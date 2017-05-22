The Impending OPEC Decision: Opportunity To Buy On The News Or To Sell The Rally?

The strategy is ambiguous at the moment, because even if an oil rally is widely expected, its sustainability is not yet.

The only uncertainty that remains is whether the extension will last six months or nine months? Oil stocks are expected to benefit.

The next OPEC ordinary meeting will take place in Vienna on May 25, 2017.

Courtesy: Forbes.

Investment thesis:

The next OPEC ordinary meeting will take place in Vienna on May 25, 2017. OPEC and its allies are widely expected to extend the November 2016 decision to cut production by nearly 1.8 MBOP/d despite a US surging output that has hampered its effort to drain excess global stockpiles to the five-year average.

According to two dozen analysts last week, the only uncertainty that remains is whether the extension will last six months or nine months?

Kim Brady, senior managing director at SOLIC Capital in Evanston, Illinois, said to Bloomberg by telephone:

They don't have much of a choice other than to extend the cuts, they have said they will do whatever needs to be done to balance the market. They haven't quite achieved that yet.

Even if stockpiles are expected to decline in the second-quarter 2017 as demand picks up seasonally and OPEC constrains output, inventories will probably remain above 5-year average at the end of the year, IEA said.

Conversely, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq said the oil market may return to balance by the third quarter of this year if producers comply fully with their production targets. We are close but not there yet.

The only way to solve quickly this oil price road block, is for OPEC to implement a potential deepening of crude oil output cuts in a bid to accelerate market rebalancing. This is exactly what Reuters was indicating recently:

Among the scenarios being considered by the panel were a six- or nine-month extension with a possible deeper cut, sources said. "All options are open," one source said. That source said a deeper cut in output was an option depending on estimated growth in supply from non-OPEC producers, mainly U.S. shale oil firms, among other scenarios.

First assumption:

On the oil price front, the situation cannot be clearer at the moment. I see four possible scenarios:

1 - OPEC and non OPEC keep crude oil output cuts decided in November 2016 (1.8 MBOP/d) and extend it 6-month until the end of 2017.

2 - OPEC and non OPEC keep crude oil output cuts decided in November 2016 (1.8 MBOP/d) and extend it 9-month until March 2018.

3 - OPEC and non OPEC increase crude oil output cuts to 2.3+ MBOP/d and extend it 6-month until the end of 2017.

4 - OPEC and non OPEC increase crude oil output cuts to 2.3+ MBOP/d and extend it 9-month until March 2018.

By increasing the cuts by 0.5 MBOP/d, OPEC and non OPEC will be able to rebalance easily the market by the end of 2017.

Conclusion:

The question investors and traders are confronted with, is to evaluate the possible extent of the rally. Oil will reach and cross the trend line resistance at $57 per barrel. It is not an IF but "how big of a jump" we are going to experience in June in my opinion?

The most likely scenario is the number 2, indicated above. It is not the best alternative though, but it will eventually push Brent oil to $58 per barrel in my opinion. Yet, without any cuts increase, it is likely that oil prices rally will fizzle out and go down in mid-June to finally settle around $51-$53 per barrel for a while.

The best scenario is the number 4, of course. If OPEC and non OPEC are really serious about fixing definitely the problem, it needs more cuts to offset the US Shale production increase. In this particular case I see oil prices going up to $62-$65 per barrel and stay there.

Second Assumption:

In this second part, I will analyze the potential effect of the OPEC decision on five oil majors:

1 - BP Plc (NYSE:BP)

2 - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

3 - Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

4 - Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

5 - Royal dutch Shell (RDS-A)

As we can see clearly in the chart above, the five stocks rallied quickly to the November OPEC surprised decision to cut production and went down similarly late April to early May, when oil prices plunged below $50 a barrel early May.

A quick observation is that the oil majors are trading often in direct correlation with oil prices and it seems logical. Therefore, it is highly likely that the next OPEC meeting will boost the sector in a significant way.

Yes, of course, we also notice some different chart patterns and not all the stocks indicated above have performed well in 2017. ExxonMobil is the clear laggard followed closely by Chevron.

A good comparison is BP.

Investing strategy.

I have established above that it is very likely, in my opinion, that next week will be a positive event for the oil prices and I expect the oil prices to go up to at least $58 and potentially breaching $60 or more depending on the OPEC decision.

Common sense suggests that OPEC and non OPEC will cut production "more and for longer", if they want to have a sustainable effect on the price of oil and get to the $60's that have been indicated as the "sweet zone".

OPEC stated that they will do whatever needs to be done to balance the market and it is time to be true to their promise. It would be dangerously counterproductive to stop short now, when the goal is within reach. It is certainly not an option to disappoint the market and face a steep sell off as a reward. Saudi Arabia is the main player here and it is motivated:

In every respect, Saudi Arabia is driving the ship, and it has a tremendous motivating interest: The 2018 IPO for its oil assets. Saudi Arabia obviously wants to get the best price. The only way it can do that is if oil prices are higher than they are now, so Saudi Arabia will do everything in its power to support oil prices and influence the participation of all OPEC members and nonmembers alike, which includes Russia.

Now what?

The strategy is ambiguous at the moment, because even if an oil rally is widely expected, its sustainability is not, yet. If oil prices rally and then fizzle out rapidly below the $55 a barrel, it will be wise to sell the rally and take some profit off the table. This is what I will do probably.

Most of the oil stocks have registered some gain recently and this trend will likely continue a few days after the OPEC decision. Oil prices over $60 per barrel will be very helpful.

On the other hand, if OPEC and non OPEC chose a more pro-active stance and extend to March 2018 while increasing the size of the cuts to over 2.2 MBOP/d, the move may trigger a solid trend up. In which case, it would be better to accumulate more after the release of the news.

A quick look at the five oil majors.

XOM has been a disappointment in 2017, but if OPEC and non OPEC act decisively, it is perhaps time to buy between $82 to $83 with a first price target at $86. Otherwise, taking profit off the table at $83 (resistance) would be the best solution.

BP shows a pattern breakout in early May and I will probably take some profit off the table between $37 and $38. The stock is already in an overbought territory which suggest a hold rating.

CVX is another disappointment and like XOM an oil rally may be beneficial. I recommend to take some profit off the table at $108-$110. However, the stock presents a good opportunity to accumulate.

TOT seems overbought and it will be wise to take some profit off the table at or above $55 and wait for a technical retracement to eventually accumulate again.

RDS-A presents a nice ascending wedge pattern. The situation is not easy here and the stock may experience a breakout next week.

My first strategy would be to take some profit off the table above $56. However, if the rally is strong and the news is bullish with an increase in cuts and 9-month extension, accumulating at or below $56 could be a better solution?

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.