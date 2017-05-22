AutoZone: Fast Becoming One Of The Cheapest Stocks In The Market

Today, for whatever reason, AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is finding its share price in a slump. Perhaps it is because retail in general is in a slump. Perhaps it is because investors are worried that AutoZone's same-store sales growth has been decelerating. The fundamental reasons to own this company are intact, however. America has an aging fleet of cars on the road, and the auto parts sector is still fairly fragmented, which leaves room for larger competitors to continue to take market share. In addition to being a cheap stock, gasoline is cheap and miles driven continue to rise. All of these factors will benefit the company going forward. With new growth in Brazil and continued growth in Mexico and the United States, and with all free cash flow expected to be used to repurchase stock, AutoZone is set to continue to outperform, and investors should use this current slump as a buying opportunity.

AutoZone is a simple and straightforward company that is easy to analyze. It has historically grown sales through a combination of new store openings as well as increased same-store sales. It has leveraged these sales into higher earnings, which are further boosted by a share repurchase program that typically is around 100% of earnings. They pay no dividend, but because of the constant deployment of cash into the buyback, shares outstanding have been declining at a very steady and truly remarkable rate. Those who have owned the company since 1998, when AutoZone first began repurchasing its stock, have been some of the happiest investors in the world. As the share count has declined by over 80%, the price of the stock has increased 33 times in value.

First, we begin by looking at each lever of growth, starting with store count. AutoZone currently has 5,346 stores in the United States, 491 stores in Mexico, and 9 stores in Brazil. This total store count is up 17% from 4,685 stores in the United States, 321 stores in Mexico, and zero stores in Brazil just five years ago. Sales per square foot of roughly $267 and gross margin above 50% have been remarkably consistent over time, leaving investors plenty of predictability that adding new stores will continue to grow sales and earnings.

On top of this growth in retail square footage, same-store sales have ranged between flat and up 3.9% since 2012, with an average growth rate of positive 2.5%. In the past three months, same-store sales were flat, which has no doubt created a headwind for the stock, as investors generally sell retailers with flat sales regardless of profitability. It should be understood that AutoZone, however, suffers the exact same fate of other retailers, when the IRS is slow to issue tax refund checks. Just like retailers Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and Target (NYSE:TGT) reported, sales were terrible in February of this year due to delays in refund checks. AutoZone went a step further in its 10-Q filing with the SEC, actually giving hard numbers around the issue.

"During the second quarter of fiscal 2017, the Internal Revenue Service issued $24.4 billion in tax refunds versus $69.9 billion during the comparable prior year period. We believe this decrease in tax refunds had a significant negative impact on our sales during the latter part of our second quarter of fiscal 2017 as our domestic same store sales for the last three weeks of the quarter declined by -6.3% as compared to the comparable prior year period." - AutoZone Annual Report

Keep in mind that the company reports on a fiscal calendar that is off of the annual calendar, and its fiscal second quarter ended mid-February. This coincides with the above-mentioned retailers who all suffered a terrible February, as the people who generally file the earliest are the ones claiming the biggest refunds.

At the end of the day, however, whether it is a delayed tax refund, movement in gas prices impacting driving patterns, or weather patterns that are favorable or unfavorable, cars eventually break and need repairs. The average car on the road today is older than ever, reaching almost 12 years of age. One quarter's delayed refund and mild weather can easily turn into the next quarter's record temperatures and release of refunds. Long-term oriented investors can look through this noise and focus on long-term trends.

AutoZone's net income, EBIT, and Earnings Per Share has increased every year, like clockwork, for over a decade.

The company, along with the other corporate chains, continues to take market share away from smaller, independent auto parts retailers as seen on the slide below.

This is not a trend I foresee reversing, or even slowing, anytime soon.

The other major driver of earnings per share growth comes from the relentless share repurchase programs that the company has been executing for nearly twenty years now. To give investors a sense of the magnitude of this buyback, we went back to AutoZone's annual report:

"During 1998, we announced a program permitting us to repurchase a portion of our outstanding shares not to exceed a dollar maximum established by our Board of Directors (the "Board"). On March 22, 2016, the Board voted to increase the authorization by $750 million to raise the cumulative share repurchase authorization from $16.4 billion to $17.15 billion. From January 1998 to August 27, 2016, we have repurchased a total of 140.8 million shares at an aggregate cost of $16.755 billion." - AutoZone Annual Report

Doing the math on this shows that the company has repurchased over 80% of its shares at an average price of only $119 per share. This data is nearly a year old, and in the more recent 10-Q filing, we see that AutoZone has continued to buy, authorizing a new addition to the program which brought its cumulative value to $18.65 billion.

While share repurchase programs no doubt have seen their fair share of debate as to how effective they are, when I see statistics telling me that AutoZone, a company that had a market value of around $3 billion in 1998, has since spent nearly $18 billion buying its stock, it is no wonder that the share price has gone parabolic.

One thing that should stand out for readers is that today'compressing P/E ratio for AutoZone is approaching the growth rate of earnings per share, indicated by a PEG ratio of 1, which generally indicates a wonderful buying opportunity. Looking at current estimates, we see that the estimates for the next five years are nearly 14% annually, and the company's fiscal year ends in August. Once these numbers cycle, the new forward estimates for earnings per share will be in the $56 per share range, or around 11 or 12 times earnings. This makes a 14% growing AutoZone one of the cheapest stocks in the market, a rarity considering the consistency surrounding the growth of the company and its earnings.

Going forward, all of the factors that drove its historical growth are still intact. The company continues to expand its retail footprint both domestically and internationally. There are more cars than ever on the road, and their average age continues to increase. AutoZone continues to take market share in a growing market, and it continues to repurchase shares as a key part of its capital allocation policy. This has led to an explosion of growth in earnings and earnings per share, which has led to parabolic growth in the share price. Today, likely due to a temporary slump in sales growth and an unloved retail sector, the stock has sold off and become a fantastic bargain in an overpriced market.

