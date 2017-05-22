Long On Europe, Long On Analog Devices, And 3 Stocks To Avoid

I put money to work nearly every week, and I traditionally make most of my mid and long-term investment decisions each week before markets open Monday morning.

*****

Europe Buy Thesis in Brief

I decided to work on my personal Europe shopping list after Barron's featured the Europe play in their cover report titled "Special Report. Buy Europe. Foreign stocks are much cheaper than U.S. shares, and now that growth is picking up around the globe, it's time to start buying. We've got a shopping list." -Vito J. Racanelli, Barron's May 15, 2017.

I talked with Rick Yoder over the weekend, a good buddy of mine and successful Midwest-based financial advisor, and he mentioned that "long Europe" is a very solid and popular theme amongst his product wholesalers and other portfolio managers these days, meaning financial advisors industry-wide are getting this advice to pass down to their clients. To be sure, financial advisors are struggling to find a new story to discuss with their clients, and Europe is an easy story for them to tell.

The fundamentals (short version):

Overseas markets have attracted more investment fund flows in 2017;

Valuations seem to be more attractive than the U.S. stock market;

Political risk across the European continent is diminishing (BREXIT is old news and France's election is over, to name two major headlines that have subsided);

Europe is also experiencing low interest rates;

Global growth is picking up, which could directly benefit many European companies.

I like Barron's laundry list of ideas, but am steering clear of one particular issue, the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) given the current strength of the U.S. Dollar.

The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index returned 215% in the past eight years (through April 30), including reinvested dividends, and is 50% above it's 2007 high. By comparison, the Stoxx Europe 50 index returned 105% in the span in dollar terms, and remains below its 2007 high.

I chose to not invest in the featured iShares MSCI All Country Asia Ex Japan (NASDAQ:AAXJ) simply because I wanted to stick with the Europe thesis rather than stray to a broader global market.

No doubt, an expansion in global market economic activity could rise all boats, but for this strategy, Europe is where I'm sticking.

Though Unilever (NYSE:UL) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) were both mentioned by Barron's, and after further review am fairly positive on both stocks, I decided that, though these stocks may satisfy other strategies I'm deploying across my family portfolios, it would be best to stick with ETFs for this Europe play. I don't believe this is a lack of conviction to the thesis on my part. But rather, I rarely deploy a strategy that doesn't have individual stock risk, and I like at this point eliminating this risk for this strategy.

I allocated the majority (41%) of this week's Pearly Pig portfolio, found at Motif Investing, with the four European-focused ETFs of which held the most interest to me:

iShares Europe 350 Index (NYSEARCA:IEV); WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity - I mentioned above I had no interest in owning it individually but felt it had a place in a broader portfolio of four ETFs; iShares MSCI Germany Index (NYSEARCA:EWG); Global X MSCI Greece (NYSEARCA:GREK).

The portfolio is made up of 24 different issues, with other concentrations in Air Lease Corporation (AL / 8%), Analog Devices (ADI / 10%), JD.COM (JD / 5%), Microsoft (MSFT / 4%), and Sony Corp. (SNE / 5%).

While the S&P 500 is down over 1.0% this week (as of this writing Thursday afternoon), European stocks have been fairly flat, albeit with some midweek volatility. The exception is a struggling HEDJ. This buy thesis still holds.

*****

Analog Devices (ADI) $78.91: IN BRIEF

ADI makes up the other largest stock holding in this week's Pearly Pig No. 25 portfolio. As of Monday morning, it made up 10% of the portfolio.

With such a huge price run-up since 2013, much based on solid fundamentals having to do with their relationship to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), we saw a solid correction in 2017, and the stock is down 6% since March.

I mistimed an ADI investment by going long on Monday afternoon buy just a couple of days, an would have rather initiated the position on Wednesday (around $78.50) - but if any investor bought a stock on Monday or Tuesday of this week, I bet they wished they would have waited until Wednesday.

Regardless, the thesis is simple: though it is growing earnings faster than its largest rival, Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), it is priced at a 20% discount.

