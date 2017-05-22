How Much Diversification Is Enough?

International exposure and greater equity diversification (that is, beyond a S&P 500 index) has greater risk reduction benefits relative to less diversified portfolios.

Diversification has benefits but only up to a point in this case.

Among them: a “US only” portfolio; one with both US and international exposure; and one with US and international exposure plus equity diversification from micro through large caps.

As for the question posed in the article's title, I went some ways in answering this in a previous article based on a basic mathematical approach regarding correlations between assets. The gist of that article was that as the correlations between or among assets decrease, risk will also decrease as the number of assets increases. But after a certain point there are very strong diminishing returns, which become more pronounced the higher the correlation.

For those who hold an S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY)(NYSEARCA:VOO), the overall diversification benefits of going from stock #19 to stock #20 is not going to provide much more benefit than going from stock #499 to stock #500. Stocks will naturally tend to correlate fairly heavily with each other.

Going into other asset classes would be necessary to reduce the portfolio's risk, including bonds of various quality, inflation-hedged assets, and REITs (which are equities by nature, but essentially quasi-high-yield credit instruments with the legal rules they're subject to, and therefore of lower correlation to the broader equities market).

But what about international assets? And what about diversifying among stocks or indexes of various market capitalizations, given the S&P 500 is weighted toward larger companies?

Theoretically, exposure to international stocks and bonds might provide similar returns to US-based assets and provide the additional benefit of hedging against a downswing in another part of the portfolio.

Secondarily, exposure to stocks of various market caps could reduce risk further.

So I compared the following three portfolios:

"Portfolio 1": a balanced "US only" portfolio that would theoretically do well in any market environment

"Portfolio 2": a balanced portfolio containing exposure to US and international assets on the bond and equity markets

"Portfolio 3": a balanced portfolio containing exposure to US and international exposure on the bond and equity markets, but with the risk in US stocks equally spread among large, mid, small, and micro caps.

And by "balanced," this means I'm simply trying to segment risk in such a way that the performance of the portfolio isn't biased to perform well in a certain type of environment.

For instance, stocks tend to outperform other asset classes on a risk-adjusted basis in a backdrop of high growth and high inflation (that is, relative to expectations). For high growth and low inflation, high-yield bonds and REITs will tend to outperform. In a low growth, high inflation environment, inflation-hedged assets such as Treasury inflation-protected securities (OTC:TIPS) and real assets (e.g., gold, commodities) will tend to perform best. And in a low growth, low inflation circumstances, US Treasuries and other high investment-grade bonds are likely to outperform.

Results

Treasury inflation-protected securities were part of the asset mix, which means the backtest for these portfolios go back to only January 2001 (or the start of the full year for which TIPS data was available).

But from these results one can observe that it didn't provide any real difference if we diversified into international assets (as in portfolio 2). Or diversifying even further by going into international assets as well by breaking stock allocations into various market capitalizations (as in portfolio 3).

This illustrates that simplicity in a portfolio can be perfectly fine. Emerging markets have about 80% similarity in their price movements as US markets, if we're going by a traditional correlation coefficient.

For international developed markets, this increases to 90%. All investments compete with each other, which works to account for the high level of correlation among equity markets, given similarities in their returns and volatility characteristics. Moreover, many companies are multinational in nature, which further correlates returns.

When it comes to the topic of actively attempting to diversify by market cap in this case, there is little benefit. Large caps correlate to the S&P 500 at anywhere from 96%-100%; mid-caps at 94%-96%, small caps from 91%-94%, and micro caps from 85%-90%. The largest disparity in correlation would come from large caps relative to micro caps, where there is around 75%-80% correlation.

What about market cap diversification for a stocks-only portfolio?

If one's investing strategy were to simply hold US stocks, going from a 100% holding of the S&P 500 index to a portfolio where risk is evenly split among large (NYSEARCA:VV), mid (NYSEARCA:VO), small (NYSEARCA:VB), and micro caps (NYSEARCA:IWC) would reduce risk slightly.

Below are how matters would have played out going from January 1994 to the present. "Portfolio 1" in this case represents a portfolio where risk is split among the four capitalization categories.

As we can see, returns are higher, both in absolute terms and on a risk-adjusted basis. One's return-to-risk ratio increases by about 10% going by the Sharpe and Sortino ratios. I would have expected around 5%, so this is slightly better than I expected, and there's no guarantee the risk reduction would be that high going forward.

For those who invest by passively indexing into US stocks, whether that additional return-to-risk improvement is worth it is a matter of opinion. It's not negligible, but not a lot at the same time. If one felt it were worth it - that is, to equalize risk among market cap distinctions - one would have to place a little more weight on the large cap index, to something around 30% VV, 25% VO, 22.5% VB, and 22.5% IWC, given smaller cap stocks are more volatile.

Market cap diversification for a "50/50" portfolio?

A "50/50" portfolio is a common approach in that it places 50% of one's assets into stocks and 50% into bonds. This is represented as "portfolio 1" below. The bonds are comprised of long-duration corporate bonds and are about half as volatile as stocks.

If we take the 50% in stocks and break the risk equitably among market cap distinctions as above ("portfolio 2"), we get the following:

We get about a 7%-8% betterment in the return-to-risk ratio. Again, not much, but certainly not totally trivial.

If we were to break the stocks and the bonds apart such that each asset class equally contributed to risk - about 65% in bonds and 35% in stocks - as well as breaking the stocks up by market cap distinctions ("portfolio 2" below), we would get a further improvement in risk profile relative to a standard 50/50 allocation ("portfolio 1"):

Return-to-risk would improve by about 10%-14% over the regular 50/50. The ratio would increase by about 48%-59% relative to a standard SPY portfolio, though most of this is naturally due to simply splitting risk between stocks and bonds in the first place.

If portfolio 2 adds international exposure to the mix on top of this, we get the following relative to the standard 50/50 portfolio ("portfolio 1"):

When looking at the traditional ratios, we don't really see any benefit due to underperformance in international stocks and bonds over this time period. The standard deviation is nonetheless about 17% lower and offers better maximum drawdown numbers.

Takeaways

For a balanced portfolio that already includes exposure to stocks, safe bonds, floating rate bonds, high-yield credit, REITs, and possibly a little bit of gold or other commodities, introducing international exposure or diversifying stocks by market cap (or even by "growth" or "value" distinctions) isn't going to materially benefit the portfolio's return-to-risk metrics. The covariance between assets is already low enough to the point where there is little benefit from the additional diversification.

However, for portfolios that invest only in US stocks or a combination of US stocks and bonds, dividing up the stocks portion of the portfolio into separate indexes based on market capitalization and equitably dividing up the risk between US and international assets can improve the risk-adjusted returns in the portfolio to a non-trivial degree.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.