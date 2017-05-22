ConocoPhillips Has Brighter Days Ahead

Even though ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has now given up over half of the initial 9% rally after the announcement of the Cenovus deal (NYSE:CVE), I believe that the market is wrong to dismiss a lot of the value created by this transaction.

Part of the decline can be attributed to 208 million Cenovus shares that ConocoPhillips received as a part of the sale. But Cenovus' decline from $11.29 to $9.68 only translates to $335 million of loss for ConocoPhillips whereas the market cap loss since the day of the announcement has been a whopping $3 billion. Evidently the market has second thoughts about benefits arising from the sale. I find that very surprising because not only did ConocoPhillips sell at a premium (read ConocoPhillips Gains $13 Billion), the deal also included contingent payments that would scale with the price of oil (NYSEARCA:USO); it was a "can't lose" situation. So regardless of the stock's recent poor performance, I believe that the company will have brighter days ahead.

Less Uncertainty

One major overhang that could have made investors nervous about the company is now gone. Falling oil prices may have caused investors to think that the deal could be at risk, though that scenario would have been improbable in my opinion. But in any case, now that the deal has officially closed, we can be certain that the company will indeed realize the associated benefits.

The management plans to deleverage the company rapidly using proceeds from the sale, which will enhance the stability of cash flow. The management is targeting $20 billion of debt by the end of year, which compares to $25 billion as of Q1. Suppose that the company pays down higher yielding bonds that cost 5-6%, (e.g. $2.25 billion 2019 bonds at 5.75%), the company could save almost $300 million in interest payments per year. The reduction in interest will make the company's cost structure more variable (i.e. reduce fixed expenses), allowing the company to be more flexible in a lower for longer commodity environment.

$6 Billion Buyback Creates Upward Pressure

Not counting any proceeds from any future divestment of Cenovus stock, ConocoPhillips still received $10.6 billion from the deal in cold hard cash. A portion of the proceeds will be used to reduce debt as mentioned earlier; but more importantly, the company is doubling its buyback authorization to $6 billion. This is more than 10% of the current market cap. The exact timing of share repurchases hasn't been given, but at the AGM, the management said that they plan to complete the share repurchase program in 3 years. Depending on the magnitude and speed of the buybacks, I believe that the stock could find some support in the downside scenario (e.g. oil falls) and rise more quickly on the upside as the extra buying pressure kicks now that cash proceeds can be deployed.

To be clear, I am still against the idea of doing the buyback as I discussed in my last article. I believe that the proceeds would be much better used for additional debt reduction in today's commodity environment. Obviously the management would look like geniuses if I'm wrong about oil, but I believe that the best course of action today given future uncertainties would be to play it safe.

Conclusion

Now that the deal has officially closed, the company should see a drastic reduction in debt, decreasing the volatility of earnings and making the cost structure more flexible. With $10.6 billion in the bank, the company will now rollout the massive $6 billion repurchase plan, which should help lift the stock in the near-term as the company injects additional demand into the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.