Financial Services Analysts Allege Annual Net Gains To 24% For Triangle Capital And AllianceBernstein By May 2018

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Financial Services stocks showed 31.27% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The big Financial Services dogs dominated in May.

Financial Services sector has twenty component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented eight of those industries.

TCAP was top dog for estimated net gains, while AI led by estimated yield as calculated 5/17/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1): Analysts Predicted 16.2% To 24.6% Net Gains For Ten Financial Services Dogs By May 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Financial Services dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the Financial Services dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

Triangle Capital (TCAP) was projected to net $245.75, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) was projected to net $239.05, based on median target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46%more than the market as a whole.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) was projected to net $225.55, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $212.44 based on mean trgert price estimates from ten analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Medley Capital (MCC) was projected to net $204.03, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Senior (FSFR) was projected to net $190.46, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Hercules Capital (HTGC) was projected to net $185.75, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Ares Capital (ARCC) was projected to net $181.34, based on a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole

Greenhill & Co (GHL) was projected to net $179.08 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% more than the market as a whole.

Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) was projected to net $162.18, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from eleven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.12% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (2): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated Two Financial Services Dogs To Lose 3% & 16.45% By May, 2018

Two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) projected a loss of $30.16 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

TICC Capital (TICC) projected a $164.46 loss based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 9.73% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Financial Services Dogs By Yield Covered 8 of 20 Sector Constituent Industries For May



Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts May 17 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from 8 of 20 sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 May Financial Services Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (3) Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Dividend Financial Services Stocks By Yield

Top ten Financial Services dogs selected 5/17/17 showing top yields represented just three of twenty constituent industries. The top yielding Financial Services stock, Arlington Asset Investments (AI) [1] was the lone specialty finance industry representative.

The second place Financial Services top ten dog by yield was the first of eight asset management firms listed, Prospect Capital (PSEC) [2]. The other asset management firms followed: Capitala Finance (CPTA) [3]; TICC Capital (TICC) [4]; TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) [5]; Medley Capital (MCC) [6]; WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) [8]; Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF) [9]; Fifth Street Senior (FSFR) [10].

Finally, Gjensidige Forsikring Investment (OTCPK:GJNSY), a Norwegian insurance firm placed seventh, to complete the top ten May Financial Services top dogs by yield.

By the way, the seventeenth of May marked Norwegian Independence Day.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Top Ten Financial Services Dogs Showed 6.76% To 17.14% Upsides To May, 2018; (5) Downsides From Lowest Five Were -1.75% to -25.67%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (6) A 3.74% Median Target Price Upside and 11.35% Net Gain From 30 Financial Services Upside Dogs Come May 2018

Financial Services top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 17, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 2.75% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.5% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition coming any where near the Financial Services top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 31.27% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Financial Services Stocks To May 2018

Ten top Financial Services dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Financial Services dogs selected 5/17/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented just three of twenty industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (7) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Financial Services Dogs Delivering 7.33% Vs. (8) 10.67% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Financial Services kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 31.27% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The eighth lowest priced Financial Services top yield dog, Arlington Asset Investment (AI), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 22.56%.

The five lowest-priced Financial Services top yield dogs for May 17 were: Medley Capital (MCC); TICC Capital (TICC); Fifth Street Senior (FSFR); Prospect Capital (PSEC); Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF), with prices ranging from $6.16 to $8.86.

Five higher-priced Financial Services dogs for May 17 were: TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG); Capitala Finance (CPTA); Arlington Asset Investments (AI); WhiteHorse Finance (WHF); Gjensidige Forsikring (OTCPK:GJNSY), whose prices ranged from $13.37 to $15.81.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

