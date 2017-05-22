Foot Locker And Q1 - Analysis Of The Market's Reaction

Some Context - Underlying Trends And Long-Term Outlook

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is a very interesting case to analyze. There are several underlying trends that can sustain or harm the business, and a balanced perspective is necessary when assessing the company's long-term prospects. On one side, we know the retail sector has suffered in the last 2 years, with the majority of companies reporting declining sales and falling margins. Foot Locker is one of the few brick and mortar retailers that continued to prosper in spite of the difficult environment. The market dragged down Foot Locker stock with the rest of retailers between 2015 and 2016, triggering a 25%+ correction, before the stock recovered all the lost ground. Fundamentals have remained solid so far, with revenue growing constantly and earnings following with almost the same regularity. This is how the stock chart looked like before last earnings release, and how the price movements compared with revenue and income trends.

In 2016, the market was discounting excessive pessimism towards retailers and didn't realize that Foot Locker was benefiting from strong underlying trends that were able to offset the negative effects of weak foot traffic. Besides two years of weak foot traffic, weak tourist spending and weakening interest for product categories such as apparel and accessories, 2015 and 2016 have been characterized by a new wave of growth for the athleisure industry, which was already in a secular growth trend. Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) benefited from strong footwear sales among kids and teens, while Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) and Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF) lived a period of resurgence that led them to post double-digit growth rates. Nike (NYSE:NKE), Skechers (NYSE:SKX) and several other sportswear companies continued to post solid growth numbers. This has kept Foot Locker afloat and guaranteed growing sales in spite of the declining foot traffic in malls.

Foot Locker is in a good position to take advantage of the secular trend in the athleisure market, and it doesn't matter whether Adidas, Puma or Nike grow their respective market shares at the expense of competitors. The whole market grows, the company can sell more. This is a positive trend that is expected to continue for many years. Research firms and analysts have different expectations for the industry's growth rate, and I saw CAGR estimates to range between 2% and 7% for the next 5-10 years. On the other side, e-commerce growth continues to pressure the industry, and while I think the effects of this trend are largely misunderstood, there are some negative consequences that must be taken into account. The transition to digital or, better said, the transition to a multi-channel model where e-commerce becomes increasingly important, can exert pressure on margins, for a few simple reasons:

The costs of managing an e-commerce business are relatively higher. The main problem is that there is low operating leverage. Consider this. Most commerce website guarantee free shipping to basically every order above a certain threshold. Whether a company sells 10 pairs of shoes or 100,000 pairs, they will have to incur shipping costs for each of those pairs, with fixed marginal costs.

It is relatively easy to compare prices on websites and choose the best offer. A customer needs only a few minutes to compare prices on dozens of different websites - sometimes they actually need only a few seconds with the right app on their smartphone. Search costs are low, and companies need to cut prices at their competitors' levels if they want to generate enough sales.

Part of the recent weakness in the space has resulted from unfavorable conditions, such as a strong dollar, declining tourist spending and deflationary pricing pressures as a result of a series of store closures and bankruptcies. Nonetheless, the transition to a multi-channel model and the resulting margin pressure are here to stay for the foreseeable future. In this beaten down environment, we can notice how sportswear companies continued to see sales growing at very good rates, and basically no significant pressure on margins. This segment is in a strong secular trend, and companies like Foot Locker have managed to expand margins while many other apparel retailers saw their profits shrink.

Q1 Results And Market Reaction

Q1 results were a bit light compared to the recent trend, but almost in line with analyst estimates. EPS of $1.36 were just $0.02 below analyst estimates, while revenue of $2B was just $20 million below estimates. As a result, the stock crashed more than 16% and closed near the low of the session. We can never know exactly what the market is discounting, as analyst estimates are only a raw proxy for the market sentiment. But when a 1.4% EPS miss and a 1% revenue miss trigger a 16% correction, the suspect that the market may be overreacting are legit. It was not surprising to see a strong selloff after earnings. It's what happened with every retailer this earnings season. Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) and many other retailers posted high-single digit to mid-double digit declines after their earnings releases, whether they missed or beat estimates, confirmed, lowered or raised guidance. I have no rational explanation for this kind of panic selling, and as I wrote in a few recent articles, I do believe some irrational behavior is involved. Back to Foot Locker, there are some reasons that support the overreaction thesis and only a few elements to support that the reaction was not exaggerated. I will start with the easy comparisons.

