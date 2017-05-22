Restaurant Brands International, McDonald's And Yum Brands: Make Your Pick

In the quick service restaurant segment of the industry, Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) is an excellent pick. The stock price has almost doubled since February last year. However, it is still going to rise due to the robust profitability and expansion prospects.

Some of RBI's main competitors like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) are starting to do what RBI has been doing for years. Restaurant Brands International has been largely a franchised business. focusing on being a franchised business has resulted in robust profitability for the company. McDonald's and Yum are now turning towards almost 100% franchising. I compare the profitability and solvency of these three businesses in this article and argue how these stocks offer different opportunities.

Data sources from SEC filings, Morningstar and Yahoo!Finance

McDonald's is now increasing its franchised businesses. This means that the production cost is coming down and its gross profit margin (41% from 38%) is going up. Same is true for Yum Brands. However, RBI is still a winner with the highest gross profit margin (47%) because it's business is almost 100% franchised. Franchising eliminates a lot of costs throughout the income statement and results in better profitability. RBI's operating margin is also the best in the group. Operating margin of 40% shows that the company is generating healthy profit after paying all of its operating costs.

Return on Equity of 36% makes it an attractive investment. MCD and YUM's ROE is negative due to the negative total equity figures in the last year. RBI has a lower ROIC compared to the other two companies due to the higher debt and lower NOPAT (Net Operating Profit After Tax). Debt is the major portion of total invested capital for RBI along with a considerable equity portion. On the other hand, McDonald's and Yum had negative equity figures which brought down their overall invested capital. As a result, both these companies are showing better ROIC. However, even after taking into account the difference made by those negative figures, MCD and YUM have a slightly better ROIC, meaning that these businesses are getting better value for their investments. This is mainly due to the larger scale of operations and geographical expansion.

High level of debt means that RBI's solvency ratios are also weaker than McDonald's. Again, the size of operations matters here. McDonald's has just recently started to take on debt. It shows in its leverage ratio as it has been rising. However, McDonald's advantage is that the company generates massive EBITDA which does not let its ratios go out of control. Yum and RBI have weaker EBITDA figures and their ratios are less impressive than McDonald's. However, these ratios are not dangerous and should not worry shareholders.

Restaurant Brands International has almost 100% franchised business model and the company uses this model to its advantage. One of the revenue generating segments for Tim Hortons is sales to retailers and franchisees. On top of the fixed percentage of sales, RBI enhances its profits by making direct sales to the franchisees. This tool is not available for Burger King. As the coffee blends are the trade secrets, the company has two facilities to make the blends. Selling the products directly to retailers and franchisees opens another way of increasing profit for RBI.

Unlike Burger King, Tim Hortons' geographic footprint is extremely limited. This is where the future growth will mainly come for RBI. Tim Hortons still needs to be expanded to Asia Pacific, South Asia, Middle East and Europe. Its presence in these areas is non-existent. If the company follows this expansion aggressively, then there is a potential for robust growth in earnings. This is what makes RBI and attractive investment as the company has a massive market for expansion.

McDonald's is increasing its franchising business which will enhance its profitability. The stock price has gone up rapidly in the last three months but there is still opportunity. However, McDonald's growth prospects will be limited because the expansion chances are lower compared to RBI. McDonald's is present in virtually every location and sales are close to peak. Cost savings will also be limited. Nonetheless, there seems to be still some room for further increase in stock price due to the changes McDonald's is working on.

Yum Brands is also going through the same process as the company wants to raise franchised restaurants to 98% from 93%. Yum is also working on reducing costs (both capital and operational). Lower operating costs should push up the EPS. Decreasing the capital spending will leave more cash for shareholders. Raising shareholder returns (up to 15%) is one of the targets the company has set for itself. Yum's plan is effectively a restructuring effort which focuses on improved profitability and shareholder returns.

These three stocks offer value for three different type of investors. Restaurant Brands International is a growth stock, in my opinion. One of the two businesses it runs, has a huge prospect of global expansion. As Tim Hortons expands, its direct sales to retailers and franchisees will also increase and profitability will get a boost. I believe the stock price will rise further considerably in the next five years as the company starts to expand into new markets.

McDonald's, on the other hand, is now looking to be an income stock. The management is making it an increasingly leveraged company that relies on royalty payments. This reduces costs and need to have massive capital expenditures. Mostly, in the franchised business, marketing and advertising costs are also borne by the franchisees. McDonald's management is looking to create a business that has predictable cash flows, enough to cover the interest expense and shareholder returns. The company is multiplying its debt and paying more to shareholders through its massive share buyback plans. All these measures point towards limited growth in business. I am expecting the stock price to go up further as the company continues on its re-franchising efforts. However, most of the effect of these efforts has been priced in and we might see a slow continued rise in the stock price in the medium-term once this rally stops.

Yum Brands is just starting its restructuring efforts and it is an ideal stock to hold for anyone looking at a turnaround play. The blue print is the same: increase franchised restaurants, save costs and return more cash to shareholders. As the company has just started working on its turnaround plan and there is potential for earnings growth, Yum Brands becomes an attractive turnaround play. The promises made by the management are good, but a lot will depend on management's ability to get these results.

Restaurant Brands International will be my pick of the bunch, but other two also offer attractive opportunities. It depends on what sort of risk/return profile you are looking for. If you are looking for growth then pick RBI. If your cup of tea is moderate stock price appreciation with healthy income growth then go for McDonald's and if you have an appetite for a little more risk and like investing in turnaround plays, then Yum Brands is a good choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.