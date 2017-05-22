The Bank Of England Likely To Move Interest Rates Higher After The Election

Brexit's effect on the economy has pushed the currency lower and helped exports and manufacturing; this will change and likely push GBP back upward.

Inflation printed a bit higher than expected in the United Kingdom. The month-over-month in the core rate increased from 1.8% to 2.4%. That is well above the target rate for the Bank of England of just 2.0%. However, in the week before, when the Bank of England met the majority decided to leave interest rates alone for two reasons: First, the bank did not believe inflation would hit their target rate for some time ("Some time" being longer than one week, of course); the other key variable was that the Bank of England thought there was still a lot of slack in the economy. I disagree. There is still slack, but keeping interest rates as low as they are is going to create problems. I believe the Bank should move on interest rates.



Around the world, price pressures are moving higher. Economies from the United States, Canada and Europe have seen their inflation rates move higher. However, the past two months have seen moves in inflation temper slightly. In Great Britain, the move higher similar to what was seen this month is not the norm. One report does not make an economy, however. The move upward may be one of two things, if not both. This could be a one-off that corrects itself just next month, a lot like the rest of the world's inflation numbers did. Or, maybe the effects of Brexit's FX moves are finally showing up.

The Bank of England's concerns were inflation and economic slack. It might be a moment too early to tell if the inflation is going to fall just next month, but, I am starting to doubt that. As for slack, the European economies, as well as Great Britain, are expanding.

GDP is increasing. This level of GDP growth is still below the growth rates seen just two years ago. But, the worst appears to be over for economic expansion with an upward trajectory:

Incomes in the United Kingdom are increasing. They are not at the highest levels they could be, but they must be doing something right over in Great Britain. The pace of income growth year-over-year is higher there than in the United States. The income growth levels in Great Britain are just above 2.1%.

That income growth has been positive for consumers; one of the darlings the past few months in Great Britain has been retail sales.

Retail sales are increasing on a year-over-year basis; last month's increase was 4.0%. While the rest of the world appears to be slowing a bit, such as retail sales in the United States, in Great Britain shoppers are hitting the High Street.

Since the British economy is mostly services-related and driven by the consumer, looking at the services PMI numbers is a good idea to determine the general direction of company's fortunes. As it is, the British Services PMI numbers are starting to pick back up from a recent dip.

This is a quick run-down of what I am looking at with the British economy. The Bank of England mentioned the concerns of slack in the economy in the coming months ahead. The Bank also mentioned that they felt interest rates could start to head higher by the end of the year.

The current BoE short-term interest rates are 0.25%. When I look at these numbers for the economy, I do not see an economy that needs to be getting nitro-fuel-injected levels of accommodation. Granted, the economy is far from robust. Unemployment is low; there is job growth. There is economic growth as the GDP numbers show. There is consumer income growth and retail sales consumptions. I have a tough time sitting there thinking that 0.25% is the absolutely best level for interest rates. Remember, Greenspan, back in 2002, was highly criticized about leaving interest rates too low for too long. Great Britain may be staring at the same issues right now.

There is another issue that the Bank of England would likely need to wait to address, that being the June 8th election. Most central banks want to sound impartial and not bite the hand that feeds them. It is very rare for a bank to make any kind of move, or even a statement, just prior to an election. Perhaps the tone at the central bank will turn at that next meeting.

On a comparative basis, the British economy has slowed a bit more than its United States counterparts. Since then, the FTSE 100 has moved up in a corresponding manner with the United States indexes. However, with the data available today, I can see the United States equity markets moving lower whereas there is reason to believe that the FTSE 100 will stay higher.

Generally, with all of the turmoil in American politics, the United Kingdom is taking steps to ensure smoother continuity with their election. Economically, the numbers favor Great Britain over the United States.

Interest rates are a slightly different story. In Great Britain, interest rates moved lower but at a large pace than America's. The United Kingdom 10-year government bond yield fell from nearly 2.80% in January 2016 all the way down to nearly 1.1%. For now, British bond yields have recovered to just under 2.00%. In the United States, bond yields during that same period of time moved from 2.30% down to the all-time low of 1.30%. Since then, the rebound has pushed bond yields back up to 2.60%.

Given the economic and political landscape, I can see a flipping of the interest rate differential and the growth rate in GDP favoring Great Britain over the United States. There is far more stability in the United Kingdom with an economy that is becoming more and more robust. In the United States, factoring in a crisis is a daily occurrence; there is only so much the economy can handle. I think this economy is well beyond that threshold.

Interest rate increases in the U.K. are going to outpace the U.S. This will draw in capital to earn a higher yield. GBP will move higher versus its USD cross because of that. Economic growth will outpace that of the United States from that.

I do not believe short-term rates are at an appropriate level given the economic landscape. After the election, I think the Bank of England will start to sound hawkish. That is when GBP will move higher. I also believe that if you put on an arbitrage trade of the FTSE 100 long over the DOW 30 short, you would do well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GBPS, SHORT EURGBP), LONG GBPUSD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.