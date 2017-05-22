As for the way to apportion this cash deployment, there are approaches which run from simple rebalancing to buying much more at lower levels - I call it "Buffett rebalancing.".

We'll know we are in a correction when/if the market enters correction territory - 10% - and we'll know we're in a bear market when/if the drawdown reaches 20%.

"Muss es sein? Es muss sein. (Must it be? It must be.) - the famous lines penned by Beethoven on the beneath the opening measures of the final movement of String Quartet #16 in F Major , the final work completed before his death. The movement is entitled Der Schwer gefasste Entschluss ("The Difficult Decision"). Beethoven wrote the words beneath six notes, three shaped like a downward-sloping lopsided M followed by three which invert them to an upward-sloping lopsided W.

As for the title question: we don't know the answer yet. We can't.

We'll know when and if the major averages are down 10%. That's what most people call a correction. That 373 point drop by the Dow Industrials on Wednesday was just a bad day - until proven otherwise. A mere hiccup.

But ask yourself this: how much would you pay to know the answer? What good would it do you to know? What would you do differently? As for me, I wouldn't do anything differently. Maybe I would write a few calls, but I would have to be really sure I knew the future. None of us can be that sure. My portfolio and cash position are built on the assumption that a correction will eventually come, and at some point a bear market of moderate degree. Time will tell if my positioning was correct. The idea is to be able to look at the market and all its turbulence dispassionately and avoid hasty action out of panic.

As to that Beethoven quote. Music lovers and experts and quite a few wits have speculated for almost two centuries as to what Beethoven meant. Must I die? Must I pay my laundry bill? Must I give my cook/houskeeper a raise? Must I hassle my manager to pay me what he owes? You can go anywhere you want with it. Milan Kundera wrote a wonderfulnovel around the theme, The Unbearable Lightness of Being.

How about: Is a market correction about to happen? We at Seeking Alpha are more interested in serious matters like what the markets are about to do.

For what it's worth, I'll share what a friend once told me when I asked him how to identify the beginning of a correction or bear market. His name is Dick Stoken, he's a very smart man, and he has published interesting work on market cycles, including Cycles (1978) and Strategic Investment Timing (1984). The first decline doesn't tell you much, Dick said, but watch the market when it "rallies back up." If it doesn't get back to the old high but turns down again, he said, you are in the middle of a correction.

Dick's advice was simpler and made more sense than most ways of talking about changes of trend, but it worked better for Dick than for me. The Stoken approach bears some resemblance to the great old simple model of the Dow Theory, and for me it has the same problem. How do you know exactly when you are really rolling over or heading down in a definitive way? Neither Dick nor anyone else has ever given me a satisfying answer to all the what-if questions. The older I get the more I realize that the best approach for me is to buy value, position according to my personal risk tolerance, and get up the gumption to buy when things get cheap. I no longer think about calling tops aside from never forgetting that they eventually arrive.

How To Think About Levels Of Drawdown In A Correction

For a more comprehensive view of how to think about corrections, I refer you to this piece which I wrote a couple of months ago. I considered republishing but it didn't seem quite what I wanted to say right now. I decided on a separate and shorter article with a link. If you got this far into the present article, however, I strongly suggest that you stop and read the linked article.

In the linked article I discussed the levels at which I would buy, a couple of views about the amount to commit at each level, and some thoughts about what to buy. Your particular levels and strategies for buying may be different from mine, but the linked article may serve to stimulate some thoughts. This is important stuff. Whether it happens now or later you'll want to have an outline in advance of what you are going to do. That's the really important thing.

First of all, the two possible actions in the course of a correction are to buy or do nothing. As I wrote in the linked piece, if you sell you are doing after the fact what you wish you had done earlier. I think the first section of this current piece basically argues that it's pretty hard to predict tops well enough to sell in anticipation of them. All you can really do is sell when one of your holdings gets expensive and hold the cash proceeds if the market as a whole looks expensive. That's not really trying to time the top and it's what I see a number of leading value investors doing at the present moment, including Buffett.

In the earlier post I divided possible buy points into five arbitrary tranches - points at which the major averages are down 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, or 50%. Keep it in mind that the larger the drawdown, the less frequent its occurrence. A drawdown of 30% usually is accompanied by a recession. A drawdown of 40-50% usually involves the popping of a bubble (2000) or the breaking point of a major economic problem (the real estate blow up of 2007-2009). A big drawdown like that often has elements of both.

The fact that we have just had two such drawdowns in recent memory is one of the reasons that I believe it unlikely (though not impossible) that we will have another in the intermediate future. My other reasons are similar. While the market looks expensive, it does not look like a bubble to me. While bad stuff goes down in the world every day, I also cannot see an area that is in the kind of trouble that might pull the whole system into a disaster. This is one man's view. Intelligent people can have differing views about it.