Macy's has recently reported Q1 results, missing EPS estimates of $0.34 by $0.10 and revenue estimates of $5,470 million by $130. In percentage terms, those numbers translate into a 29% and 2.3% miss, respectively. As a result, the stock crashed 17% the day after the release. A much stronger miss led to the same reaction.

Other retailers beat ESP estimates but missed revenue estimates by a wider margin. Two examples are J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Kohl's (KSS), which missed by 2% and 1.5%, but fell 14% and 9%, respectively.

Another example is Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE), which reported in April and missed earnings estimates by 85% ($0.01 vs. $0.07 consensus) and revenue estimates by 9.5% ($271.23 vs. $299.75 consensus). The stock fell 14.6%.

In summary, the stock reacted to a light miss with a very strong decline, while some peers that reported worse misses saw their stocks decline less.

Anyway, earnings releases are not only important to track the company's actual performance, but also to have an idea of what management expects. So let's analyze guidance and see if there is something that can justify this reaction. Keeping in mind that this earnings release showed comparable sales growing only 0.10% and a slight decline in EPS, we can say that EPS in Q2 are expected to be relatively stronger. The management is expecting EPS to be flat and comps to grow low-single digits. So there is still a relative improvement.

Something that might justify the market pessimism could be related to the comments to Q2 and full-year guidance, as the management declared:

Since sales have been trending a bit lower than we had planned over the last 2 weeks, we are now forecasting that second quarter comparable sales will be up low single digits, with earnings relatively flat compared to a year ago.

Guidance was revised down. On April 20, the company updated its guidance for 2017, writing:

Comparable store sales in the first quarter are expected to increase at a low-single digit percentage rate. For the remaining three quarters of the year, the Company continues to believe it will achieve a double-digit earnings per share percentage increase and a mid-single digit comparable store sales percentage increase.

On the other side, the management said full-year guidance can still be met, confirming an optimistic view in spite of the weak quarter:

While we remain optimistic that we can accelerate our momentum over the second half of 2017 to reach mid-single-digit comparable sales gains, we are developing a Plan B, so to speak, in case the recent sales trends that -- in case recent sales trends continue. That Plan B is primarily focused on controlling expenses and inventory so that we can deliver the mid-single-digit EPS increase for the full year, excluding the 53rd week, that we mentioned in our preannouncement, even if top line growth is more modest than we originally planned.

I could understand a moderate reaction to the expectations of a lower growth rate, but I find it difficult to find a justification for the 16%+ decline in the message "this year, sales may grow a bit less than we expected but EPS will probably be very close to our previous expectations." Foot Locker is not a growth stock trading at sky-high multiples, and such reaction is very difficult to justify. Moreover, the weakness was in part anticipated by the management in its recent update on guidance, and the stock also declined 7% in the sessions that preceded the earnings report (May 11-May 18), in response to other retailers' results.

We can also look at the problem from another perspective. Let's assume that the market is discounting Foot Locker's EPS and pricing the stock accordingly. I will also assume that analyst estimates are a good proxy of growth expectations for EPS. Analysts estimate that FL will grow earnings at a 5.8% in the next 5 years, and we will use this rate as growth rate in the DCE model. The stock was trading around $70 before the earnings release, and we can use different terminal growth rates and discount rates to have a fair value around $70. For the fair value to drop at last closing price of $58.70, growth rate has to fall from 5.8% to a range of 1.30%-1.70%.

N.B. I didn't discount earnings after 40 years as they have little impact on fair value.

The market is looking at next quarter's guidance and assuming that earnings will grow at this pace for the next 5 years, which is not what management is expecting, and something that doesn't make much sense. Foot Locker is exposed to the most vibrant segment of athleisure, a market that is expected to grow at a nice CAGR for many years. Revenue will be growing slightly in the worst case. The anemic EPS growth the market seems to be discounting after the drop can be surpassed just through share buybacks.

I think there are many signs that indicate that the market has overreacted and I decided to accumulate some shares on the drop.

