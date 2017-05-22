Inogen Is Trading Near Its 52-Week High... Here's What You Should Know

Based on current valuation, INGN is trading at a premium compared to industry and S&P 500. However, I believe that INGN's higher multiples are justifiable provided strong expected growth and financial health.

INGN has a striking earnings surprise history over the trailing five quarters and solid consensus estimates.

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shares are in a solid upward trend. Shareholders and potential investors of INGN may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether INGN stock rates as a buy, hold or sell?

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the earnings expectations, peer analysis & valuation and fundamentals. That might help answer whether INGN stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Earnings Analysis - Solid earnings surprise

INGN, a medical technology company, reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth consecutive quarter. It last posted its earnings for Q12017 on May 9th. The company reported EPS of $0.27 for the quarter, topping street estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.5 million for the quarter compared to the street estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted EPS of $0.11. Currently, analysts expect INGN to generate revenue of $59.55 million and EPS of $0.28 in Q22017. INGN has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $88.61 (CMP $84.15). The firm's market cap is $1.75 billion.

Consensus Estimates Analysis - Positive expectations

The company had revenue of $203 million for the FY2016 (up 28% YoY). Currently, analysts expect company to generate revenue of $238 million (up 17% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $279 million (up 17% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $1.10 in 2017 and $1.26 in 2018. The analysts are expecting INGN's long term earnings to grow at an average annual rate of 30%.

Management Guidance -FY2017

Revenue between $233 to $239 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 14.9% to 17.8%

INGN is increasing its FY2017 net income and Adjusted net income guidance to $22 to $24 million, representing 7.2% to 17.0% year-over-year growth compared to previous guidance of $21 to $23 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $46 to $50 million, representing 6.0% to 15.2% year-over-year growth.

INGN continues to expect net positive cash flow for 2017 with no additional equity capital required to meet its current operating plan.

Revenue Source

Domestic business-to-business revenue grew 84.2% YoY, primarily driven by strong demand from traditional home medical equipment providers and INGN's private label partner. International business-to-business revenue grew 14.6% YoY, primarily due to demand from companies partners worldwide. Direct-to-consumer revenue increased by 27.8% YoY and Rental revenue decreased by 35.8% YoY, primarily due to the declines in rental reimbursement rates.

"The Company expects direct-to-consumer sales to be its fastest growing channel, followed by domestic business-to-business sales to be its second fastest growing channel, and international business-to-business sales to be its third fastest growing channel, where the strategy will continue to be heavily focused on the European markets. Inogen expects rental revenue to continue to decline in 2017 compared to 2016 based on lower average rental revenue per patient and a continued focus on sales versus rentals. "

Income Statement Analysis - Improving operational efficiency

Over the past 5 years, operating income margin increased to 11.85% from 1.71% (1014 bps improvement). This is primarily due to increasing revenue and decreasing trend in operating expenses. Also, net income margin improved from 1.16% to 11.27%.

Improving operational efficiency also contributed to free cash flow. TTM free cash flow was $32 million, increasing by $30 million compared to FY2012.

Current Valuation

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

Based on current valuation, INGN is trading at premium compared to the industry and the S&P 500. However, I believe that INGN's higher multiples are justifiable provided strong expected growth and financial health.

Market View - Positive

As of May 19, 2017, INGN's stock increased by 88% over the last 12 months. Of the analysts covering company, 4 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," and 2 recommended it as a "Hold"

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I recommend a Buy rating for INGN based on the following factors:

1. INGN has a striking earnings surprise history over the trailing five quarters and solid consensus estimates

2. Improving operational efficiency

3. Based on current valuation, INGN is trading at a premium compared to industry and S&P 500. However, I believe that INGN's higher multiples are justifiable provided strong expected growth and financial health.

4. Market view is positive

