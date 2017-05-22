There Is A Lot To Like About Raytheon

Despite this, there is a whole lot to like about the company.

Thesis

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is usually not the first thing on people's mind when you ask about defense companies. People probably think of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) - perhaps followed by Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). In fact, some may only know Raytheon from the spinning radar on top of large boats. However, the company has a whole lot going for it. I believe Raytheon to be an excellent addition to any portfolio.

About The Company

Raytheon develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions globally. It operates in five segments: Integrated Defense Systems [IDS], Intelligence Information and Services [IIS], Missile Systems [MS], Space and Airborne Systems [SAS], and Forcepoint.

For a full segment by segment breakdown please check out this link to the description of the company. In plain English, IDS handles whole defense systems. IIS handles contract technical and professional services. MS handles weapon systems - namely missiles. SAS handles sensors, radar, guidance systems, and the like. Forcepoint handles cyber security and related products. Figures 1 and 2 show the segment breakdown by sales and margins.

Figure 1: Raytheon Sales Breakdown

Figure 2: Raytheon Margin Breakdown

Source: Raytheon Q1 2017 Presentation

Raytheon is large cap with a market cap of $46.6B. This is slightly larger than Northrop Grumman and about half the size of Lockheed Martin. In 2016 it did $26B in sales, 31% of which were international. It employs 63,000 people, so it is quite a large company.

What I Like

Raytheon carries a P/E of 20.6 and a forward P/E of 19 implying some growth. I am more than happy with a P/E of 20 and consider it cheap for a company like Raytheon. However, the company also has a PEG of 2.3 which bakes in some growth. It is worth noting that both Lockheed and Northrop trade at lower P/E ratios.

What I really like about Raytheon is its ability to produce top and bottom line growth. Year over year, quarterly revenue grew by 3.4% while earnings grew by 18.2%. The company's margins improved as well.

Lockheed posted an earnings decline while Northrop had similar numbers to Raytheon. Raytheon is expected to grow earnings 28.4% over the next three years. Past and future earnings for the company are shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Raytheon Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

Raytheon also has some solid performance metrics. Return on equity is 21.2% which is good although below industry average. Return on assets is 7.2% which is slightly above industry average. Return on capital is 13% and also slightly above the competition.

Raytheon's balance sheet is really where it exceeds Northrop and Lockheed. Raytheon has a debt/equity of 49% while Lockheed has a debt/equity of 900% (yes, 900%). Northrop has a debt/equity of 127%. While all three companies are fairly stable, we are in an environment of interest rate increases. This exposes the companies with more debt to more risk.

Raytheon also has a pretty nice dividend with current yield at 2%. The payout ratio is 28% so there is room for growth. Lockheed has a higher dividend with a higher payout ratio. Northrop has a smaller dividend with a similar payout ratio to Raytheon.

It is worth mentioning that Raytheon has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. The company also has a stock buyback program and repurchased $900M worth of shares in 2016.

Opportunities And Drivers

War! What is it good for? Well, defense companies for starters. Just this weekend a $350B deal was made with Saudi Arabia. This includes a serious chunk in arms sales. Every time the United States shoots off a Tomahawk missile, Raytheon gets a cool couple million. Figure 4 gives a nice overview of all the products Raytheon makes. I expect the demand to increase for most - if not all of them.

Figure 4: Raytheon Products

Source: Raytheon Investor Presentation

If you read the news at all you will know that we are none too happy with Russia and North Korea. Globally, tensions are high. An increase in defense spending has received (somewhat) bipartisan support. It is a safe bet, in my opinion, that the DoD will continue to get its budget raised going forward.

I also see opportunity for Raytheon in its smallest segment, Forcepoint. This is the division that addresses cyber security and the like. Cyber security has gotten more attention recently, especially with the WannaCry ransomware attack the other week.

Another potential driver for the company is outer space. It is no secret that space is turning into the next frontier. Companies like SPACEX, Virgin, and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Blue Origin are driving privatized space flight. Raytheon provides payloads and systems needed for this. Whatever the future holds, Raytheon plays a significant part in it.

Risks

I can't think of any risks to the defense sector besides a decrease in government spending. I suppose a risk to Raytheon would be a failure to get those government contracts. The company does have some debt although monumentally less than its competitors. Raytheon debt is rated A by Standard & Poor's and A3 by Moody's.

Besides dependence on corporate welfare, Raytheon needs to continue to provide new technologies. I have full confidence in the company's ability to do this. Other risks are standard. It is subject to competition. It is subject to regulations. For a full list of risk factors check out the company's 10-K. Nothing stood out to me as 'out of the ordinary.'

Final Thoughts

When people think of defense contractors they probably think of Lockheed Martin. I believe Raytheon is a better choice for several reasons. The company produces growth, it has way less debt, and it has a very solid future ahead of it. This is not to say that Lockheed is a bad company. I just believe that if you are adding a defense company to your portfolio, consider Raytheon.

