Starbucks: Long-Term Trends Vs. Short-Term Expectations

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been criticized as of late for missing estimates. I would contend that the company is actually doing just fine; and expectations for the stock are simply too high.

Last I touched on Starbucks, I felt the negative sentiment over the first quarters missed estimates was overstated. Q2'17 is no different. By all accounts, Starbucks has a very consistent track record of growth. More than anything, it seems Wall Street is simply aiming to get too much out of the coffee giant. The company's most recent quarter included 3% global comparable sales growth. The US had a strong 3% increase, while the market offering the most growth was China at 7%.

The outcomes were in conflict with forecasted growth of 3.7% globally. The great irony is that a company like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has had multiple quarters with declining revenues year over year; but their stock climbs. Starbucks is still growing its business, and yet the stock takes criticism.

The Good

While results may have been below estimates, the quarter set records in many key categories. Net revenue growth of 6% lead a second quarter record of $5.3 billion. From that revenue, consolidated operating income was a record $935 million; with operating margins of 17.7%. Above all, the key statistic to shareholders should be the 15.4% increase in diluted earnings per share of $0.45 on net earnings of $652.8 million. Part of this is in part to a decrease in outstanding shares to 1.467 billion.

While the dividend yield of 1.63% isn't the greatest yield ever, cash dividend payouts are increasing. Year over year the dividend has grown 25% to $0.25 per share.

The Bad

Unless it pertains to some big long term plan, I hate seeing expense increase outgrow revenue growth. Total operating expenses for Starbucks grew by 6.5%, beating out revenue growth by 0.1%. While not the end of the world, I am a big fan of companies that make a point of keeping expansion of expenses well below the change in revenue. Another thing that I could criticize is the growing long term debt. It's not super bad, but it does affect total equity.

The future

Capitalism is addicted to coffee. People function on caffeine. Because of that I don't see the space ever really declining. Moving forward, it pays to look at Starbucks' historical performance. With the exception of 2008's downturn that affected the whole market, this stock has been a consistent performer in the long run. While good coffee is obviously essential, marketing is a massive part of this space. Starbucks has been incredibly good at creating demand for their kind of expensive drinks. It's the space. You walk in off the city block to the aroma of caffeine. The entire building is designed to look cool, trendy, and welcoming. Even as a simple black coffee drinker, I'll admit it draws me in. SBUX is one of the best at offering drinks that the entire plethora of possible customers will want. Whether you're a caffeine purist, or a sweet toothed junkie who basically wants caffeinated milkshakes, Starbucks has it.

Right now the company is taking the premium end of its business to the next level with the expansion of its "Roastery" business. A year ago, I'd have said it's a bad idea. Premium means more expensive. Well, I would have been wrong. Starbucks first Roastery opened in Seattle back in 2014. It's been a huge hit. Sales grew 24% in 2016, with 18% growth in the first quarter of this year. Ticket averages (The average transaction cost) are four times that of a regular store. With premium coffee blends, and things like Starbucks Affogato , this store brings in a lot of money. Another Roastery is opening in Chicago, with plans for one in New York, Shanghai, Milan and Tokyo. If they're as successful as the originals, these premium roasteries could represent good growth for the coming years. Overall, Starbucks plans to open 20-30 of these high end mega stores.

My favorite thing about Starbucks is it never goes backwards. The business grows year after year. It was noted in their earnings release that sales growth was speeding up toward the end of the first quarter, and the third quarter should offer solid results. Take into the account the strong increases in EPS, and Starbucks remains an appealing play. In the short term, the stock is volatile and could offer a better entry point if Wall Street remains iffy on missed estimates. Trying to enter at $58 wouldn't be a bad idea. Regardless, Starbucks is a solid holding for any portfolio and should continue to offer long term gains. Short term misses on estimates are not the end of the world.