Barron's cites Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach in making the call that the stock could grow 18% this year (plus a 2.3% dividend).

This is in line with other analyst work, including Credit Suisse (Outperform - Target $100), TheStreet (Buy - Target $102.95), CFRA (Buy - Target $87.00), and FordEquity Research (Strong Buy), but defers from MarketEdge's Avoid rating.

ADI recently completed their merger with LLTC making ADI the second largest Analog Company with $5.2 billion in revenue. Credit Suisse writes "we see a path towards $6 of EPS in FY20 driven by incremental OpM leverage, share gains, and financial deleveraging." FY 17/18 EPS is projected at $4.00/share.

*****

Monday morning's newsletter also briefed subscribers to BUY theses for AD, HMHC, MSFT, SNE, REV and BABA, and I either initiated new positions or added to current positions Monday afternoon before the markets closed.

ADI rallied 2.9%, from Monday open's $78.91 to Tuesday late day's high of $81.24, and after yesterday's significant market correction, is still up 2.5% on the week. This buy thesis still holds.

AD, MSFT, SNE, and BABA are ahead of the S&P 500 this week; while HMHC and REV are trailing.

I have my eye on potentially adding to my positions of both HMHC and REV, and will be notifying subscribers in advance of this action.

*****

Three Stocks to Avoid

There will be no call more controversial in this post than the call to avoid Snap (ticker: SNAP). If I thought it had half a chance to look like Facebook's launch into the publicly traded wild, I'd reconsider my thesis and likely decide patience is the key here as the market works to understand this animal. But it doesn't have a chance to look like Facebook's IPO - far from it. As this market continues to inflate and investors continue to grow their focus on solid fundamentals, SNAP's story simply won't hold up to the scrutiny. I'd love to look at it again around the $12 - $15/share price.

I chose Whole Foods (ticker: WFM) for my Takeover Targets portfolio at Motif Investing, but it's the only reason I'm long this holding. To look at the stock may tell a different story. It is outperforming it's peers, it's positive YTD, and activist Jana Partners announced it has taken an 8% stake in the company. Which is why I maintain - if you like the idea of identifying merger and acquisition plays before they happen, this may be an idea for you. But with earnings only meeting estimates, sales falling, and management lowering it's full-year guidance, I'd rather avoid.

I've decided to avoid Restoration Hardware, or now RH (ticker: RH) for now, based on a few things: 1) it's high end retail, 2) it's still on the surplus side of inventory, 3) it's up around 90% in 2017, and 4) the amount of stock shorted is around $1 billion (RH market value is $2 billion). There is a solid bull thesis here, with 1) management completing a $300 million buyback in just a few months, 2) management announcing a new $700 million buyback, and 3) one of the best price momentum stories on the street. If RH management can demonstrate their ability to generate sustained free cash flow from operations, and if we can start seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for everything retail, I might be a buyer. I love RH products. But for now, I can find better opportunities elsewhere.

*****

Stocks that make headlines have moved the markets profoundly throughout history, and even in today's environment of news overload, fake news, and the efficient dissemination of news, this absolutely maintains a consistent force in the markets. In fact, I believe headline opportunity (and risk) will always be a market force with which to be reckoned.

To be sure, all you need to do is sit in front of CNBC all day (dreadful) and watch stock charts as they become the subject of interviews and arguments.

I have followed both short and mid-term movements in stocks that show up in major headlines for the past three decades.

For my own family portfolios, my team spends copious amounts of time each weekend curating the previous week's most compelling stories. Once presented to me, I perform my own qualitative analysis, along with measuring my findings against other analyst reports; found both at Seeking Alpha as well as from traditional analyst houses.

My newsletter is a product of this work. Subscribers get the same picks in which I am going to invest before the markets open on Monday morning. I never invest before noon on Monday.

I later share some of these picks on social media channels and through further analysis starting Wednesday night.

My mission is simple. I want to 1) double my money as many times as I can in the time that I have, and 2) I want to make it interesting along the way.

After serving 2,000 clients as a financial advisor and portfolio manager, I know a thing or two about making it "interesting." And it starts with community.

