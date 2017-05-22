Campbell Turns In A Clunker

Campbell pays a decent dividend that is safe - but shares are not on sale, which means the lack of growth is likely to stunt total returns.

Even though Campbell Soup revised the lower end of its EPS guidance upward, there is no growth at Campbell making it an unattractive situation.

Iconic soup manufacturer Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) released its Q3 earnings on Friday, May 19th. Unfortunately, Campbell Soup missed the mark on both the top and bottom line. Campbell's core business is unable to grow, and lack's pricing power to aid revenue growth. Campbell Soup has managed cost savings effectively enough to raise the low end of guidance, but investors should not interpret this as a sign of strength. In fact, the sales forecast was cut in the process.

The third quarter was a double miss for the soup giant. Earnings per share were off by $0.05, a percentage miss of 8%. Meanwhile, revenue was off by $20M, a percentage miss of only 1%. The main problem at Campbell Soup remains the same. Its core business is not growing. Sales in its Simple Meals & Beverages segment - its largest segment - contracted to the tune of -2% from last year. This segment represents 60% of revenues, so even though there is growth in its Biscuits & Snacks segment (2% sales growth, and 14% earnings growth) - it is not enough to make up for the lack of growth in Simple Meals & Beverages, and the capacity issues faced in the C-Fresh segment which damaged earnings in that segment.

President and CEO Denise Morrison was quick to blame macro trends such as E-Commerce, and extremely slow consumer spending as factors behind a challenging and competitive environment. However the onus is on Campbell Soup to figure this out, and Campbell Soup has not stepped up to the plate thus far. Grocery is an extremely tough market, and the price competitive nature of grocery does not give Campbell Soup much wiggle room for price increases to aid sales.

Campbell Soup has continued cutting costs in an effort to aid earnings growth. Because of this, they have been able to revise their earnings forecast from 2-5% growth, to 3-5% growth. However, this was accompanied by a minor cut to its sales forecast from 0-1% growth to a 0%-1% contraction. This only highlights the problem that Campbell is facing with revenues. A problem that is going on three years.

The financial aspects of Campbell Soup continue to remain stable - but unspectacular. Margins mildly contracted from 37% to 36.6% for the quarter, as cost savings were almost able to fully offset the effects of inflation and promotional spending.

Campbell Soup is also juggling its spending to create cash. It reduced CAPEX to make up for a drop in cash flow from operations, and has managed to increase share buybacks over 2016, as well as reduce its debt load by $212M down to a total of $3.079B of net debt.

The best aspect of investing in Campbell Soup right now is the safe dividend. The dividend of $1.40 per share yields a respectable 2.5% on current share prices. The dividend was hiked 12.2% last fall for the first hike in a few years. The dividend only consumes about 45% of earnings so the dividend is facing no threat of being cut, even with such mediocre earnings growth. Given the growth challenges facing Campbell Soup, and the fact that the dividend was frozen for a few years before being raised last fall - a dividend hike in the near future is unlikely.

Shares of Campbell Soup have taken a bit of a haircut over the past few months. With shares trading at the current price range of $55-$56 per share, its valuation is now at about 18X earnings. This stock is moving in the right direction towards my previously calculated target of $45 per share. Even then, the best play for this soup maker is as an income play as the dividend would surpass a 3% yield at that point. Campbell Soup has a stable business that will continue to pay a decent dividend. However, its core business has continued to face numerous headwinds and is pigeon-holed until they can figure out how to bring back organic growth. Unless you are able to score shares at a heavily discounted price to allow for P/E expansion, short-medium term returns will likely not exceed 5-7% - assuming Campbell Soup can hit the high end of its growth guidance. There just isn't much to get excited about here. For that reason, I will be staying away until things drastically change for the better.

