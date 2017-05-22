Shift To Electric Vehicles Will Be Huge Headwind For Platinum Group Metals

Given that the automotive sector generates a large percentage of PGM demand, this has significant negative implications for PGMs.

While not the main focus of the tear-down, one of the takeaways from the report was the lack of platinum group metals in the Bolt.

A UBS research team recently took apart a Chevy Bolt to analyze its components, and figure out what it currently costs GM to produce a Bolt.

It's been a rough decade for platinum and palladium investors. Platinum (PPLT) is down 49% since the beginning of 2011. Palladium (PALL) has fared better, particularly over the last 18 months, but is also down 8% since 2011. Given the long-term primary supply deficits in both metals, investors can be forgiven for assuming that it is only a matter of time before prices start moving up again. Unfortunately, there's a large headwind on the horizon that will drastically reduce long-term demand, more than eliminating the supply deficit.

PALL data by YCharts

The automotive industry currently generates about 40% of platinum and over 75% of palladium demand, mostly for emission control (catalytic converters and diesel equivalents).

Unfortunately (for PGMs), electric vehicles (EVs) don't have any emissions, and thus have no need for catalytic converters. Thus, PGM investors need to be acutely aware of medium- to long-term trends in the EV space.

A recently released report by UBS (UBS) research group highlights the potential disruption ahead. The company's "Evidence Lab" took apart one of General Motors' (GM) new Chevy Bolts, which UBS considers to be the world's first true mass-market EV. The result was several interesting findings, the most important of which I highlight below:

1. UBS was surprised to find that the cost of the Bolt was:

$4.6k cheaper than we thought – EVs to be profitable sooner, incl. Model 3 We found that the EV powertrain is $4.6k cheaper to produce than we thought and there is more cost reduction potential left.

UBS now expects EV cost parity with traditional engines to occur much sooner than previously believed, which will drive consumer cost parity. UBS now expects 14% of global vehicle sales to be EVs in 2025, and as much as 23% in their upside scenario.

(Page 5 of UBS report)

2. The move to EVs will significantly reduce demand for PGMs. Given that there are no emissions in EVs, UBS estimates a 53% incremental drop in PGM demand in a world that is 100% EV.

(Page 8 of UBS report)

Of course this scenario will take years, even decades, to play out. However, it is inevitable it will happen; given the technology developments we have seen over the past decade, the question is simply how quickly. UBS believes that its base scenario is aggressive but reasonable. By 2025 it expects EVs to be in the steep part of the technology s-curve, which means that by 2035 EVs are likely to be the vast percentage (70-90%) of new car sales.

3. UBS' current predictions are too conservative

While UBS' expectation of 14% EV share by 2025 may seem aggressive to most, I should note that my own expectations are for an even faster ramp. This is based on the work of technology disruption expert Tony Seba. Seba correctly predicted the drastic cost reductions for solar technology, reductions that have made solar economically competitive with fossil fuel derived electricity. In a comprehensive new report, Seba and co-author James Arbib lay out a convincing argument that EVs will almost completely replace gas powered vehicles by 2030.

We are on the cusp of one of the fastest, deepest, most consequential disruptions of transportation in history. By 2030, within 10 years of regulatory approval of autonomous vehicles (AVs), 95% of U.S. passenger miles traveled will be served by on-demand autonomous electric vehicles owned by fleets, not individuals, in a new business model we call “transport-as-a-service” (TaaS).

- from ReThinkX executive summary

Investor Takeaways

So what does this mean for PGMs? Quite simply, it is highly possible that 50% of all demand for PGMs will be eliminated within 15 years. This would create a significant structural supply surplus, which will result in prices going down towards the cost of production. I haven't focused on this space for years and thus won't pretend to know what that cost is, but it is clear the price will be lower than it is today, given the current supply deficit.

While there may certainly be gains to be seen in the short term (3-5 years), I would not want to be holding a long-term position in either platinum or palladium anywhere near current prices. Consider yourself warned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.