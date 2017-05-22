Air Products: Billions In High Growth Investments To Drive Dividend Growth

Air Products and Chemicals' (NYSE:APD) shares continue to trade closer to its 52-week high as the company continues its transformation strategy. The company's (an industrial gas company with products that include atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, performance materials, equipment, and services) transformation involves improving its operating performance and increasing its margins by decreasing costs and streamlining its manufacturing processes. In APD's most recent quarterly results, the company recorded a strong performance as it nears completion of its strategic five-point plan. Earnings per share were $1.43, a $0.06 increase from the year-ago quarter and above the company's guidance. At the time of its earnings announcement, APD indicated its confidence that it could deploy several billion dollars in the near to intermediate term into high return value-creating investments in its core industrial gases business. The company set out three key areas of focus for its investments: 1) acquiring small and medium-sized industrial gas companies; 2) purchasing existing industrial gas facilities from customers and creating long-term contracts where it owns and operates the plant and sells industrial gases to the customers based on a fixed fee; and 3) investing in large industrial gas projects driven by demand for more energy, cleaner energy and emerging market growth.

APD has completed four of the five steps of its five-point plan that continues to drive its transformational efforts to support growth. (To remind investors such plan includes five goals: 1) focus on the company's core business 2) restructure the organization 3) change the company culture 4) control capital/costs and 5) align employee rewards for performance.) With four steps complete, the company continues its efforts to change its culture to focus on safety, simplicity, speed and self-confidence. The company also remains committed to its goal of being the most profitable industrial gas company in the world. In its latest quarter, APD recorded sales of about $2 billion, an 11 percent increase due to higher volumes and higher energy pass-through that was slightly offset by adverse currency effects. Volumes were higher across Asia, North America and Europe. Latin America continued to be challenged by a weak economy. Pricing remained mostly unchanged across its businesses. EBITDA was $652 million, a 2 percent increase, while operating income increased 4 percent to $406 million. EBITDA margins, however, were negatively affected due to higher energy pass-through costs and a differentiated business mix in its equipment business sales.

APD's productivity efforts were offset by higher maintenance costs. The company, however, continues to be focused on its cash flow. The company's free cash flow was negative $46 million despite higher EBITDA due to higher cash taxes and higher maintenance capital spending due to plant replacement projects (Such cash flow excludes any of the $3.8 billion APD received in the quarter from its PMD business sale, which results in a $1.8 billion after-tax gain). As noted above, excluding non-GAAP items, the company's continuing operations earnings per share was $1.43, a 4 percent increase. APD has taken actions to deliver $100 million of operational improvements in 2017 and is focused on additional efforts to offset the stranded costs from the separation of its materials technologies business (as spin-off Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM)). The company also remains committed and confident in its ability to deliver on its cost savings and its earnings commitments. The company's business portfolio actions and its strong cash flow generation provide it with almost $5 billion of capacity to invest now and over $1 billion per year in addition in the future. So over the next three years, APD expects to have at least $8 billion to invest in growth.

APD remains committed to staying disciplined and not investing its funds unless it is confident that the risk-return profile will create significant value for shareholders. The company sees exciting opportunities to invest in mergers and acquisitions, asset buybacks and large industrial gas projects. Despite such opportunities, however, the company continues to be cautious about the future due to the lack of a concrete economic policy in the U.S., the effect of "Brexit" on the U.K. and European economies, and overall geopolitical tensions in the Far and Middle East. With this in mind, the company noted that its cautiousness is not in any way related to specific issues at APD. Given such circumstances, the company maintained its guidance for full year 2017 at $6.00 to $6.25 per share and at the midpoint, represents a 9 percent yearly increase. Although near-term adversities remain for APD, long-term positive industry trends include strength in the automotive and construction markets. In addition, other positive trends that bode well for the chemical industry include: 1) U.S. shale gas exploration driving chemical manufacturers to increase investment in shale gas-related projects to increase capacity; 2) a strong automotive market, which is a significant chemical end-use market. APD, similar to its competitors, is transforming to change its focus to higher growth markets.

APD, along with its competitors, continues to work to improve its margins through cost reduction activities (that include the closing of plants and employee layoffs); improved operational productivity and divestiture of non-core lower margin assets to focus on high-margin businesses. Further, companies in the chemical industry are also entering into mergers and acquisitions to diversify and drive growth in an adverse global economy. With this in mind, we can see that APD's transformative actions are setting the company up to take advantage of long-term trends that favor the markets it is moving towards. After the company's spin-off of VSM, it is now able to focus on its remaining businesses that have higher margins and more consistent cash flows. In addition, APD now has increased financial flexibility after the VSM spin-off to grow its industrial gas business organically or through smaller acquisitions. (As we have noted in the past, Moody's credit agency has approved of the VSM spin-off by stating that it believes that such spin-off was credit-positive for APD as it allows the company to focus on its core industrial gases business, which has higher margins and more consistent cash flow generation.)

Our View

Although APD is executing well on its transformation strategy and facing long-term positive trends for its remaining businesses, we still believe that investors should wait for a strong-overall-market sell-off before purchasing the company's shares, which are sitting near a 52-week high. We believe as such because the company's shares remain expensive when considering the company's historical price-to-earnings ratio range. Over the past decade or so APD's price-to-earnings ratio has ranged from about 12 to 30. APD's forward price to earnings ratio is 23.30, based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $6.14, and 21.10, based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $6.79. We should note that estimates for each year have decreased slightly in recent months. We would recommend that investors wait for APD's shares to fall to a range of $115.45 to $122.20 (a price to earnings ratio of 17 to 18 based on 2018 earnings estimates) before initiating a position in the company's shares. While such price range appears aggressive to the downside, we view APD's shares as expensive given the above-noted historical price-to-earnings ratio.

APD's restructuring and its spin-off of its lower margin materials technologies division as VSM, in addition to its CEO's substantial insider purchases, confirm our belief that such a CEO, with a history of improving profitability through divestitures, will continue to increase shareholder returns. APD's spin-off of VSM was an important step in its transformation towards being a company focused on businesses that generate higher margins and more consistent cash flow while improving returns on invested capital. While the spin-off reduced APD's credit rating, the credit agency Moody's maintained that the characteristics of the industrial gas industry (high barriers to entry, long-term take-or-pay contracts, greater pricing flexibility, a diverse and stable customer base, and large volume plants at customers' facilities) provide producers, like APD, with sustainable above-average operating margins and more stable gross cash flow than most other industrial companies. While we view APD's shares as expensive, we also believe that APD's efforts to move into higher margin businesses will drive higher and more consistent free cash flow that will allow it to continue to increase dividends annually and repurchase shares over the long term.

