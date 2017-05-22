MLPs: Think Global, Buy Local

MLPs finished the week strong, rallying 1.8% combined on Thursday and Friday, which was just enough to climb back to even after a 1.9% drop on Wednesday. The sell-off Wednesday seemed 100% based on broad stock market weakness, a frustrating headwind when oil prices have been relatively strong of late. WTI oil futures have traded up in 8 of the last 9 days, up 9.7% over that time.

The MLP Index has drifted uncomfortably close to that magic 300 number again, and technicals have broken down a bit, with the 50-day breaking below the 200-day average (aka the "death cross", or so I am told). I'm optimistic that ongoing oil strength, if it survives the OPEC meeting, will attract broader interest back to the MLP sector, as MLPs are clear winners from onshore U.S. production growth extending into the next decade.

On Friday, oil futures cracked $50/bbl on the good side for the first time since 4/20/17. MLPs have traded down 1.3% since oil last crossed $50/bbl on the downside. Over the last year, oil has been below $50/bbl roughly 62% of the time, and MLPs have traded down pretty consistently since June of last year, when oil was below $50/bbl. It is intuitive and seems obvious, but the positive returns produced over the last year have mostly come at times when oil prices were higher than the magic $50/bbl number.

MLPs can certainly trade down with oil above $50/bbl, but in today's market, it doesn't feel like they can go higher with oil below $50/bbl.

On OPEC, prices seem to have beaten the group into a much less noisy submission this time around, with reports that all countries are on board to extend cuts another 9 months. One potential caveat, though - according to Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia is dropping hints that maybe it is not jazzed about backstopping the cuts alone this time around.

Winners and Losers

Remaining PennTex Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:PTXP) unitholders got a gift Friday when Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) tendered for the remaining publicly held units of PTXP at a 20% premium back to its IPO price. It was a rare LP-friendly transaction from that MLP complex. On the other side of the coin, the Teekay complex continues to struggle, with both Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) and Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) landing in the bottom five on concerns with customer contracts for TOO specifically. TOO was the worst-performing MLP for a second straight week.

YTD Leaderboard

On a year-to-date basis, we have a new leader in the clubhouse with PTXP's massive spike on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) has stagnated recently, perhaps on uncertainty regarding the long-term impact of the recent gas explosion in Colorado. PTXP displaced fellow Energy Transfer family member Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) from the top 5, which had its own surprise spike earlier this year. On the downside, TOO joined the bottom 5, but not at the very bottom, as CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) took that spot from Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) this week.

General Partners and Corporations

GPs and corporations were mixed, with some commodity beta names like SemGroup Corp. (NYSE:SEMG), Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) rallying a bit, and the higher-multiple GPs like Antero Midstream GP (Pending:AMGP), Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) and EQT GP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP) lagging. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) continues to fade ahead of its Canadian IPO pricing next week. The median performance of this group slightly underperformed the MLP Index.

AMGP, KMI repeat on the bottom 5, while PAGP rebounded ahead of its Analyst Day next week.

News of the (MLP) World

There wasn't much micro MLP news this week. There were some interesting transactions, but mostly on the small side. Next week, Kinder's Canadian IPO will be critical to watch, along with any potential transactions around the Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Analyst Day. Noteworthy to see a private equity firm (Quantum) invest in midstream assets outside the Permian (in this case, Cone Midstream Partners' (NYSE:CNNX) GP). Also noteworthy to see Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) expand upstream into gas gathering.

Capital Markets

Delek Logistics (NYSE:DKL) priced a private offering of $250 million of 6.75% senior notes due 2025 at 99.245% of par (press release).

Two new equity distribution (ATM) agreements were filed: Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) up to $50 million (filing). GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) up to $100 million (filing).



Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) withdrew a public offering of 10 million common shares launched on Tuesday, due to adverse market conditions (press release). TELL is a development company founded in 2016 by former Cheniere executives to develop the Driftwood LNG export facility and related infrastructure. An unusually skittish move for what has historically been a cocksure management team.



M&A / Growth Projects

ETP announced tender offer to acquire all publicly traded units of PTXP for $20/unit, a 20.1% premium to its prior closing price (press release). ETP currently owns 32.4% of PTXP outstanding units. The offer will expire on June 19, 2017 If enough units accept the tender for ETP to own 80% of the outstanding units, ETP can exercise its limited call right (per partnership agreement) to acquire the remaining units outstanding. Total purchase price will be around $283 million, based on 14 million common units. Another MLP rationalized / gobbled up by an incumbent with scale, but this time with a big premium back to IPO price, which, including distributions, implies an 11.4% total return since IPO (pretty good versus -14.0% for the Alerian MLP Index).



Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) announced the sale of its Marcellus Midstream business for to P/E firm Quantum Energy for $765 million (press release). The transaction includes NBL's 50% interest in CONE Gathering (owner of GP/IDRs of CNNX) and 21.7 million L.P. units of CNNX (33.5% interest). NBL's final exit would seem to leave CNNX with marginally more alignment at the GP level and with substantially more rig activity on its acreage than with NBL.



TEP announced acquisition of the Powder River gathering system from DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) for $128 million (press release). Assets include 1,500 miles of gathering lines in Wyoming, and it is the primary gathering system for TEP's Douglas processing plant.

