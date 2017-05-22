Wheaton's Revenue Gains Don't Justify The Stock Gains From Last Year

Overall revenues were higher from this time last year by 5.6% on the overall increase of the gold segment, which currently constitutes roughly 53.9% of their revenue streams.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) (formerly Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW)) reported first-quarter earnings after the market closed on Tuesday, May 9th, and on the surface the results were mixed with the company reporting earnings of $0.14 per share (in line with estimates) on revenue of $198M (missing estimates by$16.2M). The stock moved a little higher after it reported earnings, moving by 1.3%. Before I begin to parse through an income statement, balance sheet, or cash flow statement I like to check out how the segment revenues did and see if there was anything glaring. Below is a table on how the company did during the quarter compared to last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Segment Revenues (thousands) 31-Mar-16 31-Mar-17 Y/Y Silver $110,847 $91,165 -17.8% San Dimas $19,972 $13,968 -30.1% Penasquito $13,632 $14,696 7.8% Antamina $27,194 $19,977 -26.5% Constancia $9,717 $6,687 -31.2% Other $40,332 $35,837 -11.1% Gold $76,664 $106,786 39.3% Sudbury $10,573 $8,374 -20.8% Salobo $41,018 $76,628 86.8% Constancia $5,649 $2,806 -50.3% Other $19,424 $18,978 -2.3% Total $187,511 $197,951 5.6%

Overall revenues were higher from this time last year by 5.6% on the overall increase of the gold segment, which currently constitutes roughly 53.9% of their revenue streams. The sore spot came from the silver segment which saw a drop of 17.8% from last year. The performance of all the business segments mattered significantly last year because of how well-diversified the company is as can be seen from the table below. But now the company's prospects are predicated on the Salobo gold mine as it currently accounts for 38.7% of the revenues.

Wheaton Precious Metals Metrics 31-Mar-16 31-Mar-17 Silver 59.1% 46.1% San Dimas 10.7% 7.1% Penasquito 7.3% 7.4% Antamina 14.5% 10.1% Constancia 5.2% 3.4% Other 21.5% 18.1% Gold 40.9% 53.9% Sudbury 5.6% 4.2% Salobo 21.9% 38.7% Constancia 3.0% 1.4% Other 10.4% 9.6%

With the strong start from the gold segment, the company feels it is on track to meet or exceed the full-year guidance given previously. Gold production came out to 84,900 ounces which was a 37% increase from last year. The production from Salobo itself was 53,200 ounces. Sudbury's sales decreased by 20.8% and will probably reduce even further in the second quarter because Vale expects some furnace outages and the surface plant is to be taken offline for three weeks due to scheduled maintenance. Sales from the Constancia mine dropped by 50% from last year due to a decrease in production.

The sore spot in the quarter was sales of silver which declined 17.8%. This was primarily because there was a strike at the San Dimas mine which has been resolved. So we should see production pick up again during the second quarter. The strike impacted the mine by a 33% reduction in ounces produced. The Antamina mine also produced less in terms of sales because of flooding that took place in Peru. But because the mine was well prepared for the floods the company doesn't see the low results impacting the guidance for 2017 out of that mine.

While the stock did move higher on the back of the earnings announcement, it has moved quite a bit over the past year. Over the past year, while revenues increased 5.6% the stock price itself moved 21% higher. Because of the small increase in revenues, I believe the large increase in the stock price is probably not justified from this time last year and perhaps a little overvalued.

I actually initiated my position in Wheaton Precious Metals in late September of 2016 and have been pretty upset with the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares as long as they are below $21 because I believe that is where it offers additional value and only if it occupies less than 10% of my portfolio. I've selected $21 because that is my average purchase price currently. But I do believe the stock offers additional value up to $24 because that is the midpoint of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of O'Reilly (NASDAQ: ORLY) for Wheaton during the 2016 third-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (0.1%, or 0.5% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. I have lost out quite a bit, as O'Reilly has outperformed Wheaton since the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how Wheaton and O'Reilly have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, Wheaton is one of my largest positions and has done poorly as I'm down 2.1% on the name while it occupies roughly 11.3% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a speculation stock. I own the stock for the wild card portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 16.9% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 14.5%. For 2017, my portfolio is up 6.4% while the market is up 6.4%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 21.8% 10.4% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 14.3% 4.2% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 14.1% 4.2% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 4.6% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 5.2% 3.8% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) -1.5% 7.2% Wheaton Precious Metals -2.1% 11.3% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. -5.0% 6.6% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -7.3% 3.4% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -6.6% 10.1% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -20.0% 18.2% Cash $ 16.7%

