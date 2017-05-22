Ho-Hum Earnings Expected For HP

Earnings will be reported this week and are expected to be flat, with a small YoY decrease in earnings per share and a small YoY increase in revenues.

Restructuring

For all the data and commentary below, I have used only information since the restructuring, which was effective for the QE January 2016. There have been five quarters reported since the restructuring. This upcoming earnings report, for the QE April 2017, will be the sixth quarter.

GAAP financial results include both continuing operations and discontinued operations, that is, earnings from continuing operations and losses from discontinued operations. All GAAP data below includes both.

From the detailed segment revenues chart further below, HP Inc. is a notebooks (39%), printing supplies (24%), and desktops (20%) company. These three segments comprise 83% of HP revenues.

Earnings per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) reports earnings for the quarter ending April 2017 on Wednesday, May 24, after market close. CEO Dion Weisler is expected to report a flat quarter, with a small YoY decrease in Non-GAAP earnings per share (-4.9%) and a small YoY increase in revenues (+2.5%).

The estimated Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 is a slight increase of +2.6% QoQ. but lower than the four-quarter earnings per share average through QE January 2017 of $0.41. Since the restructuring, beginning with the QE January 2016, Non-GAAP earnings per share have been $0.38, $0.36, $0.48, $0.41, $0.36 for the past five quarters, in reverse chronological order.

Estimated QE April 2017 Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP):

Analyst Estimates : $0.39 avg, $0.38 low, $0.40 high, 20 analysts Prior Year $0.41 = -4.9% YoY Prior Quarter $0.38 = +2.6% QoQ HP Management Outlook is $0.37 to $0.40, or -9.8% to -2.4% YoY

Non-GAAP and GAAP net income and earnings per share have tracked together for the past five quarters with Non-GAAP being higher. If the estimates are correct, there could be a divergence for the upcoming QE April 2017, as seen in the chart below. Non-GAAP EPS really needs to be greater than the prior year quarter of $0.41 to encourage investors. This would be a huge earnings beat for HP.

Earnings per Share Year Over Year Growth Rate (%)

The estimated Non-GAAP EPS for the QE 4-30-17 of $0.39 is a -4.9% decrease year over year, from $0.41 for the QE April 2016. The prior QE 1-31-17 was a better +5.6%, from $0.36 to $0.38. I am not including data from before the restructuring, which began QE 1-31-16. Therefore, it will take a few more quarters to build a history.

Revenues

Net revenues have averaged $12.2 billion for the five restructured quarters reported. A decrease to $11.88 billion is projected for the next QE April 2017. This would be the second lowest amount recorded since the restructuring.

Estimated QE April 2017 Revenues (GAAP & Non-GAAP):

Analyst Estimates : $11.88B avg, $11.60B low, $12.06B high, 18 analysts Prior Year $11.59B = +2.5% YoY Prior Quarter $12.68B = -6.3% QoQ HP Management Outlook: None

Revenues by Segment

Quarterly revenues by segment show growing Personal Systems and slowing Printing, which are 65% and 35% of revenues, respectively.

Notebooks has now risen to 39% of revenues, Printing Supplies is down slightly at 24%, as is Desktops at 20%. These three segments comprise 83% of HP revenues. The fourth largest segment, Commercial Printing Hardware, has dropped to 7%.

HP noted in the prior QE January 2017 there had been a reclassification of a portion of revenues from Commercial Printing Hardware to Consumer Printing Hardware (regarding LaserJet printers). The specific amounts were not provided, but may be attributable for some of the proportional change in these two segments.

Return on Assets

HP is just now reporting enough quarters post-restructuring to calculate the annualized return on average assets. Non-GAAP net earnings are consistently higher than GAAP net earnings. Accordingly, Non-GAAP ROA is 10.2% and GAAP ROA is 9.2%. These appear reasonable.

Conclusion

Financial Performance: Non-GAAP & GAAP financial performance have slowed. This upcoming QE 4-30-17 is projected to be mixed. The QE July 2016 remains the financial performance peak that has not been attained again. In the prior quarterly press release, Dion Weisler, President and CEO, HP Inc., said , "We are confident in our ability to manage our business and deliver our FY17 financial commitments."

Financial Position: Financial position is inadequate with a stockholders' deficit of -$4.3 billion and a negative capital to assets ratio of -15.3%. This deficit has persisted for the five quarters of the "New HP". Working capital is a deficit of $812 million and has remained a deficit for these aforementioned five quarters. The current assets to total assets ratio is 63%, so there is liquidity. The total debt ratio, both short-term and long-term, is high at 25% of total assets.

Dividends: HP declared a dividend of $0.1327 on May 18, payable July 5, for stockholders of record June 14. At the current $19.00 stock price, at this writing, this is a 2.8% annualized yield. The dividends for the past five quarters have been $227M, $212M, $212M, $213M, $221M, in reverse chronological order.

Stock Repurchases: HP repurchased $386 million of common stock in the QE January 2017. These repurchases, combined with the $$227M dividends equal $613M earnings returned to shareholders. The repurchases for the past five quarters have been $386M, $2M, $57M, $305M, $797M, in reverse chronological order.

Stock Price: HPQ stock reached a multi-year closing high of $19.47 on May 16. HP is up a huge +28% for 2017 and an incredible +63% for the 12 months ended. The stock has been in a long-term upward trend. HPQ does have price support from the dividends and stock repurchases. The lower price and therefore higher dividend yield will help. With a stock beta of 1.77, this stock provides opportunities for short-term fast traders.

Stock Evaluation & Opinion: As an intermediate-term to long-term investor, I consider HPQ stock to be an intermediate-term Hold, compared to Buy or Sell. I am neutral on HPQ stock intermediate-term, compared to positive or negative. Long-term will hopefully have better prospects. " The HP Way " needs some more time. If HP has a big beat on the upcoming earnings for the QE April 2017, this stock has a better future. The QE July 2016 has been the peak financial performance in the past five quarters. I think matching or at least showing an impressive improvement for the QE July 2017 will be the key to a possible turnaround for HP.

