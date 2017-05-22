Abraxas Petroleum Sets Itself Up For Continued Growth In 2018

This leads to expectations that the early 2018 EBITDA run rate may be 79% higher than in Q1 2017 with no change in oil and gas prices.

Abraxas's production is expected to increase rapidly in the second half of 2017 and into 2018. The 2017 exit rate is expected to be 39% higher than Q1 2017 production.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) appears set for a strong second half of 2017 as it drills and completes a number of new wells that should push its exit rate production above 9,500 BOEPD, which is a 39% increase from Q1 2017's 6,822 BOEPD production.

Abraxas's cost per BOE should also come down with the increased production and it also expects its oil differentials to narrow, while its oil percentage increases. This should result in a substantial improvement in Abraxas's per barrel margins (assuming no change in oil and gas prices). When the higher per barrel margins are combined with Abraxas's increased production levels, Abraxas's unhedged EBITDA run rate could go up very substantially.

Addition Of Many New Wells

Abraxas's production fell 14.6% from Q4 2016 to Q1 2017 due to the lack of new wells in the quarter. This was slightly better than the expectation of a 15% decline. Production is expected to continue to decline in Q2 2017, but will increase significantly after that. Abraxas expects first oil in July from its Caprito 98-201H and Caprito 98-301HR wells in the Delaware basin, then expects to frack two more Delaware Basin wells in September. It also expects first oil to come in late June from four Stenehjem super pad wells in the Bakken, while first oil should come from its three Yellowstone Northeast wells (also in the Bakken) in October. In addition, Abraxas is adding an Eagle Ford well that should produce first oil in August.

Improved Prices For NGLs And Natural Gas

Abraxas's realized prices for natural gas and NGLs have increased substantially year-over-year. Abraxas's realized price for natural gas went from $0.99 per Mcf in Q1 2016 to $2.18 per Mcf in Q1 2017, an increase of 120%. Its realized price for NGLs went from $2.48 per barrel to $10.84 per barrel over the same time frame, which is an increase of 337%. For comparison, Henry Hub natural gas went up around 51% from Q1 2016 to Q1 2017.

Q1 2016 Q1 2017 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $0.99 $2.18 NGLs ($ per Bbl) $2.48 $10.84

When prices are low, Abraxas's processing partners keep most of the proceeds for NGLs and natural gas, but Abraxas gets most of the upside from prices going higher.

While Abraxas is primarily an oil producer, around 45% of its production in Q1 2017 was natural gas and NGLs, although this should decline to the low-to-mid 30s by the end of the year. This means that the above increase in NGL and natural gas prices was equivalent to a roughly $4 to $6 increase in the price of oil in terms of its overall effect on Abraxas.

Cost Improvements

Abraxas is doing well in terms of controlling costs. Lease operating expenses remained fairly low at $6.71 per BOE in Q1 2017. This represents a marked decline versus $8.82 per BOE in Q1 2016. Lease operating expenses did rise somewhat from $6.28 per BOE in Q4 2016, but that was to be expected with no new wells coming on line in Q1 2017. Abraxas mentioned that it expects that its 2017 lease operating expenses will be "pretty close to the low end" of its $6 to $8 per BOE guidance range as new wells come online and production rises significantly in the second half of 2017.

With the increased production levels, Abraxas's fixed costs (such as G&A) will also decrease when expressed on a per BOE basis.

Assuming similar NYMEX oil and gas prices for Q1 2018 as in Q1 2017, Abraxas's margins per BOE may rise by 29%. In addition to the lowered costs mentioned above, a higher oil percentage entering 2018 will increase Abraxas's revenue per BOE.

Q1 2017 Q1 2018 Unhedged Revenue Per BOE $30.44 $35.15 LOE $6.71 $6.25 Production Taxes $2.62 $3.16 Cash G&A $3.20 $2.60 Margin Per BOE $17.91 $23.14

Abraxas's production entering 2018 is expected to be 39% higher than in Q1 2017, so when combined with the 29% increase in margin per BOE, Abraxas's unhedged EBITDA run rate may increase by 79% without any change in oil and gas prices.

Conclusion

Abraxas is set to deliver a major increase in its EBITDA run rate entering 2018. Higher production combined with higher margins per BOE (independent of oil and gas prices) could result in a 79% increase in Abraxas's unhedged EBITDA from Q1 2017 levels to early 2018. With Abraxas's low debt levels, this puts the company in strong position to continue growing its production in 2018 as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXAS,.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.