I believe its true value lies, once the market recovers, at a price not too far off the highs it saw in 2014. A good part of this move higher will be driven, so long as nothing terribly unexpected happens and so long as the oil markets continue to recover, by growing backlog and the cash flow that should follow. The fact that Asherman is now out, when the market distrusted him so much, and the subsequent rise in the share price suggest to me that the market's confidence is beginning to come back.

This is not to say that I am turning bearish on CBI. The fact of the matter is that, the lower shares go, the more drawn to the business I am because I see the value that it has. This feeling has been magnified by the huge backlog increase seen in just one quarter, and again by Asherman's departure just now. In fact, if I had the financial means to do so, I would happily buy the entire business, lock, stock, and barrel, at a price quite a bit higher than where the business is trading for today, but that's just not possible at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.