What China Means For Caterpillar

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is undoubtedly one of the most important macro stocks on the market. Its cyclical exposure makes it a perfect tool to trade macro changes. Among Caterpillar's biggest fundamental tools are cyclical commodity prices and leading economic indicators like the US-based ISM manufacturing index and the Chinese manufacturing PMI.

That's why it is an alarming signal that the Chinese manufacturing PMI has hit 50.3 in April, only 0.3 points above the magical 50 level. Generally speaking, we can say that values above 50 indicate economic expansion, while values below 50 signal contraction or a slowdown.

The interesting thing is that China's economy has supported the US growth acceleration trend to a very large extent. Chinese PMI accelerated from below 48 in 2015 to almost 53 in December 2016.

This rally was caused by massive leveraging in China. This is perfectly evident when looking at the PMI graph above. Lending from the People's Bank of China has increased 243% between December 2015 and January 2017.

The bad news is that China is currently deleveraging to protect their massively inflated economy. This has caused the People's Bank of China lending to decrease about 12% in the last two months. Therefore, it should not be a surprise that inflated assets get deflated. Chinese stocks, commodities and house prices are suffering.

Bloomberg describes this very well in the article "Is China Really Deleveraging?"

So, why is all of this important, since less than 18% of Caterpillar's sales are made in the Asia-Pacific region? China has a big impact on cyclical commodities and the demand for cyclical machinery all over the world. This, of course, can be seen when looking at the primary metals ETF (NYSEARCA:DBB), which has guided Caterpillar stock price very well and is currently in a downtrend.

The whole Chinese leverage story is perfectly evident considering the high correlation to indicators relevant when trading Caterpillar. We are seeing a bearish causal thesis at this point.

Conclusion

In my previous article, I recommended people to sell the stock close to USD 102 after being bullish on the stock. I do not believe Caterpillar is the place to be at this point, despite the fact that the stock remains in an uptrend. I believe the technical picture is better than the fundamentals. This is based on the strong uptrend and the chance to see a technical breakout at USD 105.

Betting on a breakout is a dangerous place to be. The Chinese deleveraging is not priced in yet, and is likely to get worse. Especially since it was such a huge driver behind the 2016 rally.

In other words, don't go long Caterpillar. There are better places to be. And just to be clear, I am not advocating a short position. You should only sell the stock short in case you are a professional long/short trader and know how to hedge risk. My own strategy is to stay away and buy the stock once the fundamental story changes.

