The Silver Market Is Sending Very Strange Signals

For the last two months the silver market has been sending very mixed signals. Its physical segment is, in my opinion, very strong now but the paper segment is not. In this article I am discussing the last developments at the silver market and the other markets related to silver. Let me start from the physical silver segment.

Silver physical market

I think the chart below very nicely shows the current state of this market:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the chart shows, for the undisclosed reasons, two large entities, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), have been hoarding silver since April 2017. What is more, it was JPMorgan (or the bank's clients) that added vast amounts of silver (14.9M ounces) to its vaults in April. In May JPMorgan stopped its acquisitions but SLV stepped into the breach and hoarded 13.5M ounces of silver. Note that between January and March 2017 the silver bullion market was on the sidelines.

Another thing, in the middle of April the silver market started its strong correction. When nearly everybody was furiously selling silver, JPMorgan, and then SLV, were aggressively adding silver bullion to their vaults.

Some of my readers have noted in the "Comments" section to my previous articles that it is a healthy and normal situation when somebody is buying something at lower prices. Well, generally yes - it is a healthy rule, especially when you are buying a new car or a fridge but…financial markets work differently, I am afraid. It means that the selling pressure is growing at lower prices - instead of buying, the public is selling. If somebody is breaking this rule, such an event should be closely monitored.

That is why I am writing about JP Morgan and SLV - these two entities behave in an unusual manner (however, very healthy). What is more, I am sure that both players should be classified as the so-called "strong hands", which means that they will cut their long positions (sell silver) only when silver prices are much higher than they are today. Summarizing - in my opinion, the last rapid accumulation of silver bullion by JP Morgan and SLV is bullish for silver.

Silver paper market

This market is irresolute now. According to the Commitments of Traders report, the so-called "Spreading figures" are standing at their highest level (look at the red circle on the chart below) since the beginning of the current bull market in precious metals (January 2016):

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT report

To remind my readers, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission:

"Spreading" is a computed amount equal to offsetting long and short positions held by a trader. The computed amount of spreading is calculated as the amount of offsetting futures indifferent calendar months or offsetting futures and options in the same or different calendar months"

In other words, if a trader holds a long position in silver futures amounting to 10 contracts and, at the same time, he / she holds a short position in silver futures amounting to 10 contracts, such a position is reported as the spreading of 10 contracts.

At this point somebody could ask: "What is the sense to hold offsetting contracts?" The answer is quite simple - although the net effect of holding an offsetting position in futures contracts is neutral, the trader may hold futures contracts with different expiration dates. In this way the trader is managing the risk.

However, the most important thing is that a high spreading position means that a large group of traders is generally very uncertain about the direction the prices of silver are heading for. Hence, offsetting positions in silver futures. Last week the spreading figure was standing at 9.4%, which was the highest reading since the beginning of 2013.

Another issue - the total open interest in silver futures is close to its record now:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT report

It means that the silver paper market is overcrowded in the literal sense.

Finally, let me put together all facts:

The silver futures market is overcrowded now However, many players (around 10%) are lost - they cannot decide whether to bet on higher or lower prices of silver Since April 2017 the so-called "strong hands" have been rapidly adding silver bullion to their vaults

In my opinion, these facts support a bullish thesis on silver prices. If the opposite thesis (bearish) were at play, the strong hands would not have been adding silver in such an aggressive way (it looks like they are in a hurry).

Other markets

Last week the US 10-year treasury notes and the US dollar futures markets were supporting the precious metals market:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

Big speculators (mainly hedge funds) increased their net long position in 10-year treasury notes (by 10.9 thousand contracts) and decreased their net long position in the US dollar (by 1.5 thousand contracts). To remind my readers, betting on higher prices of treasuries (which means lower market interest rates) supports gold / silver prices.

On the other hand, although big traders once again cut their long positions on the US dollar, they are still quite optimistic about the greenback. Interestingly, since December 2016 the US dollar has been in its downward trend but big speculators are not accepting this fact and they still bet on the stronger US dollar. Look at the data below:

In the middle of December 2016, big traders were holding a net long position in the US dollar amounting to 56.7 thousand contracts

Last week they were holding a net long position of 34.3 thousand contracts

Well, although big speculators are less optimistic on the US dollar, their optimism has not vanished. However, financial markets go from one extreme to another and history tells that the down-cycle in the US dollar should end with big speculators betting on weaker US dollar (holding net short positions). Now we are quite far from that point so…paradoxically, the optimism among big speculators about the US dollar may support gold / silver prices.

Finally, the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

The chart shows a very interesting situation. Most recently big speculators have reversed their net short positions held in euro futures and now they bet on a higher exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar. In other words, the down-cycle in the euro has ended and now we may see the US dollar weakening against the euro at higher speed. At least for some time - as the chart shows, big speculators do not bet on the stronger euro too long. Generally, after one year (on average) they return to their common policy of betting on a weaker euro. However, the two futures markets, the euro and the US dollar, deliver a nice medium-term (six months - one year) picture for precious metals: the euro has just started supporting gold / silver prices and the US dollar is heading for it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.