Is Passive Investing Marking The S&P 500 Peak?

A decade of market growth backed by policy not earnings

When investment returns have been running unabated in recent months, it is worth reflecting on what is driving the assessment of market returns – is it inherent earnings driving the upwards growth of the market, or as may be considered the case by many, is it upwards price growth from a market underpinned by quantitative easing?

Take for example a snapshot of the S&P 500 (SPY) and its performance over the last decade:

Now take a look at the Australian ASX200 over the same period:

From looking at the two charts, you can see the pullback in 2008–2009 during the global financial markets; and while both markets have recovered, the Australian market has been more moderate in comparison to the USA, and this is more pronounced when both markets are overlaid on the same chart:

This sustained upwards growth of US Markets is largely due to a pool of assets derived through printing currency that the US Federal reserve has overseen through monetary policy, as indicated by the chart below:

As rates rise, will markets re-price?

As can be seen above, each time that quantitative easing was reduced, the markets correlated with downward price movement. The exception being that after the third tranche of central bank printing, company balance sheets and consumer markets have improved to such a state that some level of fundamental earnings growth was underpinning markets, and the Fed indicated that their intention to raise rates would be measured and at a slow rate. The gradual move to increasing rates also aligned with the US Presidential election cycle, with the election of Donald Trump as president leading to a renewed push upwards and markets setting new, frequent all-time highs.

When we review where rates have been tracking historically for US 10 Year Treasury Notes, the following chart from PIMCO illustrates that this has been a long-term down trend flowing on from the global financial crisis, but by comparison the recent trend has been (and will continue to be) up.

However, as interest rates rise, consumers will tighten the purse strings, which will affect earnings growth due to lower discretionary spending. While markets have priced in a return to rising interest rates (or a normalization of the interest rate cycle), markets have not priced in a rapid regular increase and should this occur investors are likely to react swiftly and with conviction, if not panic.

Where should investors allocate funds as normalisation increases volatility?

As investors look to allocate capital, conviction as to what market sectors to allocate funds to will be tested. Historically, when interest rate rises and consumers are leveraged, the first check placed on cash flow is non-discretionary spending.

Therefore companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), CVS Health (CVS), Kroger (KR), Whole Foods Market (WFM) and Costco Wholesale (COST) will continue to maintain earnings as they sell products that are essential regardless of a bullish or bearish economy. Defence industrials such as General Dynamics (GD), Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) would normally suffer in an economic downturn, but the current global security environment and Trump’s commitment to rebuild the United States Military means these companies remain in a growth environment despite rising interest rates.

Fear of missing out drives momentum into passive products

Investors driving unfettered into passive products for fear of missing out stand to be caught swimming naked when the tide goes out. Exchange-traded funds have attracted the biggest inflow of money since the start of the calendar year, with ETF buying starting to raise concerns that an unsustainable price bubble is forming in the US stock market.

We have seen before that money follows performance, and that when investor hubris or FOMO peaks, money flows into asset sectors is usually occurring at the wrong time. Investors rapidly loading up on index and ETF products for investment management fee savings should have been doing this five to seven years ago, when asset prices were at an intrinsic discount to their actual value.

Whereas investors piling in now are buying US companies at the most expensive price in the last decade, regardless of whether those companies are fairly valued or not. And while passive investors over the last decade have benefited from across the board rising asset prices, they tend to overlook the fact that in a falling market, they will gain the exact same exposure to the downturn across the board. Remember that:

price is what you pay, value is what you get.”

Summary

The current market environment presents opportunities for active investors who are prepared to take an alternate view and look for assets that will perform more favourably in a falling market (when it occurs). Rather than pile into passive indexing with the herd, investors should look to build their own portfolios of contrarian stocks that you hold conviction in because you know them and understand them, rather than holding a basket of companies across sectors you have no understanding or interest in.

So, if you are genuinely concerned that the chart above shows that the market may have peaked, or may peak sometime soon, and you are unsure of what to do, you can be rest assured that there is no shame in taking the option of holding some of your portfolio in cash. Keep your powder dry, because when the tide goes out and you can see who has been swimming naked, it will be a good time for the contrarian investor to go shopping.