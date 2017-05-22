Universal Forest Products: Post-Earnings Analysis

Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $5.87 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 15.33x and PEG 1.5.

Source: Finviz

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares are in a downward trend. Shareholders and potential investors of UFPI may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether UFPI stock rates as a buy, hold or sell?

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the earnings expectations, peer analysis & valuation and fundamentals. That might help answer whether UFPI stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Earnings Analysis - Solid earnings surprise

Source: Reuters

UFPI reported better-than-expected earnings for the consecutive straight quarter. It last posted its earnings for Q12017 on April 18th. The company reported EPS of $1.03 for the quarter, in line with Street estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $846 million for the quarter compared to the Street estimate of $812 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted adjusted EPS of $0.95. Currently, analysts expect UFPI to generate revenue of $1,038 million and EPS of $1.85 in Q22017. UFPI has a 12-month low of $79.97 and a 12-month high of $110.97 (CMP $90.23). The firm's market cap is $1.86 billion.

Consensus Estimates Analysis - Positive expectations

Source: Reuters

The company had revenue of $3,240 million for the FY2016 (up 12% YoY). Currently, analysts expect company to generate revenue of $3,799 million (up 17% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $4,054 million (up 7% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

"While we are pleased with these results, we see opportunities to do much more. We're focused on a number of opportunities to grow sales and create efficiencies among our recent acquisitions that we expect will benefit us in 2017 and beyond."

Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $5.87 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 15.33x and PEG 1.5 . Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $6.50 (up 11% YoY) , which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 13.84x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. In other words, stock is trading at discount/undervalued compared to S&P 500.

Revenue Sources

Source: Company Fillings

In Q12017, UFPI's Retail segment contributed 36% of total revenue. This segment was followed by Industrial segment, which contributed 32% and Construction segment contributed 31% of total revenue.

Retail revenue was $311.8 million (up 15 percent YoY) due to a 6% increase in selling prices and a 9% increase in unit sales, led by a 19 % increase in sales to big box customers. Net of acquisitions, unit sales grew 2 percent. Industrial revenue was $277.2 million (up 37 percent YoY) and Construction revenue $267.8 million (up 21 percent YoY)

Income Statement Analysis

Source: Morningstar

Over the past 5 years, operating income margin increased to 5.07% from 2.17% (290 bps improvement). This is primarily due to decreasing trend in cost of revenue. Also, net income margin improved from 1.16% to 3.12%. During the same period, interest expense decreased to 0.14% from 0.20%.

Improving operational efficiency also contributed to free cash flow. In FY2016, free cash flow was $119 million (FCF per share 7.03), increasing by $155 million compared to FY2012.

Current Valuation - Trading at discount

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

Source: Morningstar

I have discussed, that based on forward P/E ratio UFPI is trading at way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Current Price/Earnings ratio is 17.9x which is below industry average of 20.8x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and UFPI's 5 year of 32x.

Price/Book ratio is 2.1x which is below industry average of 2.6x and S&P 500 of 3.0x.

Also, Price/Sales ratio & Price/Cash Flow are lower than the industry average.

Market View - Positive

Source: Nasdaq

Of the analysts covering company, 1 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," and 1 recommended it as a "Hold".

Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend Buy rating for UFPI based on the following factors:

1. UFPI has a striking earnings surprise history over the trailing five quarters and positive consensus estimates

2. Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $5.87 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 15.33x and PEG 1.5 . Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $6.50 (up 11% YoY) , which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 13.84x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. In other words, stock is trading at discount/undervalued compared to S&P 500

3. Improving operational efficiency

4. Current Price/Earnings ratio is 17.9x which is below industry average of 20.8x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and UFPI's 5 year of 32x

5. Market view is positive

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.