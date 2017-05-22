Frontier Communications: Can You Hear Me Now?

"This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change."



- Taylor Swift

Intro

For my opening quote, I could not resist borrowing a line from the young lady girls most want to be and young men are most afraid to date. Somehow Ms. Swift's attempt at putting philosophical insight in to her music seems on par with my attempt to add something to the 13+ articles which have been written on Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) in just the last two weeks. Like Ms. Swift, I'm not sure I'm actually going to be able to say anything new, or even in a better way. However, since the Search for Value portfolio has made a fairly uncommon third investment in Frontier, I thought I'd provide my reasoning and maybe a relatively simple synopsis of what I found most informative or valuable in other articles.

DCF

First let me say, for companies like FTR, there's a variety of things that matter - valuation ratios, future prospects, technology innovation, management, etcetera - but if I had to choose just one single measure, it would be DCF generation. DCF, in my case, does not stand for distributed cash flow, or discounted cash flow, or even distributable cash flow. It stands for my own bastardized version of free cash flow, or Darren's Cash Flow. What I, and other shareholders, benefit from. After all, if every management in the world gets to determine its own particular set of criteria and call it DCF, why can't I?

DCF, by my definition, will not be free cash flow or actual net cash - it's what net free cash flow could be if management were re-investing exactly enough to keep the business stable. A cash flow that includes not just normal maintenance capex, but also something I call sustainable maintenance capex - the capex necessary to be reinvested in the company in order to sustain the existing cash flow stream.

For instance, if you have a company that owns a bunch of ships, over a 20-year period of time or so those ships become less and less valuable, eventually needing to be scrapped and replaced. While the GAAP depreciation used in earnings is meant to represent this, it is rules based and, therefore, typically a very poor estimate for this cost. Thus, it's best if one does their own estimate, and with DCF - Darren's Cash Flow - I throw my own into the ring.

In the shipping case just outlined, for instance, I would say there is a sustainable maintenance cost roughly equal to the cost of a similar replacement ship (at current true value) less the money they are going to get for scrapping the ship, divided by the remaining useful life of the ship. So again, just think of my DCF (Darren's Cash Flow) as what management could be paying out in dividends and have that dividend stream be stable. It is also a sort of back-of-the-envelope first take on my expected long-term return.

Is Frontier Communications in long-term decline?

In the case of Frontier Communications, I do believe a significant portion of its business is currently in long-term decline. However, one only has to look as far as Altria (NYSE:MO), the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, to realize an industry in decline is not necessarily a bad one. Indeed, Altria, with its ever-declining customer counts, has been the best-performing stock in the US over the last 50 years.

Looking at the last few years for Frontier, I see somewhere in the range of 3-5% in annual customer loss on legacy assets. Thus, I conservatively chose 4.5% as the amount of sales attrition each year which needs to be replaced or otherwise compensated for. The amount of money necessary to buy new customers to replace this 4.5% attrition is therefore the sustainable maintenance capex cost (paying down debt with this amount of money works). Including this as a cost, my particular calculation of expected DCF becomes:

(Source: Company 10-K and author's estimates)

One of the interesting observations here is how much conversion of the preferred dividend helps the DCF yield. The main reason for this is the conversion is limited to 20 shares. So the payout goes from $11.13 per share on the preferred to only $3.20 once those preferred are converted into common (=16¢ * 20 common shares).

Other Good Articles on Frontier

I am not the first person to look into cash flows being generated by the business, and argue that even with the long-term decline and preferred dilution, this is a good investment. Owl, in particular, has done a series of articles outlining the cash flows under various negative circumstances. I'm not sure people really understand or give him enough credit for what he seems to be trying to accomplish with those articles. In my opinion, like myself, he embraces negative viewpoints, particularly when they come with reasoning which includes numbers. In his articles, he typically takes one or more of the various negative scenarios, quantifies it, and sees whether it is in fact likely to make the investment unattractive. He seems to be looking at all the potential downsides he can in order to see if he is missing anything and what a reasonable likelihood of potential long-term loss is. In my opinion, this is a very good methodology - one that is likely to help the reader and author make money.

Blue Harbinger also wrote an interesting article on FTR. In it he looked into the bonds, pointing out that there's a distinct difference between the near-term and long-term bonds that is not simply explained by interest rate expectations.

(Source: Frontier Q1 2017 Investor Presentation)

The bonds through 2020 trade above par. The 2021 and 2022 bonds trade only slightly below par. Both imply very little expectation of default. It is only in 2023 and beyond that the bonds start to trade at meaningful discounts, below 90¢ on the dollar, which are not easily explained by interest rate expectations. Blue Harbinger seems to be telling us, or at least implying, that bondholders have little expectancy of bankruptcy prior to about 2023, but are less sure after that point. This, of course, has interesting implications for the bonds themselves, including which one readers might want to buy. That is the main point of the article. However, I think it also has interesting implications for the decision on whether to buy common FTR or convertible preferred FTRPR.

