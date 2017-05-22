Profit From Corporate Earnings After The Fact: Launching My New Post Drift Trader Options Service

I compiled 250,000 data points in 510 companies over 10 years that signal when the best drift opportunities occur.

Academic research shows beyond a doubt that stocks continue to drift in the days and weeks after a company reports earnings.

Today, Post Drift Trader goes live - my new investment service that has been more than a year in the making.

Post Drift Trader exploits an academically proven phenomenon on Wall Street, an idea known as "post earnings drift."

Each of us sees the beginning of this phenomenon take shape almost daily. Some company reports financial results that tops the Street's estimates and the shares take flight. Investors see that and invariably think: Wish I'd known ahead of time that was coming!

Post Drift Trader takes a different approach. It doesn't try to guess at what some company might announce. Instead, we profit on the back end, after the results have already surprised Wall Street - because that's when the "drift" begins, when a stock begins to drift over time in the direction the shares initially took in response to the report.

It looks something like this...

In late January 2015, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced earnings that beat the Street by nearly 15%. In response, Apple's shares gapped nearly 8% higher. But three weeks after the earnings report, the share were nearly 11% higher. That roughly three percentage-point move might not seem like such great shakes, but when it's amplified in the options market, that incremental return represents a double- and triple-digit profit opportunity.

That's the opportunity we're chasing in Post Drift Trader.

The Origins of Post Drift Trader

For 17 years, I covered Wall Street and personal finance for The Wall Street Journal's Money & Investing and Personal Journal sections. One of my favored sources was a Rice University professor I used to call on frequently. During one of our many interviews, he shared with me research he had conducted showing the degree to which a company's share price "drifted" in response to beating or missing Wall Street estimates.

His research indicated that a stock's price tended to drift higher for several months after beating Wall Street estimates. That drift led to an outperformance of several percentage points over time.

I took the research and applied it to the options market. If a stock drifted even marginally higher, then, I knew, certain options would drift substantially higher and generate far-greater returns.

To test my thesis and to build an effective trade-signaling system, I compiled more than 250,000 data points covering the roughly 510 companies in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 that don't overlap. The data encompassed everything from earnings results to the market's reaction over time.

From the analysis emerged a noticeable trend - a definitive drift - in about 70 companies across a variety of industries.

That, to me, represents an opportunity for traders like us.

Back-testing and Beta-Testing

Before diving in, I ran a beta test for six months - paper-trading the signals to gauge the viability of the strategy: Would it hold up in real-world conditions? It did.

Next, I invited 300 live beta testers to trade the service real time with their own money, based on the trade signals my program generated during earnings season. I wanted to know, specifically, if the options trades we use are easily made in terms of conveying the trading information to subscribers so that they can enter the trade in a timely fashion. Based on scads of emails I requested with every trade alert, the folks in the beta test were quite pleased. The trades were easily conveyed, the options easily entered. The win rate exceeded 80%.

Of course, no investment strategy is perfect. From time to time, the beta testers did experience a losing trade. But the losses are limited and the quantity of winning trades far outpaced the losers. That said, while I cannot promise that every trade will be a winner, I can promise you that a great deal of back-testing and live beta-testing went into the creation of this service, and I know firsthand the profits this system has generated.

While I will never promise that I can replicate the past, I will tell you that the beta testers saw winning returns ranging between 10% and 200%, with most in the 50% to 100% range. Trade duration lasted a few days to, at very most, two months. Most trades were active for several weeks. The losses that occurred ranged from low double-digits to, at most, 75% (which is where I place a hard stop on every trade).

More About Me

As I noted, I spent 17 years at The Wall Street Journal in the Dallas and Seattle bureaus, and at the mothership in Lower Manhattan (before 9/11 forced our relocation to SoHo and then to Midtown - yes, I was in 9/11, ultimately watching the towers fall from, literally, just a few blocks away). While at the Journal, I wrote the weekly Love & Money column for Sunday Journal that was delivered to something close to 10 million readers in roughly 100 global newspapers.

I left the Journal in 2010 to pursue an opportunity at The Sovereign Investor newsletter based near Miami, Fla. While there I operated several successful weekly trading services, as well as a monthly newsletter in which I traveled the world to uncover unique investment opportunities tied to global trends (the emerging middle class outside the West) and geo-economics.

Over the last 15 years or so, I've written eight books on investing, family finance and that emerging middle class overseas.

I also worked for a hedge fund for about two years as a trader and analyst, focused on largely illiquid small-cap growth stocks here in the U.S.

Now, I'm off on my own, which, as a financial writer focused on signal trading, I prefer. I can deliver trades to my subscribers quicker and more efficiently than though a newsletter infrastructure that can take an hour or more between signal generation and trade dispatch reaching the subscriber. Seeking Alpha's more-direct approach, I believe, can only help to improve the returns.

You'll see that I posted a trade late last week, tied to McKesson (NYSE: MCK), which surprised the Street … and I announced that Deere (NYSE: DE), which also surprised the Street, met parameters that will initiate a trade we'll make in two weeks. The McKesson trade as of today, Monday, May 22, remains a buy, though you'll need to be a subscriber to know the exact details of that trade.

To that end, I invite you to try Post Drift Trader for two weeks, for free, so that you can see for yourself how post-earnings drift can generate profits for you. And if you sign up for an annual subscription, there's a chance you'll get the full year for free. I've asked Seeking Alpha to randomly give away free subscriptions to five of the first 50 people who sign up for an annual subscription to Post Drift Trader.

The "drift" is real … and so are the opportunities for profit.

Good trading,

Jeff

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.