Intriguing Oil Data

In particular, we seem to be nearing a top in terms of oil production growth compared to where we've been throughout most of this year.

Oil prices have been moving higher, due in part to news that OPEC is likely to extend their production cuts through the first quarter of next year, but also thanks to some positive data released by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) regarding the state of the US oil industry. In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and give my thoughts on what it means for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Oil inventories were mixed but the important areas improved

During the week, according to the EIA, the crude oil inventory picture improved. Based on their numbers, crude stocks came in at 520.8 million barrels. This represents a decrease of 1.7 million barrels compared to the 522.5 million barrels the organization reported a week earlier. This is actually a big improvement over the 0.9 million barrel build estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute), but it was, unfortunately, a little worse off than the 2.7 million barrel decline that analysts had hoped for. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52-weeks, and in the graph below, you can see the same data but scaled differently so that you can see the weekly fluctuations more easily.

In addition to reporting a drop in crude stocks, we also saw some other categories, including two very important ones (motor gasoline and distillate fuel) decline. If the EIA's estimates are accurate, motor gasoline stocks dipped by 0.4 million barrels to 240.7 million barrels, while distillate fuel stocks fell by an impressive 2 million barrels to 146.8 million barrels. The only other area of decrease was in kerosene-type jet fuel, which reported a drop of 1.2 million barrels, falling to 42.9 million barrels.

Even though all of this data was great, there were some areas where the picture for oil bulls worsened. Take, for instance, the "Other" category of petroleum products. This area surged by 7.2 million barrels, rising to 283.1 million barrels for the week. Residual fuel stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels to 39.8 million barrels, while propane/propylene stocks climbed 0.6 million barrels to 42.2 million barrels. The smallest increase came from fuel ethanol, which saw stocks rise by 0.3 million barrels to 23.4 million barrels. As a result of these builds, total crude plus petroleum stocks grew by 4.3 million barrels, rising from 1.3354 billion barrels to 1.3397 billion barrels.

A surprise in production but weak demand

One really interesting piece of data, according to the EIA, was the domestic oil production picture. During the week, if their numbers are accurate, output dropped by 9 thousand barrels per day, falling from 9.314 million barrels per day down to 9.305 million barrels per day. This represents a weekly decline of 63 thousand barrels, which isn't really that significant, but the shift was still remarkable because of the fact that it was the first decline in weekly output estimates that we've seen in 14 weeks. That said, it's worth mentioning that the sole reason for the drop was a reduction in Alaska, which can see fluctuations, but which is fairly predictable in terms of production trends. Because of this, it doesn't carry the same weight as if the drop came from the Lower 48 region. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52-weeks, and in the graph below, you can see the same data but scaled differently so that you can see the weekly fluctuations more easily.

On the demand side of the equation, we saw continued weakness, unfortunately. According to the EIA's estimates, motor gasoline demand for the week came in at 9.452 million barrels per day. This is a bit higher than the 9.408 million barrels per day seen a week earlier, but is still below the 9.755 million barrels per day estimated for the same week last year. Using the four-week average, demand is down 2.6% year-over-year, falling from 9.558 million barrels per day down to 9.306 million barrels per day. On top of this, the four-week average demand figure for distillate fuel stocks came in at 4.069 million barrels per day. This represents a drop of 0.8% compared to the 4.102 million barrels per day seen during the same time last year.

Another week, another rise in the rig count

Also during the week, we saw some negative data come out, courtesy of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI). According to the firm, the oil rig count in the US came in at 720 units. This represents an increase over last week of 8 units and happens to be well above the 318 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count grew by 7 units to 36. This represents an increase over the 16 units seen in operation during the same week a year earlier.

Production increases are weakening

As you can tell, the rig count has risen materially over the past year and, as a result, production has followed. However, even though that has been the case, one thing I wanted to see was whether we might be reaching a plateau of sorts or, if not, perhaps a state where increases in output will be smaller in the weeks and months to come. After all, as the rig count has increased, that has meant that less-attractive locations, locations that were not profitable before prices rose, have been tapped into. If that's the case then, in theory, we should be seeing smaller improvements in output at some point in time. To see whether or not this is the case, I created the graph below.

As you can see by looking at the graph, weekly production changes have been incredibly volatile so far this year. However, when you analyze the past several weeks, you'll see that output increases have come in smaller. That said, this data includes Alaska. As I already mentioned, the state tends to be fairly predictable (on an annual basis) in terms of oil output, but weekly fluctuations like what we saw this week do occur. To account for this, I created the next graph below.

This data, in particular, strips out production from Alaska and gives us a more pure view of the situation. Assuming the EIA's data is accurate, it appears as though production increases are coming in smaller, but it's not quite as appealing as the picture is when you include Alaskan output. Even so, the increase in the most recent week available is still the smallest we've seen since February 10th and is the fifth smallest seen all year (most occurring in January).

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, select categories of petroleum products, plus crude, happen to be showing nice declines in inventories, but we still have a lot of improvement to be made to get to where we should be. We did see some interesting production figures, but the rise in the rig count, combined with weak demand, may put a damper on the picture. Fortunately, we appear to be seeing a trend in recent weeks where production growth on a week-to-week basis is smaller than it has been for months, which would seem to correlate with the negative aspect of more drilling activity (namely, lower production per rig), but it's too early to say with absolute certainty whether this trend will continue or reverse.

