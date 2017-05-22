My Story And A Special Offer

"The Guys Who Really Know how to make Money on Wall Street don't even want you to know who they are."

-Tom Sossnoff, 20 Year CBOE Floor Trader and Founder, Think or Swim and Tastytrade

My life in the Markets: A lifelong passion.

Luck: I was lucky. My grandfather, a Benjamin Graham value investor taught me the discipline of value investing some 38 years ago. Just as Warren Buffett was lucky to have Benjamin Graham as his Professor at Columbia Business School, I was lucky to grow up in a family of skilled investors including my other grandfather who was a growth investor and technician.

10,000 Hours: According to the book Outliers, by Malcolm Gladwell, in order to be great at anything, one needs 10,000 hours of practice or study. At 12, I began reading Barron's and investing my allowance. Through high school and college, I read everything and anything about investing, trading, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, market history, and the psychology of investing. And I am still learning to this day.

My first 10 Bagger: In college, I was more of a growth (Canslim) Investor than a value investor. In the early 1990's, while studying at the Wharton school of business, I began subscribing to Investors Business Daily and buying Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares. As one of the best stocks of the decade, it became my first 10 bagger.

Wall Street: After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, due to my market knowledge, I joined the Shearson, Lehman training program as one of the youngest members ever. I was 23. In those days, the only way to get real time quotes on stocks was to work on Wall Street. My Wall Street career had begun.

Michaels: The exception to Warren Buffett's Rule:

"Turning around a retailer that has been slipping for a long time would be very difficult. Can you think of an example of a retailer that was successfully turned around?" Warren Buffett (NYSE:BRK.A)

Michaels Stores (NASDAQ:MIK) was an incredibly undervalued arts and crafts retailer in 1994 and I began to acquire the shares. It was very undervalued, but my position became way too large. I did well, but I learned some valuable and painful lessons in risk, position sizing, and diversification. In the end, profits from Michaels Stores allowed me to attend business school.

MBA: After four years on Wall Street, I enrolled at the Johnson School at Cornell University to pursue my MBA in Finance. I was still honing my skills as an investor. In addition to fundamental analysis, I became proficient in options strategies and technical analysis.

Wall Street: After business school, I joined one of the most prestigious firms on Wall Street and was mentored by some of the best minds, strategists, traders, and fund managers on Wall Street. Within a few years, I became a Money Manager to Ultra Wealthy Families, Institutions, Entrepreneurs, Celebrities, and Athletes. It was an incredible experience.

Phillip Morris (NYSE:MO): In 1999, the risk of lawsuits from the Government left one of the best performing stocks of all time, Phillip Morris, incredibly undervalued. In 1999, I believe Phillip Morris along with Kraft (KFT), Miller Beer, Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Phillip Morris International (PMI) was the most undervalued stock of the last 30 years. Profits from Phillip Morris allowed me to launch my own firm.

Leaving Wall Street: I launched my new firm more than almost 15 years ago with the backing of clients, a few Managing Directors, a business school professor, and friends and family.

4:30 AM: A few years ago, I decided to leave New York and relocate to beautiful and sunny, California. Yes, I love the stock market so much that I wake up at 4:30AM. My fund is successful and well established and my clients have been with me for decades.

The Next Warren Buffett: Growing up, I used to dream of being on the cover of Forbes as the next Warren Buffett. I was recently contacted by a producer at CNBC. My ego wants me to do it. But, I'm not sure it really matters. Keeping my ego in check probably makes me a better investor.

Investing is hard: I say that as a Professional Money Manager who has spent my life in the markets. Honest investment advice is hard to find. Today, I am offering my skill and expertise to help you make more money in the markets.

An invitation:

For me to manage a portfolio at my last firm, an investor needed a $25M relationship with the bank. For the past decade, to gain access to the fund I manage, an investor needs to be a wealthy, accredited investor. I don't tell you that to impress you, but rather to impress upon you that this is an opportunity you should seriously consider.

The Value Opportunities Letter:

Today: In partnership with Seeking Alpha, I am offering my ideas and advice in a new low-cost forum. I hope you will consider subscribing.

