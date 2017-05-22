Signet Jewelers: Another Retail Company Suffering From Decline In Mall Traffic

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is another retail company that has been suffering from weaker mall traffic and investors' fears towards the structural change of the brick and mortar business. The shares declined more than 60% in less than two years. Currently, it trades at lowest multiples compared to recent business cycle, and so the investors' pessimisms may have gotten a little bit too far. The combination of low forward P/E ratio, low price to free cash flow and sound balance sheet would suggest there may be a good opportunity for long-term investors. However, the decline in the price has been the result of the weakness in the same-store sales that brought investors' concern. The whole industry has been suffering from the weaker mall traffic as brick and mortar business is undergoing structural change. And so investors betting on mean reversion are essentially betting on the pick-up in malls traffic. If that happens, the whole industry should deserve a lift including Signet Jewelers. In my point of view, this company offers a value at the current price and may be considered in a diversified portfolio targeting the possible recovery in general brick and mortar business. Let me provide an analysis to back up the thesis.

Share performance

The company has been hit very hard recently. The shares declined 60% in less than two years. Looking at the chart, the negative momentum is clearly on the downside and still persists.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

With the decline in price and increase in earnings, the company became a lot cheaper. Currently, it trades at 8.4 times price to forward earnings. Compared to the recent history, it has not been trading this cheap in years suggesting it may become a good long entry point.

Source: SIG 10-Ks

Also, compared to the free cash flow ability, the company trades at the cheapest price in recent history. It has to be pointed out that the price to free cash flow is a bit higher since the company is recognizing a lot of revenue in one period but depends on the collection on receivables in the future period. Therefore, I would rather consider the price to free cash flow comparison as more relevant. Yet, 11 price multiple is rather cheap.

Source: SIG 10-Ks

The reason why the company trades so cheaply is not company-specific issues, but rather the weakening traffic in shopping malls. This statement deserves a closer look at the company fundamentals.

Earnings per share growth

The earnings per share increased since fiscal 2010 (the year 2009) from 1.8 to 7.0 projected for 2018 (the year 2017). This is an increase in EPS of almost 4 times in just 8 years. Since the company was able to expand the EPS this fast over a short period of time, it deserved a higher multiple. Therefore, if the company is about to revert to the mean, it needs to expand EPS further at a similar speed. The expansion has been a function of revenue growth, gross margin expansion, SG&A expense, taxes and share buyback.

Source: SIG 10-Ks

As we look at the performance, gross margin is at the lower range of the history except the year 2010. The declining trend is not that dramatic that would explain 60% share decline. SG&A expense actually improved since 2015. The company was able to expand its operating margin over the last three years due to other operating increase. This is the result of increasing the number of sales on credit rather than cash. I will comment on concerns over credit portfolio later. Also, the company benefited from lower tax base which gave a further boost to the EPS. In addition, the company was quite active in share purchases and declined its base by 10% during the last 6 years. This was another function of the EPS expansion. Taking all into consideration, we may come to conclusion that the decline in shares have not been the result of decline in operating margin or EPS decline. There are basically two concerns that sent the shares lower. One is the decline in same-store sales that has been happening across the whole brick and mortar industry and the second is the investors' concern over the credit portfolio.

Credit portfolio

Shareholders and analysts have been raising concern over the company's credit portfolio. This is the result of more sales being settled on credit rather than cash. And so the concern is a gradual increase in accounts receivable which now form the biggest part of the asset base. Therefore, the worry is that the company has been managing the books by artificially increasing revenue and EPS through higher accounts receivable. Also, the collection of the credit portfolio could be at risk.

Source: SIG 4Q 2017, Earning's Call Transcript

However, this concern is manageable and the management has already taken the appropriate steps.

Source: SIG 4Q 2017, Earning's Call Transcript

Therefore, my opinion is that this issue will be resolved in near future. And my worries is not cooking the books as I have been following cash flow statement rather than income statement. And cash flow position has been strong. Nevertheless, whether the credit portfolio management will be outsourced to Goldman Sachs or stays in-house, the key for the shares to revert to the mean will be the improvement in same-store sales.

Sales decline

Same-store sales decline is the key metrics that investors are fearing.

Source: SIG 10-Ks

Decline in same-store sales has been the result of weaker mall traffic which is a general problem for brick and mortar business. Many companies including Signet Jewelers announced store closings, and so it is no surprise that revenues are projected to decline. There is no improvement for next year as the same-store sales are projected to decline further.

Source: SIG 4Q 2017, Earning's Call Transcript

However, this is not company-specific issue, but the decline has been occurring across the whole brick and mortar industry.

Industry shift

The whole brick and mortar business has been suffering from decline in same-store sales due to weaker mall traffic and consumers making digital purchases. Particularly, the weaker mall traffic is the reason why same-store sales declined. Determining the reversion in mall traffic would be a key to determine whether the company will benefit from multiple expansions. My opinion is that the decline in mall traffic has been rather temporary, and eventually the brick and mortar companies will attract the people and boost the traffic. Therefore, I think this will correct over time. Perhaps, the supply and the demand imbalance is the reason as the US has the most retail space per capita, and with more store closures, this imbalance will move closer to equilibrium. In addition to that, the US has been suffering from a decline in tourist traffic stemming from stronger dollar. Nevertheless, I don't think the future economy is destined to be only digital, and investors' concerns are therefore a bit exaggerated. I am willing to bet on the possible survivors and the recovery in traffic as the companies will adapt to the new trend. The decline in traffic has been a general problem in the industry, and therefore, I will turn to the price comparables valuation.

Comparable

Looking at P/E, the company is trading at the lower range of the industry.

Source: Author's Calculation

However, looking at the price to free cash flow, it has been trading rather more expensive. The reason for difference in EPS and cash flow is higher revenue and earnings due to sales on credit. The cash collection for the sales will happen in the future. As a result, there are cheaper alternatives such as Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) and Bed, Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Source: Author's Calculation

Looking at the balance sheet, Signet Jewelers' debt to EBITDA is rather the average. It has to be pointed though that the company holds quite a large portion of receivables that can be securitized and sold to third-party, perhaps for a discount. If we consider that the company will liquidate that, then the debt could be lower, and so the result would be the lower end of the industry. Also, my calculation treats preferred convertible shares as debt since the shares are redeemable.

Source: Author's Calculation

Turning to next year analyst's sales projection. TJX (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) are the winners, but also trades at premium multiples. Compared to cheaper stocks, Bed, Bath and Beyond looks like an outperformer here, but the company faces specific issues as well. Comparing Signet and Michael Kors, both companies have the same expected revenue decline, yet Michael Kors trades at lower price multiple over free cash flow and has no debt as opposed to Signet Jewelers.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Overall, the price multiple over the EPS is a function of revenue growth, sound balance sheet, and EPS growth. Signet is trading at reasonable prices in all these metrics compared to the industry and so may be considered in diversified portfolio tilted towards the reversion of the mean in the brick and mortar industry.

Conclusion

The share of Signet declined more than 60% over the last two years. The decline came to the point where it trades at cheapest multiple compared to history. The reversion to the mean would require restoring the growth in same-store sales. The decline is the result of weaker mall traffic that has been happening across the whole brick and mortar industry. In my point of view, the business is firm and the company will be one of the surveyors. It does not face any specific issues that would threaten the company's existence as going concern. And so it may be considered in diversified portfolio tilted towards the reversion of the mean in the brick and mortar industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KORS, RL, GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.