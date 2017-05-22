Fitness Industry Shows Promise For Lululemon

Lululemon (NYSE: LULU) has recently been trading near its 52-week lows. The result of this bearish trend has come from disappointing 4th quarter earnings and guidance. The main thing that has spooked the market is management pointing towards a slow start in 2017, with this decline expected through the entire 1st quarter. While this initial fear has led to a sharp decline in stock price, there are many things that show that LULU has become significantly undervalued.

Industry Outlook

The apparel retail sector still looks very promising. Due to the expensive quality and premium that LULU offers its customers, it has been able to retain brick-and-mortar stores, while other apparel companies have had to decrease to make way for more internet-based operations. The luxurious positioning of LULU allows it to utilize brick-and-mortar, unlike lower-end style apparel clothing companies. Large retail companies such as Under Armor (NYSE: UAA) and Nike (NYSE: NKE) have seen a decline in sales, as they have to make the strategic shift from brick-and-mortar to online sales. This has created a ripple in the industry that has led to companies missing short-term guidance. This is an effect that has not drastically affected LULU. The company's niche and high-end quality allows it to maintain its brick-and-mortar stores over the increasing popularity of online sales. So while we have seen the Apparel Retail sector take a hit, the company should not have been affected by these concerns.

I began by running a relative valuation to consider how Lululemon fundamentally compared with its peers:

Stock P/E P/B Profit Margin ROA ROE LULU 22.30 4.97 12.94% 18.07% 25.41% TJX 21.47 10.64 6.96% 19.7% 51.19% UAA 48.23 4.16 4.81% 7.18% 15.52% NKE 21.60 6.72 12.02% 13.06% 32.60% GPS 13.18 3.06 4.36% 11.99% 24.81% AVERAGE 25.41 5.91 8.22% 14% 29.91%

From this relative valuation, we can see that fundamentally LULU is performing better than its competitors. It has particularly a much better profit margin. This is very important, considering that one of the main fears is the entrance of new competitors. Given that it has such a high profit margin, it is able to use a price war to deter any new competitors that attempt to take significant market share in the short term. This shows us that LULU could be undervalued. In order to confirm this, we must value the company given its current and future predictions.

One way to value companies like LULU is using a DCF Model. There are several assumptions that need to be used in order to run an efficient DCF model. One of the key assumptions is WACC. Using GuruFocus, the WACC would be .76%. This is abnormally low, so I decided to use CAPM to determine another required rate of return. Using the CAPM model, I used a risk-free rate of 3-year Treasury note which had a rate of 1.45%. I used Damodaran's MRP of 4.51%. With these two assumptions, the last assumption made is the Beta, for which I decided to use the Yahoo Finance figure of -.16. Given these assumptions, you come up with a required rate of return of 1.02%, which is very similar to the beta provided by GuruFocus. I have decided to equally weight the two required rates and use the average of .89%

The next step in running this model was determining the FCF. I decided to use the Morningstar FCF of 236. The most ambiguous part of this model is determining an appropriate growth rate. LULU may not be growing at a rate that most analysts expected, but it is still seeing healthy growth. Over the last 5 years, its FCF has seen growth of over 38% growth year over year. Similar growth can be seen in revenue and income. However, given the recent concerns in the apparel sector, I decided to use a conservative growth rate of 3% over the next four years and a terminal growth rate of 2%.

Years 1 2 3 4 T Growth Rate 3% 3% 3% 3% No Terminal FCF 243.08 250.37 257.88 265.62 29,844.95 DCF 240.94 245.97 251.12 256.37 28,805.70

Enterprise Value 29,800.10 Net Debt Surplus 437 Equity Value 30,237.1 Shares Outstanding 137 million Price Per Share 220.70 Upside 347.76%

As we can see from this very basic DCF Model, LULU has significant upside given its current FCF growth and valuation. We can also run this without adding back the net debt surplus of $437. From this we still get an upside of 340%, and can see that it does not affect the valuation much at all. I have also run a sensitivity analysis of the WACC, considering that the original WACC used is very low.

WACC 1% 1.5% 2% 2.5% 3% Upside 279.45% 154.81% 92.50% 55.11% 30.19%

From this we can see that even with a much higher WACC, there is still substantial upside. Of course, it shows that LULU has a lot of potential value, but much of the sell-off has been due to weak guidance. There are many reasons why this weak guidance is unwarranted and has been blown out of proportion.

Outlook

The main fear is the fad nature of apparel. Many investors have seen trendy companies such as Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) went from robust growth to collapsed revenue because of their inability to keep up with trends. While this is a major concern for apparel companies, LULU appeals to necessities, not trends. Workout and athletic apparel will always be needed, whereas preppy Abercrombie shirts are a fad or trend. This is what sets LULU apart from its competitors.

One way to gain better insight into Lululemon is to look at the fitness industry outlook. The company's outlook is significantly correlated to how Americans are viewing fitness. For example, a healthy statistic for LULU is that over the last year, the average member visited their club over 100 times. This is an all-time high. Similarly, over the last 7 years, fitness club memberships have grown close to 20%. Another interesting fact is that the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates jobs are expected to grow by 8% over the next 8 years. These are all healthy signs for the fitness industry, and are all related to an increased demand for workout/athletic clothes.

There are also several other signs that America is moving towards being healthier, which benefits LULU overall. Some important statistics pointing towards this is the fact that close to 73% of consumers are switching to healthier versions of food items. On top of this, blenders, juice extractors, and citrus juicers are the top-growing small kitchen appliance categories. Vitamin/supplement sales have also increased 58% since 2008. These are all promising figures that show the substantial growth in the fitness industry, even as the apparel industry is facing some headwinds. It is the fitness industry that better represents LULU's future, and it is the company's positioning as a need product instead of a fad that sets it apart from its competition and will allow LULU to survive any headwind that the apparel sector faces.

Conclusion

The company has very strong valuation that is further enhanced by the fitness industry's outlook. While the apparel industry's outlook, combined with soft guidance, has led to major sell-offs, the positive outlook of the fitness industry as well as the company's healthy FCF and valuation gives investors many reason to be bullish on LULU.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LULU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.