My goal: Help a core group of subscribers achieve exceptional returns from my investment ideas and strategies.

For serious investors who want to make exceptional returns and achieve financial independence.

A Lifetime in the Markets:

Investor: 36 Years

Graduate, University of Pennsylvania

MBA: Johnson School, Cornell University

Wall Street: 19 Years Professionally Managing Money

Hedge Fund: Portfolio Manager: Exceptional Decade Long Track Record

Expert Investor:

Value Investing, (Graham-Dodd)

Technical Analysis.

Fundamental Analysis.

Option Strategies.

Performance: Focus on Optimal Risk/ Reward

Returns:

S&P 500: 26.05% BCM: 59.16% (Net of Fees)*

(Net of Fees)* Best Year: 73.47% (2009)

(2009) 2016: 13.08%

Recent Seeking Alpha Articles/ Annualized Returns:

GNC: Good Brand and Trade Idea: Profit: 51.6%

Dillard's DDS: Attractive Retailer: Profit: 57%

Goldman: The Run is Fading: Profit: 34.28%

Transocean: Getting Paid to Wait: Loss 1.6%

Genworth: Profit from Deal Uncertainty: Profit 17.14%

Notable Articles:

Acena: No End in Sight for Shareholder Pain: Stock is Down 55%

Goldman: The Run is Fading: How to Play it: Stock is down 14.90%

AFSI: Bad News Gets Worse: Avoid: Stock is Down 28.5%

Genworth: So Much Risk, So Little Upside: Stock is down 8.65%

FINL: I'd like to buy the whole company: Stock is up 32%

"The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists." Benjamin Graham

Investing Core Beliefs:

Discipline: The key to value investing is discipline. Having the discipline to avoid overpriced stocks in 2008 allowed me to have the cash to purchase incredible bargains and achieve exceptional returns. Other investors panicked at the bottom because they were less disciplined.

Jim Cramer: Time to get out of the stock market

"Whatever money you may need for the next five years, please take it out of the stock market right now, this week. I do not believe that you should risk those assets in the stock market right now." Jim Cramer October 8, 2008

Avoiding Losses: As an investor, I always evaluate investment risk. That is why in 2008, I moved up the capital structure, to preferred stock, bonds, and used option strategies to hedge. Avoiding losses is essential.

Contrarian: I find ideas that the majority have missed. Being contrarian is essential to investing success.

EWZ data by YCharts

"Buy when there is blood in the streets." Baron Rothschild

Peak Pessimism: Brazil 2015/ 2016:

Contrarian: As a contrarian, I am always looking for hidden pockets of value. In 2016, the decline in the price of oil and political uncertainty in Brazil created huge opportunities for smart value investors.

The Worst Stock in the World:

The fundamentals of Petrobras were too attractive to ignore. As we see, the company traded near one times cash flow during this time. At $2.50, the shares had lost about 80% of their value. It was an incredible bargain. I expect to keep finding great opportunities like this in the future.

Peak Pessimism:

CNBC contributor calls Petrobras , "The Worst Stock in the World.

PBR Current Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

"Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful" Warren Buffett

Large Profits:

In Petrobras, (NYSE:PBR) I was purchased the leaps (long call options) and achieved enormous gains of about ~500%. I was buying when everyone else was selling and the valuation was too attractive to pass up. Over time, the pessimism subsided and oil recovered and the gains were substantial.

PBR data by YCharts

Profit in any Market: My goal is to profit in any market environment. I use specific strategies in this type of market that reduce risk and enhance return. I look forward to sharing these strategies with subscribers.

Tailored Strategies: My articles are tailored to three constituents: Current Shareholders, Potential Investors, and Traders. In most cases, recommendations are made for 2 or 3 of these groups. My goal is to add value to as many investors as possible.

Succinct Analysis: My time is valuable. And so is yours. My ideas and analysis are tailored to convey the information as succinctly as possible. My time is valuable and my goal is to make money.

*Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Fees include a 2% Management fee as well as a 20% incentive fee. Options may not be suitable for all investors. Returns are from 2004-2010.