FTR or FTRPR?

FTRPR is the preferred of Frontier Communications. It seems very likely to convert into 20 shares of FTR in the summer of next year. Between now and then, FTRPR shareholders are going to get $13.91 per share in dividends. Thus, with it currently trading for $37.13, the net FTRPR cost is $23.22, or an implied price of $1.16 per share of FTR.

(Source: Yahoo Finance, quantumonline.com, and author's calculations)

This would be a 13.8% advantage in buying FTRPR versus FTR on the surface. It does not, however, consider that FTR shareholders are also likely to get a dividend of about 16¢ between now and then. Taking this into consideration, the appropriate comparison is the net implied price after dividend of FTR ($1.26) versus the net implied price after dividend of FTRPR ($1.16) at time of conversion. Comparing the two, buying FTRPR seems to currently have about an 8% cost advantage versus buying FTR. This cost advantage changes every minute, but over the last couple months, seems to frequently be in the 8-12% range.

Time can also be your friend

Blue Harbinger's observation that investors value the bonds significantly differently based on time has implications for FTRPR's risk and breakeven point.

(Source: Author's calculations)

As you can see, FTRPR currently has a breakeven point at the end of 2025 (green highlight). By the end of that year, if dividends stay the same, the preferred will have paid for itself. Any actual value left in the resulting shares will be gravy. Blue Harbinger's observation that the bonds have almost no expectation of bankruptcy prior to 2023 (orange highlight) implies you are highly likely to get back 77% of your investment in dividends before bankruptcy becomes a reasonable risk (=1 - (32¢/$1.42)). Put another way, given current dividends, by 2023 if a share of FTR is worth just 32¢, you will at least have broken even. I don't think a share of FTR will be worth only 32¢ by then. As a matter of fact, I think it will be worth multiples of its current price, but it is an interesting downside scenario to be aware of.

I see FTR's chance of bankruptcy in the next few years at less than 5%. There is plenty of cash flow coming in, ongoing demand (if declining), some governmental support, and as we have seen, most bond investors seem to agree.

A more likely downside scenario is heavy dilution of FTR shares immediately following the reverse split, or a similar debt-for-equity exchange. Even here, though, the scenario is not so bad that an investment in FTRPR doesn't work out. Were Frontier to declare a share issuance resulting in 100% dilution, we would be looking at them raising over $1.7 billion in share issuance and still having a book value exceeding $1.80 a share. Using that $1.7 billion to buy back (or exchange) some of its higher rate debt saves over $190 million in interest cost per year, allowing the company to create a snowball effect of debt reduction. Exactly how much is a stock with significant free cash flow generation, manageable debt (if $1.7 billion lower), and $1.80 in book value worth? If it is at least $1.80, FTRPR shareholders make money. But even here I think the chances, while real, are pretty low (20%?) simply because Frontier probably doesn't need to get that drastic to solve its debt challenge.

What I really think is going to happen is the company is going to put all of the recent savings from common dividend reduction, plus all of the savings from preferred conversion dividend elimination, plus some of the existing FCF to pay down debt.

Debt Snowball

Frontier Communications said as much in its last conference call:

(Source: Frontier Q1 2017 Investor Presentation)

The recent dividend cut saved Frontier $74 million per quarter, which it can put to other uses. Once the preferred shares convert, that will save another $38 million per quarter. Combined, these two dividend reductions result in an extra $448 million per year that can be used to pay down debt. Just to make it a nice round $½ billion per year, let's assume it only uses another $13 million from existing quarterly FCF to pay down debt ($52 million annual, less than 10% of current FCF). That $½ billion per year put to debt reduction is roughly the $1.9 billion in cash available to pay down debt through 2021 (4.5 years from now) once you consider the full savings do not kick in until the second half of 2018.

It is also important to note that paydown of debt can create a sort of snowball effect. $½ billion per year used to buy back some of the company's higher costs debt (currently trading at 11.5% YTM) would save an additional $58 million in interest expense annually. Even if it were used to pay the much cheaper near-term debt (4%), Frontier saves an additional $20 million. Either way, this savings can also be put to paying down debt, accelerating the process.

