Chicago Bridge & Iron: Medium-High Risk And Uncertainty Vs. Strong Technology And Execution

CEO Transition

The biggest catalyst (positive or negative) since the company's 1Q2017 earnings release, was that it announced a change in executive leadership.

Patrick Mullen will be CEO, effective July 1, 2017.

Mullen was put in charge of the E&C business in December 2013 prior to assuming the role as COO in September 2016. Mullen came to CB&I from the Lummus Global acquisition in 2007 - a core, but "hidden gem" part the company.

Overview of Current Market Fears

The situation at CB&I is highly uncertain, and risky. This is largely due to

2-3 projects in a loss position ($143 million cumulative charge alone in 1Q2017);

unapproved change orders ($505 million in 1Q2017, of which $166 million in early stage arbitration),

major disputes (Westinghouse $2.2 billion), and

liquidity fears given the significant cash outflows in the first quarter of 2017 (~$330 million).

For more information, see Note 14 in 10-Q.

The stock price has taken a beating - down over 30 percent since the company announced its first-quarter earnings.

To stem the bleeding, from a shareholder standpoint, management needs to execute, be upfront with its current performance, and manage the current environment by reducing balance sheet risk.

State of Balance Sheet

All data points are from the company's most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings and related exhibits.

Upon the sale of the Capital Services business, total outstanding debt will be reduced from $2.4 billion to $1.7 billion, using debt outstanding as of March 31, 2017. The sale is expected to occur by the end of June 2017 and taxes are expected to be offset by existing net operating loss carryforwards (pg. 38-9 of 10-Q).

Even then, the secured credit facility will impede any strategic corporate action until the total debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA ratio is below 3x for two consecutive quarters.

As of March 31, 2017, the company's debt/EBITDA ratio was 3.91x. Covenants provide the company with wiggle room until June 2018. By this time, the 4th and 1st quarters of 2016 and 2017, respectively, will have been removed from the LTM EBITDA calculation to determine the company's leverage ratio. Simply put, earnings and operating cash flows must improve going forward.

Otherwise, liquidity concerns will materialize.

The Upside Draw

It is true that a leadership change creates uncertainty, leading to speculation how the CEO will perform. In this case, however, a change was needed. Shares reacted positively to the announcement, increasing 7.5 percent compared to a 1.4 percent rise in the S&P Energy Index. Future shareholder returns, however, ultimately depend on how well management executes. Success in this industry is driven by a company's ability to complete projects on-time, at or below cost, with no safety incidents.

CB&I has shown its ability to do so.

For example, in March 2017, Occidental Chemical and Mexichem started a new ethane cracker in Ingleside, Texas, on time and on budget. This $1.5-billion project is a part of CB&I's backbone. Projects of this scope have been and are expected to be awarded in the United States, in the East and throughout the Middle East.

CB&I has also had its fair share of delays and missteps. Notwithstanding the Shaw acquisition (and divestiture), recent delays at the Cameron LNG project raise concerns. The project has been delayed by six months and CB&I bears the financial risk. Mitigating further delays and recouping lost time will be key to protecting the business from damaging financial losses.

The Technology Business

The true hidden gem, lurking beneath all the negative headlines and gut wrenching shareholder returns, is the Technology business. A business that is beginning to regain its muster and expanding in new pockets of growth.

Reported net income for the Technology business in 2014, 2015, and 2016 was approximately $148 million, $151 million, and $105 million, respectively. Revenues are also coming off a low base of $284 million in 2016, compared to $399 million and $385 million in 2015 and 2014, respectively (p. 87-8 10-K).

A rebound in earnings is likely to follow a rebound in new awards and subsequent revenue growth. The company reported new technology awards of $160 million in 1Q2017, as compared to $84 million in 1Q2016 (Note 15 10-Q). New awards have continued on a brisk pace since the quarter-end, although, as in years past, the timing of technology awards can vary quarter to quarter.

Nevertheless, this holds well for the rest of the company.

The Technology business is critical to the success of the company's business model and wins. Unlocking this value, if necessary, could come in the form of a capital distribution, rights offering, or an outright sale. For example, if the Technology business was valued at $1.5 billion, selling 20 percent of it to shareholders and/or public markets could raise $300 million in liquidity.

Selling the whole business, or consummating a spin-off, could result in gross proceeds between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.

Regardless, a rebound in the technology business offers several tailwinds for the company - mainly higher cash earnings, increased project activity, and a more favorable business outlook overall.

Outline of Risk and Reward

In summation, the risks to the business are as follows:

Loss position projects worsen, as cash outflows cause liquidity issues;

Unapproved change orders and claims begin to swell or prevail;

Westinghouse litigation ends up unfavorable, resulting in a cash outflow of over $300 million;

LNG projects fall behind schedule;

Backlog begins to shrink; and

Lack of new awards due to liquidity concerns.

Mitigators to the aforementioned risks are as follows:

Cash injection from divestiture of Capital Services business;

Positive cash flow (as mentioned during the 1Q2017 conference call, a $70 million advance payment was received in April 2017);

Reserves of $70 million and $12 million are sufficient for projects that are in loss positions (as of 1Q2017 conference call, one is over 70% complete and the other is 90% complete, respectively);

Strong execution leads to improvements on project on-time completion rates that are "at or below" budget;

Remain below covenant leverage ratios at all times.

Additional assumptions needed to have outsized return:

Continued pick-up in technology and E&C awards;

Strong execution on all projects;

Unapproved change orders and claims end favorably;

Secured credit facility is repaid in full.

Conclusion

Announced CEO Mullen has climbed through the ranks of Lummus Technologies and has seen first-hand the challenges facing the E&C division. He has also seen what both units can accomplish. While acknowledging the inherent risks facing the company and the uncertainty regarding a new CEO, a fresh way of thinking and strategic direction could ignite a series of positive developments. If so, longs stand well to prosper.