As for a 10% correction it is a NO ACTION point for me unless something I have really wanted to own gets really cheap. My reasoning for not buying at 10% is that I owned pretty much the same portfolio when the market was 10% cheaper, and if I didn't wish to be more heavily in stocks at that point a mere return to those prices doesn't make me wish to add.

When it comes to buying a correction, the areas I am mainly focused on are 20% and 30% drawdowns. Those are fairly probable degrees of drawdown within the next year or two. There are easier, harder, and trickier ways to do it.

One Easy Buying Model And Two Harder Ones

The tricky part about buying a correction is that you don't know exactly where it will stop. It may stop at 10% or that may be only the beginning on the way down to 20%, 30%, 40% or even 50%. Between 1929 and 1932 the Dow Industrials dropped by 90%. People who followed John D. Rockefeller and bought after the first 40% drop did OK for their grandchildren, if they held on, but they were definitely early and must have suffered quite a bit of anxiety.

In the linked article I mentioned several approaches along with some thinking about what to buy. I again suggest a look at it. I won't talk about the what-to-buy issue here because I have nothing new to add.

The easiest way to buy a correction, if you have mainly a mix of index funds - equity and fixed - is to have in place a protocol for rebalancing and allow that to do the work for you. Over the long run it has produced excellent results. Vanguard and a few other firms will even do it for you.

Another easy way to buy, especially if you have some market knowledge and a portfolio of individual stocks, is the mechanical approach. Divide your cash reserve by five and deploy one fifth of it at each step: 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, 50%. Most of the time you will just deploy one or two fifths of your reserve and start over the next time there is a correction.

A more sophisticated approach I suggested in the previous article is what I called "Buffett Rebalancing." Buffett invests a part of his cash on a regular basis whatever the market level, but he invests increasingly larger amounts and makes large deals if the market falls significantly. You can still use the five drawdown hurdles, but make up your own way of ramping up for larger declines. The linked article gives one simple model of this.

There is one more approach if you are a savvy and experienced market follower and you can use it whether you want to aim for equal amounts in stages or, especially, if you want to ramp up your buying toward the bottom of a larger decline. It's less precise than using the drawdown hurdles but may capture lower prices. It's a very good final approach to go all-in, but you have to know what you are doing. What it involves is some experience with selling climaxes.

The Selling Climax And Retest

What follows is for sophisticated investors who know some market history and are comfortable with risk. If the previous sentence doesn't describe you, you should go directly to the conclusion. I am almost tempted to issue the "don't try this at home"disclaimer.

Market tops are often long drawn out affairs, taking as much as a year, but market bottoms, especially after severe declines, often happen quickly and dramatically. In the final days the market experiences capitulation selling, often including fund managers and other sophisticated investors, as some of the strongest holders are forced out by the liquidation of leveraged positions, cash withdrawals from funds, or sheer panic. The market plunges for one or two days on huge volume before turning around and rising on even greater volume. This selling climax marks the point where everyone who wants or needs to sell has done so - at least for a while.

Here's where my friend Dick Stoken's view is inverted and serves the savvy investor pretty well. You don't necessarily buy the selling climax itself. Instead you let the market rally a bit and wait for a successful retest, which may stop short of the climax low or undercut it a little on less volume. As the market heads back up, you buy. You can then deploy cash to the extent reflecting the total decline at that moment - either 30%, 40%, or 50%.

While a market top often looks like a lopsided downward-sloping M, a market bottom often looks like a lopsided upward-sloping W - sort of like the opening measures of Movement 4 of Beethoven's String Quartet 16.

The bigger the decline the more likely it will end with a classic selling climax. Almost all of the great bear markets in history (and several smaller ones) ended that way - 1932, 1962, 1974, 1987, 2003, and 2009. A few had multiple selling climaxes on the way down, though, notably 1929-1932, the grandmother of all bear markets. Watch out for those. They are the ones where science needs a little bit of art.

Capturing the selling climax retest is a pro's approach, but if you understand it, have a plan and are using your cash reserves according to a plan, you might follow it profitably. What it can do is help you recognize a potential moment to go all-in. If the market drops, let's say, 39% or 49%, recognizing a selling climax might help you put a major amount of your reserve in and not miss the bottom.

How will you know it's a real selling climax? Other than the speed and volume of the decline, you'll know from the clammy feeling you have, the fear that this is a reprise of 1929-1932, and the fact that you start wondering if this is the moment when capitalism as a concept unravels and all prior assumptions need to be shelved. Then you buy with all you've got.

In the event that we have a bear market of that dimension any time soon - and as I said above, I rather doubt it - I will be sure to write something about it on Seeking Alpha. If you are young, you might wait to go through one market collapse first with a simple rebalancing approach and study the market action for future reference.

Conclusion

It's impossible to say it enough. We can't know that we are in a correction until it happens, and we can't know the dimension of the drawdown until it is definitively over. What we can do is have a plan in place for deploying cash when a correction happens. What we must do is have the gumption to follow that plan when a correction comes. Will a correction eventually come? The 16th String Quartet nailed that one:

Muss es sein? Es muss sein.

