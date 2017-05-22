Teva: What's Going On?

Hi friend, last week, Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) reported their Q1 ER. The company beat EPS figures and slightly missed revenue numbers, although revenue did jump 17% Y/Y with the help of Actavis. Let's examine the numbers a bit closer from Teva's mixed Q1.

As we know, revenue jumped in the quarter thanks to acquisitions. EBITDA was also higher by 9% Y/Y showing strength for the company. That's where the good news ends, however. EPS figures were down because of the jump in share count, and FCF numbers plummeted Y/Y. That being said, FCF was greatly impacted by amortization and one-time penalty payments to the DOJ.

For reference, the following table will entertain you with the figures Teva would have seen, without said charges and penalties in Non-GAAP form.

Interim CEO for Teva, Yitzhak Peterburg, stressed throughout the CC, to remember how Teva's business works. Referring to how the company's weakest quarter is Q1, while it strengthens throughout the year, delivering its best quarter (Q4) at the end of the year. He stated to expect this trend to continue.

Copaxone sales and market share were off slightly, but still very steady, hanging around 30% market share overall. It will be interesting to see if Copaxone sales improve as the year moves on, as their prone to do by looking at past figures. The fear of any major generic competition in Q2 was not even addressed, as Sandoz and parent company Novartis (NYSE:NVS) can't get out of their own way.

Copaxone competition will come eventually, so it's very good to see the reliance on Copaxone continue to be decreased. Expect this trend to continue and to magnify in upcoming quarters. The following tables will paint a picture, both in terms of profit and revenue.

The violent situation in Venezuela has impacted Teva more than you might think, about $400M more if you're keeping score. Revenue for last quarter (Q4 '16) was $435M in Venezuela, in Q1 '17, revenue amounted to $21M with zero profit. These numbers don't include regular F/X headaches, which the company thought best to separate. I can't say I blame them, and let's all hope things improve for Venezuela.

Teva's dividend yield was brought up very briefly in the CC. I say it was brief because, the BOD quickly shot it down. They explained; the dividend policy is the same policy as its always been, and won't begin to speculate any other circumstance to this point. Considering for a moment, Teva's history with dividends, and that their FCF easily covers payout of said dividend, it's pretty careless to think about a dividend nix. Sorry if that doesn't support your agenda.

Teva extinguished $1.2B in debt in Q1, and they continue to see $5B debt pay down as the goal for 2017. This will be accomplished through FCF and non-core asset sales. These assets being, Women's Health, and Oncology and Pain in Europe. The former growing in Q1 13% Y/Y and the latter growing 1% Y/Y. Revenue should amount to about $600M in '17 for Women's Health. Let's slap a 3x-4x multiple on the unit, for a sale price of $2-$3B. The Oncology and Pain unit should bring in around $350M in sales for '17. Let's slap a 3x-4x multiple on the unit, for a sales price of $1-$1.4B. In total, Teva should look to receive anywhere from $3B to $4.4B for these assets.

The BOD continues to say the CEO search is ongoing and extensive. The BOD stated, when they find the right fit, anything and everything will be done to get him/her. The permanent CEO, will also be very involved in finding a replacement CFO. In his closing comments, interim CEO Peterburg had perhaps a telling sendoff for the CC. He stated, "So I want to thank all of you for your participation. See you most probably in the next quarter". Now, I'm no detective, but this sure seems like Peterburg is expecting to be running the CC in Q2 as well. I feel neutral to this, as it doesn't look like Teva is an any hurry to find a permanent CEO, the BOD just wants to find the right CEO. It's hard to badger them for being disciplined; take your time to find the perfect candidate, and continue to execute the long-term plan.

Finally, some juicy tidbits from the quarter. Synergies from Actavis continue to ramp up, another $200M more in Q1 and now targeting $1.5B for '17. Teva continues to see opportunity in headcount, with 5,000 names dropping since the beginning of '17, expect to see more throughout the year. Teva reaffirmed its FY17 outlook, apparently not seeing the despair with their business as Mr. Market does. Although with lower margins, the Anda business Teva acquired from Allergan (NYSE:AGN) seems to be humming along, the added scale of Teva contributing to this. The company continues to see a Q1 '18 launch of their EpiPen generic.

Allergan continues to hold about a 10% stake in Teva, due to the Actavis deal. Allergan doesn't seem to be content with just collecting dividends, as the company had stated from the beginning. Allergan continues to plan to sale the stake in Q3, thus shoving about 100M shares of Teva on the market. While this could be a sticking point for some, I don't see it as a major hangover. Teva is not being valued on numbers right now, that much is very obvious. Thus, some dilution of numbers, shouldn't affect Mr. Markets' mindset on the shares. The company is being valued on its narrative, and when it will flip the script. Mr. Market has assigned Teva with a $32B market cap. Keep in mind, Teva acquired Actavis for about $35B. Thus, the market is either saying, pre-Actavis Teva is worthless, or the $35B spent on Actavis and Anda is worthless. Common sense says neither of these work out mathematically and Mr. Market is pricing shares incorrectly.

Conclusion

Hi again friend, you made it to the end of the article, a mild congratulations. We examined and explored Teva's mixed Q1 and the drivers behind it. We toured and observed the BOD plan on the future, deleveraging, and the dividend. We delved into the upcoming asset sales and the ongoing CEO search. Finally, we enjoyed some interesting tidbits about Q1. I continue to be an aggressive buyer of shares, if lower prices and options are the future of healthcare; Teva is the answer.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA, AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.