Another even more important contributor to a snowball debt paydown could be issuance of new lower interest rate secured debt to replace existing higher-rate unsecured. We don't have enough information to accurately judge how much this might save; however, we do know the company intends to pursue it:

(Source: Frontier Q1 2017 Investor Presentation)

From Blue Harbinger's article, we know Frontier has some longer-term unsecured debt currently trading at yield to maturities as high as 12%, while simultaneously having other near-term secured debt trading as low as a 4% yield to maturity. So, there is potentially as much as an 8% interest rates differential available to generate additional savings with this strategy. Again, we do not really know enough detail to accurately quantify it yet, but we do know it is probably not $0. For now, just for the sake of example, let's say the company can reduce the interest rate on $1 billion in debt by 4%. That, too, would save $40 million in annual interest costs, which can be put towards the debt reduction snowball.

Additionally, if FTR is successful in reducing its leverage ratio from 4.39 to 4 by year end and 3.5 by 2021, that could cause Moody's and S&P to upgrade their rating of its debt. Currently, Moody's rates FTR debt B1, while S&P rates it BB+:

(Source: Wikipedia)

BB+ is one step below investment grade. Were Frontier able to achieve its leverage goals and get the S&P to upgrade its debt to investment grade, it is likely this would result in the company paying lower rates on future debt across the board. A 50 basis point reduction in Frontier's overall debt rates would save another $80 million in annual interest expense, savings which can also be put towards debt reduction to further optimize the snowball effect.

So overall, a $½ billion in annual debt paydown plus the other measures mentioned could eventually create an additional $140 million in annual interest-saving snowball effect (=$20 + $40 + $80).

Technology can also be your friend

Most think of Frontier as antiquated dying technology. I would point out, however, that time and new technology could also eventually become the company's friend. We do not know what the future holds. For instance, were the Airgig technology currently in development by AT&T (NYSE:T) and others to become commercially viable, the signals could be sent along Frontier's "antiquated copper voice" lines directly into the home just as easily as along power lines. This would provide speeds many times that of the latest 5G technology so highly touted by the likes of Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T, and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Airgig-like technology using Frontier's old copper based lines as waveguides could leapfrog 5G, turning FTR's copper wire-based final mile "problem" into a significant advantage. It would be ironic if homes in Middletown, New Jersey, or Mountain View, Oklahoma, got multi-gigabit internet speeds before those in Mountain View, California (home of Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

A Positive Indicator

I indicated at the beginning of this article that the Search for Value portfolio had recently made its third (and final) investment in FTRPR. That portfolio has some distinct money management rules which make a third allocation of capital to any one individual equity uncommon. Not the least of these is the requirement that the third investment cannot be simply because the company offers strong fundamental value or its price has fallen significantly from the first and second allocation. Rather, in order to make that third investment, there must also be some other additional positive indicator. I consider the recent vote of confidence by second-tier executives at Frontier to be that indicator.

Recently, Victoria Boston, former Area Vice President for Verizon, and Chris Levendos, former Head of (Fiber) Network Deployment and Operations at Google, joined Frontier as VP of Consumer Sales and Retention and VP of Field Operations respectively. Additionally, recent insider buys include:

Kathleen Weslock, EVP of HR, purchased 50k shares of FTR at $1.32

John Lass, EVP of Field Ops, purchased 8k shares at $1.35

Steve Gable, CTO, purchased 17.3k shares at $1.30-1.54

(Source: Frontier Press releases and SEC.gov)

Individually, any one (or two) of these actions would probably not be deemed significant. However, five separate second-level executives individually choosing to put their career and/or money on the line recently with Frontier is.

Conclusion

I have made a larger-than-normal allocation to Frontier and think now a very good time to buy. However, FTR is highly leveraged, with a significant amount of its revenue coming from a sector in long-term decline (voice). So, FTR is also risky. Those considering such an investment should probably only do so with money and in amounts they are willing to put at risk of complete loss.

We have seen, however, that FTR does not necessarily have to thrive for FTRPR to be a good investment. Even a case of 100% dilution likely results in a gain on FTRPR shares over time. No dilution, simple survival and payout of the existing dividend appear to be enough to allow FTRPR shareholders to do quite well.

For those who do have speculative funds available, you are getting a company with solid cash flows and a DCF which should allow it to continue to survive despite high debt and a declining industry. A company that only has to put that cash flow towards debt paydown in order to produce significant value and DCF per share growth. A company where five separate second level executives have recently put their money and/or careers on the line.

Please click the "Follow" button

As always, I welcome further scrutiny and feedback from readers. If you find this article interesting and would like to get notification of future articles and updates, please click on the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Author is actually long FTRPR but that symbol is not recognized by Seeking Alpha software. This article covers a speculative investment. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation. Therefore, I cannot recommend this or for that matter any investment to you. Do your own due diligence.