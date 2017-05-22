S&P 500 Weekly Forecast 5/22

Last weekend, we were wondering if there would be "a wrench in the works" for the week. Which was something that hadn't even been on the table for the two weeks prior. Our reasoning was that dark pool buying on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) had dried up pretty quickly as we hit new highs.

This means that there was more selling than usual, and it makes us wonder if a touch of near-term bearishness is warranted. Nothing substantial, mind you - just the possibility of a quick dip.

^SPX data by YCharts

Well, we got our "quick dip" alright, and you might find it interesting that the 5-day -0.38% return mirrors last week's -0.35% return. Ultimately, the market didn't move much. As we said, "nothing substantial."

But it would be a huge mistake to think that "nothing substantial" means nothing changed. Because a lot changed.

First, GEX.

A couple of factors can change the numbers we see when we look at Gamma Exposure [GEX]. First of all, when prices go up, GEX tends to go up; and when prices go down, GEX tends to go down.

Another factor is that when investors buy puts, GEX tends to go down.

[dix.sqzme.co]

The sharp decrease in GEX suggests to us that both of these factors were working in tandem this past Wednesday, and it also means that GEX is going to stay lower for a while.

This is exciting, because low GEX means more price variance. I.e., more volatility. I.e., more fun.

This is what "more fun" looked like on Wednesday. Projecting returns for five days, it implied a standard deviation of 2.9%, a mean of 0.55%, and a median gain of 0.85%. We got a lot of private messages on Wednesday about this, so hopefully some of our readers were taking advantage of the low GEX situation.

Although the subsequent (Thursday and Friday) bounce in the index (and thus, GEX) has muted this effect somewhat, there is still a fairly high level of variance implied by the current levels. As of today, we expect a standard deviation of 1.7%, a mean of 0.06%, and a median gain of 0.27%.

In summary, Wednesday was a great day to be long, but right now, there is a good deal of tail risk without quite enough upside to make up for it. Here's GEX telling us that there's some risk, and that we should be careful.

Now, DIX.

We can temper our GEX-based view of the index by looking at dark pool buying volume across time. This is what the Dark Index (DIX) shows us.

Last weekend, we read some bearishness in the DIX numbers, which is why we forecasted the possibility of the "quick dip" in the first place. This weekend, we see a mixed bag, but with no particular reason to be bullish.

See the last few days? We think that buying has clearly let up a bit, but it would be difficult to call this "net selling." It may help to look at a 2-year chart of DIX to get some context on that.

As you can see, the most recent numbers (last few months, even) are actually pretty inconclusive, moderately bullish, and totally boring. So, "meh."

What do I do?

So, to recap, GEX says there will be middling to high volatility with some treacherous tail risk hiding in the bushes, and DIX says "meh."

These are actually the moments in the market that are hardest to forecast, because these numbers represent a high degree of near-term uncertainty.

One thing remains certain, though: Volatility is still underpriced.

This is actually the same thing we told you last weekend.

At this level of GEX, a simple long ATM straddle on the SPY actually has a pleasant probability of some return if you manage the position. This means every long option strategy has a better chance of working out. So if you're equipped to do so, take advantage of it.

This turned out to be an excellent position, and despite the fact that a lot has changed, it looks like it should be a good position again this week. So if you're able, try buying an ATM straddle. And if you're an SPY long with a penchant for hedging, consider now a good time to buy that put.

So yeah, although we have totally different scenery right now, last week's strategy is probably a good one for the coming week. Weird, but true.

In the meantime, we hope the market treats you right, and we'll see you next weekend!

SqueezeMetrics thinks you should use better data to make better portfolio decisions - momentous or otherwise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.